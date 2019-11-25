WELLS — Despite the season ending without a trip to the 1A state tournament, the Wells volleyball team had a great season.

In fact, the Lady Leopards garnered a League MVP — Wells’ second in as many seasons — and another Coach of the Year honor.

In her final season, senior Jackie Berumen was selected as the 1A East Player of the Year after a 2nd-Team All-League nod during her junior year.

She played a vital role in leading the Lady Leopards to an undefeated season in league play with a 10-0 record, Wells finishing the year with a 20-9 overall mark.

Playing at middle hitter, hit Berumen did.

She smacked the second-most kills on the roster, finishing with 105 putaways.

Berumen also terrorized opponents with her serves, firing off 37 aces.

Defensively, she made her presence felt with 16 blocks for kills — also assisting 23 blocks.

When not denying shots at the net, she dug up 217 shots in the back end.

Cody Kulinsky

Wells head coach Cody Kulinsky gradually built her team into a machine, earning her second straight Coach of the Year award.

1st-Team All-League

Aubrey Durant

Wells senior Aubrey Durant — the 2018 League Co-MVP — passed the torch to Berumen for the top honor during the 2019 season.

However, Durant still played at an MVP level for the Lady Leopards.

Doubling as a facilitator and a finisher, Durant closed No. 1 on the roster in assists, kills and aces.

She dished 205 assists — sending a number to Berumen — and hammered a team-best 109 putaways.

Behind the service line, she smoked a team-high 47 aces.

Also possessing defensive prowess, Durant closed the year with 118 digs and 21 total blocks.

Megan Morgan

After an honorable mention as a sophomore, Wells’ Megan Morgan really found her stride as a junior — splitting setting duties with Durant.

She was remarkably consistent and deadly beyond the end line, successfully placing 95 percent of her serves into play and stringing up 40 aces.

Morgan was second on the team with 179 assists.

When she attacked offensively instead of setting her teammates, she drove 81 kills.

Defensively, Morgan dug up 111 balls and blocked 21 total shots.

Bryanna Rios

Jackpot senior Bryanna Rios led a young Lady Jaguars roster into the posteason with a 4-6 record in the 1A East.

Playing both middle hitter and outside, she paced the offense with 36 kills.

Rios made 65 digs defensively and blocked a total of 14 shots.

Serving the ball, she ripped 15 aces.

“(She) plays with heart each and every play. Bryanna was committed to make this season one to remember. She leaves every play on the court,” said Jackpot coach Doug Hutchison. “She played every spot on the court and never let the ball hit the floor with an attempt. She has a quiet personality but strong leadership qualities.”

Cameron Paradise, Alejandra Dick

A young roster and a midseason coaching change?

No sweat.

Owyhee’s elder hitters stepped up.

Junior captain Cameron Paradise and the lone senior, Alejandra Dick, kept the Lady Braves afloat and nearly went to the top.

Finishing the season with a 7-3 record in league play, Owyhee embarked on an unlikely run to the state tournament — falling in the 1A South-East regional championship and once again in the 1A state semifinal.

Of Owyhee’s nine girls on the roster, eight will return next season — including Paradise, three-current sophomores and two-now freshmen.

*Head coach Robby Tate said he did not have season stats for his 1st-Team All-League athletes.

2nd-Team All-League

Jillian Rodriguez

Wells freshman Jillian Rodriguez wasted no time, making an immediate impact for the Lady Leopards as a middle blocker.

She stuffed 41 shots for kills, touching another 35 offerings — finishing with 76 total blocks — adding 91 digs.

Offensively, she put away 78 shots and served 19 aces.

Vanessa Solis

Senior outside hitter Vanessa Solis was found everywhere on the floor in her final season with the Lady Leopards.

She doubled as a defensive-offensive combination.

Solis closed the season with 262 digs, blocking 18 shots in total.

On offense, she thumped 78 kills and served 19 aces.

Ariana Miramontes

Along with Rios, the Lady Jags rode the coattails of their other senior co-captain.

At setter, Ariana Miramontes topped the roster with 92 assists.

She also paced Jackpot’s service attack with 20 aces.

Miramontes finished with 55 digs and seven blocks.

When hitting, she added 17 kills.

“She was one of the top servers on the team,” Hutchison said. “She was always moving on the floor and never gave up.”

Makenzie Cady

In just her second year of high school, Owyhee sophomore setter Makenzie Cady knocked down her second-consecutive 2nd-Team All-League selection.

Lachelle Doxey

Carlin senior captain Lachelle Doxey closed her career with a 2nd-Team All-League nod after improving from an honorable mention during her junior season.

The Lady Railroaders have not posted stats and head coach Allison Coppinger was unavailable to send any particulars.

Honorable Mentions

Jasmin Garcia

Wells sophomore hitter Jasmin Garcia provided punch and pop for the Lady Leopards.

She closed the year with a remarkable and team-best 275 digs.

Offensively, she killed 51 balls and served 34 aces.

Falen Iveson

Paired with young power in Rodriguez and Garcia at the net, the Lady Leopards will also benefit from quickness and defensive proficiency in the backline.

As a sophomore, libero Falen Iveson reacted well to shots and passed effectively to the setter.

She closed the year with 198 digs and passed successfully to the setters at a team-high clip of 91 percent (326-for-358).

Luz Martinez

The Lady Jaguars will also welcome back young talent.

Freshman outside hitter Luz Martinez killed 25 shots and served 15 aces, digging up 52 balls and blocking another five.

“Luz finished the season strong, with high hopes for the 2020 season. She didn’t let many balls hit the floor,” Hutchison said. “She was a great all-around player, and I look forward to her future in volleyball.”

Sinceer Torrero

On the opposite side of the floor, Jackpot can be excited about the potential of freshman Sinceer Torrero.

She made 23 putaways and served five aces, posting 44 digs and four blocks.

“Sinceer gave 100 percent each and every day at practice and during the games. She was one of the top passers on the team and assisted with many kills,” Hutchison said. “I see great things for Sinceer in future years.”

JosieRose Thomas, Julie Woods

Sophomore hitter JosieRose Thomas and junior middle blocker Julie Woods will provide both experience and future success for the Lady Braves, who bring back eight of their nine girls on the team that already reached the 2019 state semifinal.

Akilah Leach

Carlin junior Akilah Leach will be the leader of the 2020 Lady Railroaders, who are also extremely young — graduating just three of 16 girls in the program — including seven-current freshmen.

Until Next Time

Congratulations to League MVP Jackie Berumen, Coach of the Year Cody Kulinsky, 1st-Team All-League selections Aubrey Durant, Megan Morgan, Cameron Paradise, Alejandra Dick and Bryanna Rios and to everyone who received awards following the 1A East volleyball season.

