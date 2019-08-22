MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — Up until a few months ago, Paul Cleary was a welder at for Cortez underground and a golf enthusiast.
Now, he is a long-drive force.
After winning the Amateur Long Drive Western Regional Qualifier, Cleary took his talents to the Southeast against the best on the planet.
From Aug. 15-17, he ranked second at the ALD World Championships, at Barefoot Resort & Golf, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
His story is a unique one, coming from someone who just recently found the sport.
“My first competition was two months ago. I was someone who could hit a long way on the course when I played with my buddies, but I didn’t really know much about the various leagues and long-drive events,” he said.
In Beaumont, California, Cleary was one of “about 25 competitors” in the ALD Western Regional Qualifier, on June 22, at Morongo Golf Club.
“You’ve heard about the Santa Ana Winds. My wife and I were driving around and came up to the all the towers. The wind was howling,” he said. “I realized it wasn’t going to die down and that it would play a big factor. We had heavy headwinds in our faces. It killed balls, dropped them straight down and they wouldn’t even bounce.”
With flights of four players, “the top-one or two” advanced from each until the semifinal and the final.
Cleary’s crushing shot of 342 yards was the longest ball of the senior men’s division.
“The clubs are completely different for long drive than regular golf. They’re about 48 inches — three or four inches longer than a normal driver — and they’re a lot harder. I use a 3X shaft, which is about three times harder than a stiff shaft on a regular driver,” he said. “My long drivers vary from a 3.5-degree loft to a 5.5, compared to something like a nine-degree or a 10.5.”
Cleary mentioned that he wanted to maybe hit higher going forward, but his low-angle clubs certainly helped him in the driving headwinds during the regional qualifier.
Last week at the world championships, Cleary actually tattooed the longest drive of the event for the senior men’s division — crushing a ball that may have just landed — spanning 369 yards.
In the final, he was bested by AJ Carr — who took home the world title with a 368-yard drive — Cleary’s ball flying 346 yards.
“I had the longest drive of the competition. That was in the semifinal,” he said. “In the final, the TV cameras were all around and I just got a little weak, a little flustered. Live and learn.”
In each flight of the competitions, contestants have two minutes to hit six balls — only the longest counting — getting to hit eight shots in the world final.
“We were supposed to get eight balls in the final but due to time constraints, we got five balls,” Cleary said. “The weather was crazy. It was like the scene from “Caddy Shack” when the preacher was playing in the rain and the lightning.”
The balls don’t only have to fly far, they too have to stay fairly straight — out of bounds coming into play.
“The grid is about 40 or 50 yards wide. It seems like a big area, but the farther out you get — the smaller it seems,” Cleary said. “Anything that is slightly off when it leaves the club, that increases exponentially the farther it flies.”
In a few-short months, Cleary’s plans have changed significantly.
He’s now a player rep for Krank Golf — using Paderson and Fujikura shafts — and is already looking forward to future events and potentially pursuing his new-found hobby more as a side career.
“I have a competition next month in Utah, and I’ve already had requests to play in some Pro-Am events for charities like the Wounded Warrior Project on the East Coast.”
In addition to playing in more events, Cleary also wants more training.
Some of the top trainers in the game have already noticed his talent and reached out to Cleary, such as Bobby “Mad Scientist” Peterson — long drive professional and owner of One Stop Power Shop — and Jeff Crittenden, who won both the 2017 and 2018 Volvik Masters Division Long Drive World Championships.
“Bobby is kind of the father of long drive. He’s the wizard. He focuses more on the science of it,” Cleary said. “Jeff focuses more on the player and breaking things down. I have a lot of power and speed, but I need to learn more about the art of it, the finesse side.”
Cleary also knows he didn’t get to where he is now without a little encouragement and a lot of help.
“I’d like to thank my friends Dave Gallagher, Len Wilcox and Jeff Antonicelli for telling me that I could do something like this. My wife, Tricia, she did all the research and learned about everything it took to get into this deal,” he said. “Andrew Collins built my clubs, Don (Smales) at Game Changer Golf — I used his simulator before they closed down — and thanks to Ruby View Golf Course for tolerating me on the driving range.”
Cleary said one of the best parts of his short experience in the sport of long drive has been the people.
“From the ALD organization itself, down to all the competitors — locally and internationally — I have met a tremendous group of incredible people,” he said.
He also hopes to get others involved in the long drive.
“It’s not a swing you want to use for regular golf, unless it’s a scramble and they’re playing your ball off the tee,” he said. “With my club speeds of 137-142 mph and ball speeds of anywhere from 190-200 mph, I’m trying to control chaos. It’s pretty cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.