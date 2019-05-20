Better than the best: Lady Spartans win 3A track and field state title

The Spring Creek girls track and field team celebrates its Division 3A state championship Saturday at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. The Lady Spartans won two individual events and a relay, broke five school records at the meet, scored 137 points and beat second-place Truckee (97) by 40 points.
Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick clears the bar Friday during the Division 3A girls high jump in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She won the event with a height of 5-feet-2-inches, defending her 2018 state championship. During the year, she broke the school record with a leap of 5-feet-6-inches on March 23 during the Fallon Elks Invitational and achieved the height once again on March 30 at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.
Spring Creek's Payge Walz clears the final hurdle of the Division 3A 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She won the state championship with a time of 15.19 seconds.
Spring Creek's Jessica Dorohov, right, runs Friday during the Division 3A state finals of the 100 meters at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She finished second in the event with a time of 12.45 seconds. Dorohov broke the school record during the 3A North regional meet in Fallon, stopping the clock in 12.35 seconds.
Spring Creek's Jessica Dorohov, near, leans across the finish line Saturday during the 200 meters of the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She took second place and broke her own school record of 25.87 seconds, setting the new precedent at 25.78.
Spring Creek's Rylie Lusk rounds the final turn of the 3200 meters Saturday during the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She placed second in the 1600 meters Friday with a school-record time of 5:10.03, breaking her own record, and finished second in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:37.77.
Spring Creek's Kendra Lusk crosses the finish line Saturday during the 3200 meters of the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She ranked third with a personal-record time of 11:40.21 and set another PR of 5:19.09 for third place in the 1600 meters.
Spring Creek's Lydia Binger clears a hurdle Saturday during the 300-meter hurdles of the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She set a new school record, breaking the previous school benchmark in consecutive weeks, crossing second with a time of 45.98 seconds.
Spring Creek's Payge Walz runs during the 300-meter hurdles Saturday at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. Adding to her state championship in the 100-meter hurdles and third-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters, Walz ranked third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.79 for a personal record.
Spring Creek's Katelyn Anderson lets her pole spring during a vault Saturday at the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. Anderson, the defending state champion, tied for the top height at 11-feet but took more attempts to clear the bar and finished in second place. During the season, she broke her own school record at 11-feet-3-inches on April 20 at the Carson Invitational.
Spring Creek's Lindsey Morrill hands off the baton to Lydia Binger on Friday during the 4x200 relay of the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. Lindsey Murphy, Morrill, Binger and Jessica Dorohov won the state championship with a time of 1:45.54 for a season record.
Spring Creek's Libby Murphy breaks off the starting blocks Friday during the 4x200 relay of the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. Murphy, Lindsey Morrill, Lydia Binger and Jessica Dorohov won the state title with a season-best time of 1:45.54. In the 4x100 relay, Murphy, Emma Little, Binger and Dorohov broke the school record and placed second with a time of 50.41 seconds.
Spring Creek's Mikkala Perchetti runs the first leg of the 4x800 relay Friday during the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. The Lady Spartans finished second with a time of 9:30.80 for a new school record.
Spring Creek's Grace Florence, left, opens a lead Friday during the third leg of the 4x800 relay of the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. The Lady Spartans broke the old state record of 9:32.68 set by Truckee in 2014, but the Lady Wolverines also broke the previous record and edged out Spring Creek's time of 9:30.80 with a time of 9:30.37 for the title.
Spring Creek's Kattalin Lopategui, left, finishes the third leg of the 4x400 relay Saturday and hands the baton to anchor runner Emma Little during the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. Lindsey Morrill, Angelica Cortez, Lopategui and Little placed third with a season-record time of 4:15.18.
Spring Creek's Noah Mahlke, left, runs the third leg of the 4x800 relay Friday during the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. George Skivington, Gage Leavitt, Mahlke and Garett Whimple placed second in the event with a season-best time of 8:21.43.
Spring Creek's Austin Harmening runs the third leg of the 4x400 relay Saturday during the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. Noah Mahlke, Garett Whimple, Harmening and Ethan Lulay finished sixth with a time of 3:36.77 for a season record. On Friday, DeAngelo, Harmening, Lulay and Reed Westwood placed second in the 4x100 relay with a season record of 44.23 seconds. The same team set another season best of 1:32.73 for fourth place in the 4x200.
Spring Creek's George Skivington runs on an injured iliotibial band Saturday during the 3200 meters of the 3A state meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. His best performance came on the fourth-place time of 9:58.90, and he finished eighth in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:39.41.
LAS VEGAS — A season of near perfection — including eight of 18 school records broken — was culminated by five program records Friday and Saturday, resulting in a perfect ending.
The Spring Creek girls rolled through the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, taking home the state crown by a wide margin.
With 137 points, the Lady Spartans bested second-place Truckee (97) by 40 points.
Spring Creek crowned two individuals as state champs, the Lady Spartans also topping the field in a relay.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick earned back-to-back 3A state titles in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet-2-inches.
In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Payge Walz gave Spring Creek another individual victory — obliterating the competition by more than half of a second — stopping the clocking in 15.19 seconds, second place crossing with a time of 15.71.
Paired with individual championships, Spring Creek’s team title was greatly aided by second and third-place performances.
Senior Jessica Dorohov finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 12.45 seconds, just one-tenth away from her school record and regional championship time of 12.35.
Walz ranked third in the race, crossing the finish line in 12.69 seconds.
The duo went two-three in the 200 meters as well.
While Dorohov nearly broke her own school record in the 100 meters, she did exactly that in the 200 — posting a time of 25.78 seconds, breaking her previous best of 25.87.
Walz finished third in 26.15 seconds.
In the 1600 meters, the fastest one-mile time in school history was set — the record not changing hands.
Senior Rylie Lusk took second place in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs, breaking her 1600-meter school record of 5:17.90 she set last year during the state meet as a junior, booking the new school precedent with ease on a one-mile time of 5:10.03.
She crossed the line with a two-mile time of 11:37.77 in the 3200 meters.
In both races, she was followed by sophomore sister Kendra Lusk — who set personal records on each run — finishing the 1600 meters in 5:19.09 and closing the 3200 meters in 11:40.21.
The Lady Spartans also placed two girls in the 300-meter hurdles, tearing down another school record in the process.
Sophomore Lydia Binger — already the SCHS record holder with a time of 46.23 seconds last week during her runner-up finish at regionals — is now the state runner-up hurdler with another program precedent in consecutive weeks with a time of 45.98 seconds.
Walz took fourth in the event — giving her three top-four finishes at the state meet — crossing the line in 46.79 seconds for a personal best.
The defending state champion pole vaulter, senior Katelyn Anderson, was one vault away from consecutive state titles.
Anderson tied Moapa Valley sophomore Hannah Watson for the top height — each clearing 11-feet and unable to successfully go higher — Watson achieving the 11-foot mark in fewer tries, taking the championship and Anderson finishing second.
Sophomore Emma Little has two more years to build on what was a personal-record finish.
In the 400 meters, Little placed fifth with a PR of 1:00.94.
Rylie Lusk — a three-event state qualifier — took fifth place in the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:24.26.
Relays
The Lady Spartans experienced the best of both worlds in the relay events as well.
Spring Creek won a relay and broke two school records in separate relays.
With a season-best time of 1:45.54, the Lady Spartans were the state champions in the 4x200-meter relay — the team consisting of junior Libby Murphy, senior Lindsey Morrill, Binger and Dorohov hauling the mail in the anchor leg.
Spring Creek broke its school record in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.41 seconds — finishing as the runner-up in the race — Murphy, Little, Binger and Dorohov each playing a hand in setting the new program benchmark.
The Lady Spartans — senior Mikkala Perchetti, Kendra Lusk, sophomore Grace Florence and Rylie Lusk — also broke the school record in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:30.80, crossing second in a race that came down to the wire.
Unfortunately, what would have been a state-record run was beaten — the old record of 9:32.68 set by Truckee in 2014.
Truckee entered the 2019 final turn in second place, but sophomore Lauren Tanner provided a great kick in the final 100 meters — the Lady Wolverines setting the new 3A state track record in 9:30.37 for the victory.
Spring Creek — made up by Morrill, juniors Angelica Cortez and Kattalin Lopategui and Little — placed third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:15.18 for a season record.
Boys
Spring Creek’s boys finished just two points from tying for fourth place, taking fifth with 43 points and trailing fourth-place Truckee’s total of 45.
Relays
The Spartans did the bulk of their damage as collective units, taking second place in two relays.
In the 4x100, Spring Creek — consisting of senior Chris DeAngelo, freshman Austin Harmening and juniors Ethan Lulay and Reed Westwood — finished second to state champ Fallon with a time of 44.28 seconds for a season record.
Both the Greenwave and Spartans benefited from hiccups by teams from the South, Western disqualified and Mojave not finishing.
In the 4x800 relay, the Spartans — senior George Skivington, freshman Gage Leavitt and seniors Noah Mahlke and Garett Whimple — left everything on the track, taking second place with a season-best time of 8:21.43.
Spring Creek set another season record in the 4x200; DeAngelo, Harmening, Lulay and Westwood crossing fourth in 1:32.73.
The Spartans — Mahlke, Whimple, Harmening and Lulay — tallied four season bests in the relay events, Spring Creek finishing sixth in the 4x400 with a time of 3:36.77.
Individual events
Skivington led the way for the Spartans in individual scoring.
Running with an injured iliotibial band — the tendon extending from the top of the pelvis along the outer thigh to the shin bone — Skivington gutted his way through two individual runs and a relay event.
He finished fourth in the 3200 meters, running two miles in 9:58.90.
In the 1600 meters — more a race of speed than conditioning and will — Skivington crossed eighth with a one-mile time of 4:39.41.
Lulay, in his bread-and-butter event, ran fourth in the 400 meters — finishing a lap in 51.52 seconds.
Placing two runners in the state field of the 800 meters, Whimple crossed sixth with a time of 2:02.65 — Mahlke following in seventh at 2:04.27.
The Spartans also qualified two juniors for the state final of the shot put.
Nick Ortega ranked seventh with a 42-foot-1/2-inch throw, Hunter Hood taking eighth with a distance of 40-feet-2-1/2-inches.
Congratulations to head coach Todd Mahlke and the Lady Spartans for a remarkable season filled with school records and for winning the 3A state championship and to all athletes who both qualified for state and experienced success at the highest level.
