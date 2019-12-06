LAS VEGAS — In the words of late, great ESPN anchor Stuart Scott — booyah.

Entering his sixth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in seven years — missing the 2018 WNFR with a devastating knee injury — Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge wasted no time to make a statement.

Qualifying in 11th place, Eldridge went to first in Thursday night’s round — drilling a start at the barrier on his 20-year-old sorrel horse “Rusty” and muscling what was actually a slow-handling steer around and dropping the animal flat in 3.6 seconds.

Eldridge jumped to the top of the leaderboard and pocketed $26,230.77.

The Round 1 victory showed just how important the WNFR is in the grand spectrum of the year-end standings.

Each WNFR is qualifier is awarded $10,000 prior to the rodeo.

With the Round 1 earnings, Eldridge vaulted from 11th all the way to second place in the world standings.

He is now $38,746.96 behind world leader Ty Erickson’s total of $156,080.84.

Erickson threw his first steer in 3.4 seconds but got a speeding ticket at the score line, breaking the barrier for a 10-second penalty.

Trenten Montero

Qualifying 14th in the bareback riding, Montero made a solid effort on the back of Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Mary.

He stayed in the middle, in time and spurred his way to 84 points in a tough round — placing 11th.

Richmond Champion had to wait for a late victory, riding his re-ride bareback horse at the start of the saddle bronc riding.

Champion — a fitting name — was the champion of the first round, knifing Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Night Crawler for 91.5 points.

The final check in the round was split on a pair of 87.5-point efforts from Clint Laye and Orin Larsen, tying for sixth place.

During Friday night’s second round, Montero drew Sankey Pro Rodeo’s and Phenom Genetics’ Prarie Rose.

In 14 trips from the chute during the 2019 season, the horse had been ridden 13 times for an average score of 82.62 points.

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion — slipped a leg during his first run of the team roping, heeling for Clay Smith.

The run would have been fast enough for fourth place, but the five-second penalty pushed the total time to 9.4 seconds.

Corkill initially roped two feet, but the steer wallowed through the corner and drifted down the arena — pulling an inside-left leg out his loop.

Tyler Wade and Cole Davison won the round with a time of 4.0 seconds, making a picture-perfect run that looked like a practice-pen effort.

Wade was smooth and fast on the front side as the steer broke slightly to the left when he snapped his head loop around the horns, and Davison came tight quickly on two feet on the back end — horses and ropes facing tight and sharp.

Mitch Pollock

Winnemucca’s Mitch Pollock — like many saddle bronc riders in the first round — made the eight-second whistle but ended up with a no-score.

When his bronc broke from the chute, Pollock’s feet did not remain in contact with the horse’s neck and fell to the shoulders — the judges ruling he “missed the horse out” or did not “mark out the horse.”

Zeke Thurston won the round with a textbook demonstration of how to ride broncs, starting with a difficult spur-out from the chute — Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue turning immediately right — his spurs locked in the neck.

After that, Thurston spurred his way to 88 points and the round victory.

Pollock had a great chance to score points given his draw for Friday night’s second round of the WNFR, hooking up with Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Cimarron Jack.

In the 2019 season, the bronc was busted once in two tries — scoring 86.5 points.

During the 2018 WNFR, Cimarron Jack was bucked out twice — Jacobs Crawley scoring 86.5 points in the fourth round but the horse winning the battle against Jake Wright in Round 9.

Other Round Winners

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright set the arena ablaze in the first round.

Riding Monte Walsh, the bull owned by 4L and Diamond S Rodeo, Wright opened up with his outside leg and gave the bucker his right spur — hard.

By half of a point, he took the top spot with a score of 92.5 points — narrowly besting Boudreaux Campbell’s mark of 92.

Tie-Down Roping

In a relatively-soft round of tie-down roping, 2013 world champion Shane Hanchey took advantage of his draw.

Knowing his calf, Hanchey took a safe start at the barrier and blew through the animal on the ground.

Even taking two wraps, he stopped the clock in 7.6 seconds — the only sub-eight time of Thursday’s round.

Barrel Racing

Emily Miller — a first-time WNFR qualifier — showed no jitters.

Riding her 9-year-old gelding Chongo, Miller and her horse found the perfect combination of space around the barrels to leave them standings but also be close enough to the cans to not cost time — clocking extremely well with a time of 13.63 seconds.

*Defending world champion Hailey Kinsel made her defense of her 2018 title more difficult, knocking over the first barrel on her horse “Sister” on Thursday night in Round 1.

Follow Live

Cheer on the Nevada talents, favorite cowboys and cowgirls during the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo through Saturday, Dec. 14.

Coverage will air on CBS Sports Network, Channel 221 on DirecTV and Channel 158 on Dish Network, the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. nightly and the rodeo following at 7 p.m.

Follow the action online at 7 p.m. nightly at ProRodeoTv.com.

Keep up on the nightly results, live scores, video highlights and contestant profiles throughout the duration of the WFNR on the PRCA website at prorodeo.com and on the Wrangler Network at wranglernetwork.com.

