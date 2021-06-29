BFI Week Reno recap: Jones, Felton strike gold in desert

RENO — The weather and the range may be dry, but Spring Creek’s Trenton Jones and Fallon native Casey Felton — who currently lives in Alamo — turned a mirage into a reality.
Competing in the BFI Reno 12.5 Desert Showdown team roping on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Jones and Felton struck gold.
Jones — heading with a straight 5 number — and Felton, roping as a 7-plus heeler, combined perfectly for the 12.5 number of the event and in the arena as well.
With a time of 31.52 seconds on four steers, they won the roping by 1.8 seconds — knocking down a huge payday.
Jones and Felton shared $50,000 for their efforts and earned trophy saddles and belt buckles — along with a whole host of prizes — which more than made up for the $1,000 per-man entry fee.
“We drew pretty well, but in the short-go the steer rolled his horns back. It was all I could do to keep it on him,” Jones said. “I think we were 23.5 on three steers and nine-something to catch the high-call steer and we were like an eight-flat or something.”
Jones rode his 10-year-old horse that he purchased from Max Kuttler in December.
“H’s not that good to be around on the ground, but he stands there in the box and runs pretty hard,” he said. “He’s pretty easy to rope on.”
On the heel end, Felton rode his 14-old-black gelding “Danger.”
“There were a lot of barriers and quite a few misses,” Felton said. “We were lucky and four down clean.”
Tony Steele, Chad Steele
Nerves of steel, as sharp as a steel trap.
Pick an idiom for the Steele brothers, from Alamo.
In the 12.5 Desert Showdown, Tony — still living in Alamo — headed for twin brother Chad, who now lives in Lamoille.
With a time of 34.36 seconds on four head, the Steeles captured third place and split $24,000 — also making the fastest run of the short round in 6.61 seconds for another $2,000 apiece.
Also heeling for Spring Creek’s Bodie Matson, Chad Steele finished second in the first round with a 6.43-second run — each man earning $1,500.
It was quite the week for the brothers, who — prior to the Desert Showdown — won the 12.5 roping at the California Shootouts, a World Series of Team Roping qualifier, in Fallon.
There, Tony and Chad Steele claimed the average with a four-steer time of 30.72 seconds — each pocketing $6,025.
Jaylen Eldridge
Jaylen Eldridge — the son of Elko native and Nampa, Idaho, resident Marlow Eldridge and cousin of two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo steer wrestling average winner and seven-time WNFR qualifier Dakota Eldridge — won the BFI Reno Hooey Jr Open on June 20, heeling for Cash Duty.
Duty and Eldridge blitzed through five steers in 35.01 seconds — each winning $5,500 in the average — and also won the first round with a time of 6.8 seconds for another $1,000 per man.
Marlow Eldridge
Marlow Eldridge ranked fifth in the 12.5 Desert Showdown.
Heeling for Nampa’s Brad Carpenter, the team took home $16,000 — raking in $8,000 apiece — with a four-steer tally of 35.06 seconds.
Jason Jones
Lamoille’s Jason Jones — heading for Jordan Valley, Oregon’s Richard Eiguren — got past a tough steer in the first round and placed eighth in the average with a four-round total of 38.06 seconds for $4,500 each.
In the short-go, he and Eiguren were third with a 7.25 second run — gaining another $1,000 apiece.