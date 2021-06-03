Binger runs to Butte

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek senior Lydia Binger is a dual threat.

She not only possesses the ability to shut down opposing offenses, but also provides the ability to mount her own offensive attacks on the soccer field.

However, she is also a dual threat in another way and will now serve as a two-sport athlete at the next level.

Binger has signed her letter of intent to play soccer and run track for Butte College, in Oroville, California.

The school is a member program of the California Community College Athletic Association and competes in the Golden Valley Conference.

On the pitch, Butte Colle finished the 2019 season with a record of 5-10-3.

Binger and her parents toured the grounds of the school and walked around, but she was never able to make an official visit due to the California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandates — the campus shut down when the Bingers were there in October — the buildings all closed.

Although, she was able to have Zoom meetings and was in close contact with the program in December.

“I liked how I could do my major there while playing soccer,” Binger said.