Boomin’ Berumen outscores Lady Guardians

The No. 1 Lady Leopards (19-4 overall, 9-1 in league) — following the forfeit sanction — will face South No. 4 Green Valley Christian (7-11 overall, 3-3 in league) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.

The No. 3 Lady Braves (16-8 overall, 7-3 in league) will take on South No. 2 Beatty (7-7 overall, 4-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas.