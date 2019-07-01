CARLIN — After a 16-4 victory against Elko in round one of the 9-11 District 3 Little League Baseball All Stars tournament, Ruby Mountain got a taste of their own medicine against Winnemucca in round two.
A 7-run first inning put Ruby Mountain in a hole early on in which they couldn’t dig out of in a 10-0 run rule victory by Winnemucca.
As the road team, Ruby Mountain led off the top of the first inning against Winnemucca’s starting pitcher Maddex Hislop in a seemingly promising way with three straight walks.
This was quickly snuffed out for the time being after the first out was recorded on the base paths as leadoff hitter McCoy Ahlvers was picked off and caught stealing home from third base.
Another walk was issued to the cleanup hitter Gabe Zubiria to once again load the bases, still with only one out.
Back-to-back Ks by Hislop ended the inning and the golden threat to strike first had vanquished like smoke in the breeze.
This failed opportunity to cash in would turn into something Ruby Mountain would deeply regret in short time.
Ruby Mountain’s starting pitcher Zubiria gave up a pair of singles to Winne-mucca’s Txema Bengochea and Hislop, the latter of which being an RBI single to give Winnemucca a 1-0 lead.
A pop-out of Winnemucca’s heavy-hitting cleanup hitter, Bryce Niblack rec-orded the second out of the frame with Zubiria on the verge of working out of the first with minimal damage allowed.
A couple of self-inflicted faults followed, however, as three straight two-out walks, a couple passed balls and wild pitches saw Winnemucca pull in front 3-0.
Back-to-back errors brought in another pair of runs and just like that it was 5-0.
An opportunity to get out of the inning fell flat as the nine-hole hitter Amador Guzman reached base on a dropped third strike.
Two more runs followed as Pete Bengochea scored on a wild pitch and brother Txema drove in another with a RBI double.
A strikeout brought the inning to an end with Winnemucca on top 7-0.
Hislop worked a perfect 1-2-3 top of the second with a pair of groundouts and his third strikeout of the game to end the frame.
A leadoff triple by Hislop greeted Zubiria back on the bump to start the home half of the second.
Niblack added on to the lead with a two-run home run out to left to bring the score to 9-0 Winnemucca.
Zubiria managed a pair of outs before giving up a two-out single to Winne-mucca’s Donovan Walker.
After nearly working out of the second, this became the end of Zubiria’s night on the mound as he was replaced by starting third baseman Ryan Roberts.
A strikeout of Pete Bengochea ended the second with only the two runs on the board, but the score was still 9-0 Winnemucca after two.
Ruby Mountain picked up their first hit of the night in the third inning with a two-out double by Joe Bright, but were unable to cash in as a groundout ended the inning.
Roberts recorded two more outs to start the home half of the third before Ca-sey Bottari came in and ended the inning with a strikeout.
Another 1-2-3 inning by Hislop with a pair of strikeouts to boot had him through the fourth with the shutout still intact.
He had only faced one batter over the minimum amount in now the last three innings.
Winnemucca entered their half of the inning needing just one more run to se-cure a run-rule victory and a pair of leadoff walks had them in prime position of accomplishing just that.
Hislop, who started the inning with a walk, fittingly came in to score on a wild pitch to end the inning and the game.
Winnemucca 10, Ruby Mountain 0 your final score.
Maddex Hislop was the star of the show for Winnemucca recording four com-plete shutout innings against Ruby Mountain giving up only one hit on four walks, all coming in the first, and seven strikeouts.
He also had a good night at the dish going 2/2 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored, including the game-winning run.
Bryce Niblack also did well at the plate for Winnemucca with a two-run homer in the second inning and a walk in the fourth.
Zubiria struggled on the mound for Ruby Mountain, but the bullpen of Roberts and Bottari did its job only allowing one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Ruby Mountain went on to play Elko in an elimination bracket contest in the game to follow.
