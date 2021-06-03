Binger runs to Butte

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek senior Lydia Binger is a dual threat.
She not only possesses the ability to shut down opposing offenses, but also provides the ability to mount her own offensive attacks on the soccer field.
However, she is also a dual threat in another way and will now serve as a two-sport athlete at the next level.
Binger has signed her letter of intent to play soccer and run track for Butte College, in Oroville, California.
The school is a member program of the California Community College Athletic Association and competes in the Golden Valley Conference.
On the pitch, Butte Colle finished the 2019 season with a record of 5-10-3.
Binger and her parents toured the grounds of the school and walked around, but she was never able to make an official visit due to the California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandates — the campus shut down when the Bingers were there in October — the buildings all closed.
Although, she was able to have Zoom meetings and was in close contact with the program in December.
“I liked how I could do my major there while playing soccer,” Binger said.
While in school, Binger plans to study fashion merchandising — something she is passionate about but will likely need to do far away from the Spring Creek area.
“There is a major California attraction,” she said.
“It’s a small school and they have good class sizes,” said Lydia’s dad, Jeff Binger.
The population of Oroville was slightly more than 19,000 as of the 2019 Census.
“It’s a small area so that is nice,” said Lydia’s mom, Marie Binger.
Binger will live off-campus — as the college does not have dorms on the physical campus — but she will live in dorms through the school that are available in Chico.
As for goals, Binger has set some objectives both short-term as well as long-term — doing so both athletically and academically.
“I want to be successful in my season, improve as an athlete and keep good grades,” she said. “I want to finish my fashion degree. If I stick with fashion, I could see myself going to California State (University) Long Beach. If I don’t go with fashion, I might choose Chico State University.”
Her high school coach, Kami Crowe, had glowing comments about her departing star and tone-setter.
“Her biggest transition was moving from offense to defense. She wasn’t very happy about it at first, but that’s what we needed to do for our team,” Crowe said. “She gained a lot of confidence in herself in the back row and grew tremendously in her leadership skills and how to talk to her teammates.”
“If you would have asked what I wanted to do a year ago, I would have said offense but they might have me play in the middle,” Binger said.
“She had three goals on offense, and they came almost immediately after we moved her from defense to offense. She can score or do whatever you need,” Crowe said. “I think we would make a great center-mid.”
Binger will only have about two weeks off between her soccer and running seasons — track and field practices beginning in January.
She will likely compete in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, also expecting to be a part of some relays.
Soccer High School Career
Binger played varsity soccer for the Lady Spartans three years, starting her career at the upper level as a sophomore.
In 10th grade, she tallied her most productive offensive season — booking five goals.
As a junior, she netted two shots and assisted another — the first season of playing primarily on defense as Spring Creek’s last line at sweeper — earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the Division 3A North.
During her senior season, she aided the Lady Spartans to the 3A North-East league title — scoring three goals in rare offensive action while she mainly served at the primary stopper in the back row.
Track and Field High School Career
Binger’s track and field career at Spring Creek High School was filled with both individual successes as well as team accolades.
As a freshman, she burst onto the scene and took third in the 3A state meet in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.91 seconds.
She was also a member of the Lady Spartans’ third-place regional team which qualified for state along with Libby Murphy, Luise Baumgarten and Jessica Dorohov.
In her sophomore season, Binger finished second in both the 3A North regional meet and at state in the 300 hurdles — running a personal-record 45.98 at the state meet.
She was second at regionals in the 100 hurdles with a season-best time of 16.15 seconds and took seventh at state in the same event.
Spring Creek — Murphy, Lindsey Morrill, Binger and Dorohov — claimed the regional title in the 4x200 with a time of 1:46.51 and also knocked down a state championship in 1:45.54.
The 4x100 team — Murphy, Emma Little, Binger and Dorohov — also won the regional championship with a time of 51.22 seconds and ranked second at state with a time of 50.41 seconds.
The Lady Spartans also took home the 3A state championship as a team.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season was cut short after just two meets.
In her final season — which did not include a state meet — Spring Creek’s girls and boys managed to each win the 3A North regional crowns.
She was the 300-hurdle champion with a time of 47.57 seconds and set a personal record of 15.94 seconds for a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
Spring Creek — Aubrey Dawson, Grace Florence, Macey Reed and Binger — also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:24.09.
Well Done
Congrats to Lydia Binger on a memorable high school career in three sports — also playing basketball — and best wishes in her attempt to play soccer and run track for Butte College.