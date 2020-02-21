You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Boomin’ Berumen outscores Lady Guardians
0 comments
top story

Boomin’ Berumen outscores Lady Guardians

{{featured_button_text}}
Haylee Sethman

Wells' Haylee Sethman, left, glides to the hoop against Green Valley Christian during the 1A East-South regional quarterfinal on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Basic High School, in Henderson. Sethman finished with eight points, a game-best seven boards, five assists and a steal in a 53-17 victory. East No. 1 Wells will face East No. 3 Owyhee in the regional semifinal for a trip to state at 6:50 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas. 

 Photo by Amy Hunsaker

HENDERSON — In its opening game of the Division 1A East-South regional girls basketball tournament, East No. 1 Wells had no trouble against South No. 4 Green Valley Christian.

In fact, Wells senior Jackie Berumen outscored the Lady Guardians by herself in a 53-17 victory.

The quarterfinal contest was effectively iced in the first half, the Lady Leopards building a 38-9 lead at the break on the heels of advantages of 20-2 in the first quarter and 18-7 in the second period.

The margin reached a running-clock tally in the third quarter with the score at 50-13, eclipsing the 35-point mercy rule with the Lady Leopards extending farther into the distance with a 37-point lead.

In the fourth, GV Christian outscored Wells for the only frame by a slim edge of 4-3 in garbage time.

However, the damage was done early — Wells advancing to the regional semifinal with a 53-17 win.

Berumen topped all scorers with 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, made four assists and snagged three steals.

Sophomore Evelia Garcia neared double figures with nine points and six rebounds, tied for the game high with five takeaways and added an assist.

Sophomore Haylee Sethman continued the balance with eight points, a game-best seven boards, five assists and a swipe.

The Lady Guardians were led by senior Abigail Johnson, who tallied nine points and three rebounds.

Junior Faythe Jones finished with four points, five rebounds and two steals — freshman Gina Bielich posting three points, a board and a takeaway.

GV Christian’s offense was capped by a free throw from freshman Olivia Charron, who closed with five rebounds, an assist and a dime.

Without scoring, freshman Corinne Sanchez contributed four boards and a steal.

For the Lady Leopards, sophomore Jasmine Garcia impacted the game in numerous areas — scoring four points, dishing a game-high six assists, tying for the game best with five steals and collecting two rebounds.

Junior McKenli Myers finished with four points, three boards and a pair of takeaways.

Senior Jenny Aguilar and freshman Brynly Stewart each added two points and a rebound, and Wells’ offense was finished with a free by sophomore Alaina Escamilla — who made two rebounds.

Senior Aubree Talbert chipped in three boards.

GV CHRISTIAN — 2 — 7 — 4 — 4 — 17 Total

WELLS — 20 — 18 — 12 — 3 — 53 Total

Division 1A East-South Semifinal

The bottom-side semifinal of the regional bracket was an all-East affair, No. 1 Wells scheduled to face No. 3 Owyhee at 6:50 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the Lady Braves whacked South No. 2 Beatty by 41 points in a final score of 56-15, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas.

In the regular season, the Lady Leopards won both meetings — claiming a 51-46 victory on Jan. 23, in Wells, and hanging on for a 53-50 win on Feb. 15, in Owyhee.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Leopards get 1-seed for East-South regional
Local Sports

Lady Leopards get 1-seed for East-South regional

The No. 1 Lady Leopards (19-4 overall, 9-1 in league) — following the forfeit sanction — will face South No. 4 Green Valley Christian (7-11 overall, 3-3 in league) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.

The No. 3 Lady Braves (16-8 overall, 7-3 in league) will take on South No. 2 Beatty (7-7 overall, 4-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas.

+2
Lady Leopards blow out Lady Vandals
Local Sports

Lady Leopards blow out Lady Vandals

The second meeting between the Wells and Eureka girls basketball teams was a far-different story than the first. The anticipated rematch on Eureka’s home floor provided the same outcome but by a much more lopsided score.

Wells girls build big lead in 56-43 W
Local Sports

Wells girls build big lead in 56-43 W

The Lady Leopards opened league play on Jan. 3 and escaped a 44-42 home scare versus McDermitt, but the second contest was a comfortable victory — Wells rolling to a 56-43 win Friday on the Lady Bulldogs’ home floor.

+2
Lady Leopards survive league opener, 44-42
Local Sports

Lady Leopards survive league opener, 44-42

In its Division 1A East opener, the Wells girls basketball team could not breathe a sigh of relief until the final buzzer. On Friday, the Lady Leopards dug out a 44-42 victory over McDermitt — the fourth quarter playing out evenly at 10-all.

+6
Lady Leopards ranked No. 4 in state
Local Sports

Lady Leopards ranked No. 4 in state

  • 4 min to read

While the Lady Braves of Owyhee are 7-1 on the season and ranked the No. 3 Division 1A girls basketball team in the state, Wells’ girls are right behind them — currently ranked No. 4 in Nevada.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News