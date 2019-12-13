LAS VEGAS — Bad news for contestants of the bareback riding, barrel racing and bull riding of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Clayton Biglow, Hailey Kinsel Lockwood and Sage Kimzey are on fire — kicking butt and taking names.

Clayton Biglow

During Round 8 on Thursday, Biglow made it a four in a row — winning or splitting the No. 1 spot on four-consecutive horses.

The lead changed hands on the last ride, Biglow overcoming a pair of 87.5-point efforts — hoeing it out of Frontier Rodeo’s “Showstomper” for 90 points, setting the WNFR Round 8 record — eclipsing the previous Round 8 record of 89.5 points set by Steven Peebles in 2015.

The $26,230.77 ride padded Biglow’s large lead — topping the bareback world standings of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association with $319,016.27 in earnings — increasing his advantage over No. 2 Orin Larsen ($253,673.18) to $65,343.09.

Entering Round 9 on Friday night, Biglow led the WNFR average by 22 points with a total of 705 points on eight horses — Larsen ranking second with 683 points on eight qualified rides.

Biglow led the RAM Top Gun rankings — awarded to the high-money winner of the WNFR — knocking down $137,064.10 in eight rounds.

Hailey Kinsel Lockwood

The 2018 world champion barrel racer is back for more.

After knocking over a barrel in the first round, Kinsel Lockwood placed in six of the next seven rounds — finishing second in Round 2, sixth in Round 4, fourth in Round 5 and third in Round 6.

She and her Palomino horse “Sister” have caught fire and picked up gears, winning back-to-back runs during Round 7 and Round 8.

The duo rolled to a round win on Wednesday with a time of 13.6 seconds, pushing the accelerator even harder Thursday night — blistering around the barrels and across the line in 13.54 seconds — matching the fastest run of the entire week.

Through eight rounds, Kinsel Lockwood earned $114,076.93.

She moved to up fifth in the average with a time of 114.93 seconds on eight runs and was projected to defend her 2018 world championship.

Sage Kimzey

As if he doesn’t prove he’s the best on a regular basis, bull rider Sage Kimzey — the five-time defending world champion — put the competition on blast once again Thursday night.

He drew Powder River Rodeo’s “Sweetpro’s Bruiser” — the 2017 Bull of the Year and the two-time top bull of the NFR (2015, 2017) — and the bull was in trouble.

Despite getting rocked away from his rope slightly a couple of times during spins to the left, Kimzey weathered the storm and attacked.

Toward the end of the ride, the bull rose up and literally gained enough air between his belly and the dirt to clear a human.

Kimzey stayed in the middle, charged the fans to their feet in the Thomas & Mack Center and supercharged the leaderboard — racking up a 94-point bull ride.

The victory notched his second round win in a row.

Through eight rounds, Kimzey had ridden seven of eight bulls and placed seven times — winning first in two rounds.

In the Top Gun rankings, he was second behind Biglow — winning $129,942.31 during the WNFR.

Nevada Cowboys

Jade Corkill

Fallon heeler Jade Corkill was two steers from earning his fourth team roping world championship.

Through eight rounds, roping with 2018 heading world champion Clay Smith — Corkill led the PRCA heeling standings by a little more than $25,000.

In Round 8, Smith and Corkill made a business run — maintaining a solid position in the average and managing to earn money on the run as well.

They finished with a time of 4.7 seconds, placing fifth in the round for $6,729.23 apiece.

Smith and Corkill were fourth in the average with a seven-head time of 42.6 seconds and were just half of a second from third.

In the heading standings, Smith opened large lead with $241,319.91 in earnings — topping No. 2 Kaleb Driggers ($177,038.63) by $64,281.28.

Corkill was also No. 1 in the heeling standings as he approached the $200,000 mark with $199,445.62 and opened a $25,087.63 advantage over Junior Nogueira ($174,357.99).

Trenten Montero

Winnemucca bareback rider Trenten Montero made it to the whistle for the eighth ride in a row in Round 8, but his score fell to 75.5 points.

He had the draw to score massive points — given a good spur ride — climbing on top of Powder Rider Rodeo’s “Craig At Midnight,” the 2016 PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year and the top bareback horse of the 2017 WNFR.

However, Montero got away from his rigging and spurred over the horse’s neck for a couple jumps — placing all the power on his riding arm.

After Round 8, he was in place for the eighth and final average check with a total of 666 points on eight horses.

Montero was projected to finish ninth in the world standings, ranking 10th in the standings with $143,218.65.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko’s Dakota Eldridge made another trip too far down the pen to win money in Round 8, drawing several tougher steers in recent rounds.

Down in front of the bucking chutes, Eldridge got his hands on the steer but the animal dog-fell on the throw.

Eldridge had to let the steer to his feet and make a second throw, resulting in a time of 16.6 seconds.

He fell to the eighth and final position for a check in the average — should it hold — with an eight-steer time of 59.1 seconds.

Eldridge was projected to finish 12th in the world standings, currently ranking 10th with $140,180.03.

Mitch Pollock

Winnemucca saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock would like a do-over of the WNFR.

Through eight rounds, he posted a score on just one horse.

After being cost a check with a judge’s ruling in Round 7, Pollock marked out Powder River Rodeo’s “Delta Dawn” but fell behind the bronc with his feet — the horse’s front feet hitting the ground before Pollock’s feet could get back to the neck.

He came down midway through the ride and finished with another no-score.

Other Round Winners

Steer Wrestling

Will Lummus — 3.6 seconds

Team Roping

Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira — 4.3 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

Jake Watson — 89.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s “Stampede Warrior”

Tie-Down Roping

Cooper Martin, Riley Pruitt and Tyler Milligan — 7.5 seconds

