Binger makes her mark early at Butte College

OROVILLE, California — Well, it did not take long for Spring Creek’s Lydia Binger to make her presence known at the collegiate level.

Binger — a freshman at Butte College — made impact plays all over the field for the Lady Roadrunners and closed her first season of collegiate ball with a 1st-Team All-Conference selection.

Butte finished the season with a 9-6-1 overall record and went 6-2 in the Golden Valley Conference but did not qualify for the playoffs, barely missing out on postseason play for the California Community College Athletic Association.

“We had a pretty new team, and we didn’t know each other that well,” Binger said. “I think next year, we will be a much stronger team. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”

While playing for the Lady Spartans, Binger began her career in the midfield and later transitioned to a defender out of necessity for Spring Creek’s roster — something that paid dividends for Butte College as well.

“I was a right-outside mid,” Binger said.

With her position — also listed as a defender — Binger was able to make plays for the Lady Roadrunners on both sides of the pitch.

She ranked second on the team with four assists and scored a goal, finishing the season with six points.

As for stepping up to the next level, Binger noted that college soccer is “way more demanding.”

“I wasn’t really expecting that, but the game is way faster in college,” she said. “I was surprised at the level of competition. We started in late July and went until mid-November, but I liked it.”

While the fall soccer season has drawn to a close, Binger has little free time remaining until her next athletic adventure.

She will also run track for Butte — which does not have an indoor season — and will compete in the outdoor season for the Lady Roadrunners, doing what she does best — hurdling.

Binger plans to compete in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles, the longer generally serving as her best event — as was the case in high school with the shorter version of the longer set in the 300 hurdles.

“I haven’t done hurdles in a while,” she said. “I hope I can get a better time.”

She will begin her work on the track on Jan. 25, 2022.

Soccer High School Career

Binger played varsity soccer for the Lady Spartans three years, starting her career at the upper level as a sophomore.

In 10th grade, she tallied her most productive offensive season — booking five goals.

As a junior, she netted two shots and assisted another — the first season of playing primarily on defense as Spring Creek’s last line at sweeper — earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the Division 3A North.

During her senior season, she aided the Lady Spartans to the 3A North-East league title — scoring three goals in rare offensive action while she mainly served at the primary stopper in the back row.

Track and Field High School Career

Binger’s track and field career at Spring Creek High School was filled with both individual successes as well as team accolades.

As a freshman, she burst onto the scene and took third in the 3A state meet in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.91 seconds.

She was also a member of the Lady Spartans’ third-place regional team, which qualified for state along with Libby Murphy, Luise Baumgarten and Jessica Dorohov.

In her sophomore season, Binger finished second in both the 3A North regional meet and at state in the 300 hurdles — running a personal-record 45.98 at the state meet.

She was second at regionals in the 100 hurdles with a season-best time of 16.15 seconds and took seventh at state in the same event.

Spring Creek — Murphy, Lindsey Morrill, Binger and Dorohov — claimed the regional title in the 4x200 with a time of 1:46.51 and also knocked down a state championship in 1:45.54.

The 4x100 team — Murphy, Emma Little, Binger and Dorohov — also won the regional championship with a time of 51.22 seconds and ranked second at state with a time of 50.41 seconds.

The Lady Spartans also took home the 3A state championship as a team.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season was cut short after just two meets.

In her final season — which did not include a state meet — Spring Creek’s girls and boys managed to each win the 3A North regional crowns.

She was the 300-hurdle champion with a time of 47.57 seconds and set a personal record of 15.94 seconds for a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.

Spring Creek — Aubrey Dawson, Grace Florence, Macey Reed and Binger — also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:24.09.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Lydia Binger — who thrilled Elko County sports fans for years and has continued to show she has what it takes, both physically and mentally, to excel at the next level — for her remarkable soccer season and best wishes in her upcoming 2022 track and field campaign.

GALLERY: Lydia Binger

