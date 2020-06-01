Boise State's 25 Most Important Players in 2020: No. 24, Benton Wickersham

The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players for the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Next up is No. 24, linebacker Benton Wickersham.
Benton Wickersham grew up in Elko, Nevada, just dreaming about one day being part of the Boise State football team. But even he couldn’t have expected or hoped for things to go like this.
The former walk-on started 10 games in 2019 and enters his senior season as a key part of Boise State’s defense. He was described by defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding as being an extra coach on the field because of his knowledge of the game and his command of the defense and the players on it.
Wickersham checks in at No. 24 on the Idaho Press’ list of the 25 most important players for the Broncos for the 2020 season.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Wickersham arrived as a walk-on and started a game in 2017. After a small role in 2018, he still did enough in practice and in limited reps to be awarded a scholarship prior to the start of spring ball in 2019. He quickly made the coaches look smart, taking over as the starter in the fifth game last fall after Zeke Noa went down with two season-ending injuries.
Wickersham finished third on the team with 63 tackles and also had four tackles-for-loss, a sack, three pass break-ups and an interception while becoming a steady presence at middle linebacker.
But Noa is set to return from his injuries and the Broncos added graduate transfer linebacker Brock Miller from North Carolina State. Riley Whimpey also returns at weakside linebacker after leading the team in tackles last season. That gives the Broncos four quality linebackers for two spots – a good problem for the defense, but maybe not for Wickersham’s prospects of starting.
Wickersham should have a key role for the Broncos, whether he ends up starting or not. Boise State likely will get all four linebackers decent playing time, but he did enough last season to show he deserves to be on the field.
He’s gone from a no-name walk-on to one of the vocal leaders of Boise State’s defense in less than three years – and he figures to be an important piece for the Broncos this fall.
