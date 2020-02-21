Boomin’ Berumen outscores Lady Guardians

HENDERSON — In its opening game of the Division 1A East-South regional girls basketball tournament, East No. 1 Wells had no trouble against South No. 4 Green Valley Christian.
In fact, Wells senior Jackie Berumen outscored the Lady Guardians by herself in a 53-17 victory.
The quarterfinal contest was effectively iced in the first half, the Lady Leopards building a 38-9 lead at the break on the heels of advantages of 20-2 in the first quarter and 18-7 in the second period.
The margin reached a running-clock tally in the third quarter with the score at 50-13, eclipsing the 35-point mercy rule with the Lady Leopards extending farther into the distance with a 37-point lead.
In the fourth, GV Christian outscored Wells for the only frame by a slim edge of 4-3 in garbage time.
However, the damage was done early — Wells advancing to the regional semifinal with a 53-17 win.
Berumen topped all scorers with 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, made four assists and snagged three steals.
Sophomore Evelia Garcia neared double figures with nine points and six rebounds, tied for the game high with five takeaways and added an assist.
Sophomore Haylee Sethman continued the balance with eight points, a game-best seven boards, five assists and a swipe.
The Lady Guardians were led by senior Abigail Johnson, who tallied nine points and three rebounds.
Junior Faythe Jones finished with four points, five rebounds and two steals — freshman Gina Bielich posting three points, a board and a takeaway.
GV Christian’s offense was capped by a free throw from freshman Olivia Charron, who closed with five rebounds, an assist and a dime.
Without scoring, freshman Corinne Sanchez contributed four boards and a steal.
For the Lady Leopards, sophomore Jasmine Garcia impacted the game in numerous areas — scoring four points, dishing a game-high six assists, tying for the game best with five steals and collecting two rebounds.
Junior McKenli Myers finished with four points, three boards and a pair of takeaways.
Senior Jenny Aguilar and freshman Brynly Stewart each added two points and a rebound, and Wells’ offense was finished with a free by sophomore Alaina Escamilla — who made two rebounds.
Senior Aubree Talbert chipped in three boards.
GV CHRISTIAN — 2 — 7 — 4 — 4 — 17 Total
WELLS — 20 — 18 — 12 — 3 — 53 Total
Division 1A East-South Semifinal
The bottom-side semifinal of the regional bracket was an all-East affair, No. 1 Wells scheduled to face No. 3 Owyhee at 6:50 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.
On Thursday, the Lady Braves whacked South No. 2 Beatty by 41 points in a final score of 56-15, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas.
In the regular season, the Lady Leopards won both meetings — claiming a 51-46 victory on Jan. 23, in Wells, and hanging on for a 53-50 win on Feb. 15, in Owyhee.