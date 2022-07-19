 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Blair wins Elko Motor Company Elko Amateur

  • 0
Ryan Blair

Ryan Blair, center, was the champion of the Elko Motor Company Elko Amateur with a two-round total of 140 from July 16-17, at Ruby View Golf Course. Ruby View Golf Course Head Professional Scott Ballif, left, and Ruby View Men's Golf Association President Giovanni Puccinelli, right, make the presentation.

 Submitted

Elko Amateur results (June 16-17)

Flight 1

1st gross Ryan Blair 140

2nd gross Ruben Garcia 151

3rd gross Vince Chiarlanza 154

4th gross Jim Romero 156

1st net Mike Palangi 140

2nd net Doug Rozelle 141

3rd net Tyler Acheson 145

4th net Pierce Johnson 147

Flight 2

1st gross (tie) Tim Burns & Nitin Bhakta 158

3rd gross Martin Belsher 163

4th gross Nilus Carlson 165

People are also reading…

1st net James Morgan 135

2nd net (tie) Gig Thornburg & Kevin Nelson 143

4th net Robbie Peters 145

Flight 3

1st gross Chase Johnson 171

2nd gross Nick Nelson 173

3rd gross Doug Montrose 177

4th gross Choch Zaga 178

1st net (tie) Frank Zaga & Carl Meyer 144

3rd net Jeremy Smith 147

4th net Dave Zornes 151

Flight 4

1st gross Bill Kurz 177

2nd gross Layne Kenley 180

3rd gross (tie) Paul Clark & Mike Smales 183

1st net Chris Symes 139

2nd net Todd Seal 140

3rd net (tie) Chris Minard & Greg Martin 145

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News