BFI Week Reno recap: Jones, Felton strike gold in desert

RENO — The weather and the range may be dry, but Spring Creek’s Trenton Jones and Fallon native Casey Felton — who currently lives in Alamo — turned a mirage into a reality.

Competing in the BFI Reno 12.5 Desert Showdown team roping on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Jones and Felton struck gold.

Jones — heading with a straight 5 number — and Felton, roping as a 7-plus heeler, combined perfectly for the 12.5 number of the event and in the arena as well.

With a time of 31.52 seconds on four steers, they won the roping by 1.8 seconds — knocking down a huge payday.

Jones and Felton shared $50,000 for their efforts and earned trophy saddles and belt buckles — along with a whole host of prizes — which more than made up for the $1,000 per-man entry fee.

“We drew pretty well, but in the short-go the steer rolled his horns back. It was all I could do to keep it on him,” Jones said. “I think we were 23.5 on three steers and nine-something to catch the high-call steer and we were like an eight-flat or something.”

Jones rode his 10-year-old horse that he purchased from Max Kuttler in December.