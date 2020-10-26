Boise State wins season opener, beats Utah State 42-13

BOISE, Idaho — No fans were on hand to witness Boise State's 42-13 season-opening win over Utah State on Saturday evening, but if they had, they would have felt like they had seen this game before.

Hank Bachmeier threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and George Holani rushed for 100 yards and had a pair of scores to power the Broncos to another dominating performance against the Aggies.

Boise State won its home opener for the 11th straight time and hasn't dropped a conference opener since 1999.

Utah State continued its abysmal record against the Broncos, losing for the 17th time in the last 18 matchups.

Despite the game taking place in an empty stadium with less atmosphere than a spring game, Boise State brought plenty of intensity on defense and sprinkled in its trademark pizzazz on offense.

"The opportunity to compete and go out and just play another opponent was exciting," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. "We were just trying to keep it as normal as we could without fans and all that energy. That was a challenge and I think our guys handled that really well. We were prepared mentally to play and we had a fast start in the first half."

By every metric, Boise State started fasted, beginning with the defense.