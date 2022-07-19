Blair wins Elko Motor Company Elko Amateur

Elko Amateur results (June 16-17)
Flight 1
1st gross Ryan Blair 140
2nd gross Ruben Garcia 151
3rd gross Vince Chiarlanza 154
4th gross Jim Romero 156
1st net Mike Palangi 140
2nd net Doug Rozelle 141
3rd net Tyler Acheson 145
4th net Pierce Johnson 147
Flight 2
1st gross (tie) Tim Burns & Nitin Bhakta 158
3rd gross Martin Belsher 163
4th gross Nilus Carlson 165
People are also reading…
1st net James Morgan 135
2nd net (tie) Gig Thornburg & Kevin Nelson 143
4th net Robbie Peters 145
Flight 3
1st gross Chase Johnson 171
2nd gross Nick Nelson 173
3rd gross Doug Montrose 177
4th gross Choch Zaga 178
1st net (tie) Frank Zaga & Carl Meyer 144
3rd net Jeremy Smith 147
4th net Dave Zornes 151
Flight 4
1st gross Bill Kurz 177
2nd gross Layne Kenley 180
3rd gross (tie) Paul Clark & Mike Smales 183
1st net Chris Symes 139
2nd net Todd Seal 140
3rd net (tie) Chris Minard & Greg Martin 145