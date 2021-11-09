 Skip to main content
Bowers commits to Augsburg University

Avery Bowers

Senior Avery Bowers signs her national letter of intent Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Elko High School, electing to play softball for Augsburg University, in Minneapolis. Front row, from left: Chad Bowers, Avery Bowers and Nicole Bowers. Back row, from left: College Promoters USA Northern Nevada recruiter Brittney Gonzalez, EHS athletic director Clark Davidson, EHS athletic administrator Marc Suyematsu and Nevada Nightmare softball coach Brandi Davis.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — There is more than one way to skin a cat, more than a singular way to fly with the eagles.

Despite no varsity experience for Elko High School, senior Avery Bowers has committed to play NCAA Division-III softball.

In the fall, she will attend Augsburg University, in Minneapolis, expecting to play third base for the Auggies — the term often associated with a baby eagle — after being in contact with the program for a little more than a year.

“College Promoters of Nevada helped me out a lot with that,” Bowers said.

Thanks to playing travel ball for the Nevada Nightmare and coaches Brandi and Rick Davis, along with the help of College Promoters USA — Nevada Directors Chris and Melanie Hooiman and Northern Nevada recruiter Brittney Gonzalez — Bowers has her collegiate plan in place.

While playing for the Nightmare, Bowers batted .385 and posted a .400 on-base percentage with a .731 slugging percentage.

Defensively, she fielded the ball at an .805 clip.

In the 2021 spring season, Augsburg — which competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — posted a 5-29 overall record and went 2-20 in the MIAC.

She made an official visit to the campus in October, truly enjoying the area, the school and the facilities.

“Everything was super nice, and they have a really nice weight room,” Bowers said. “They want me to play third base, because they said they have like a million catchers.”

Along with Augsburg, she was also in contact with NIAA programs Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa) and Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais, Illinois).

Bowers’ mother, Nicole, said Augsburg has a “great sports medicine staff” and is excited for her daughter to “expand her horizons, experience different cultures and see a whole new world out there.”

Her dad, Chad, said he thinks it will be a good thing for her to get out of Elko and do something different.

While in school, Bowers plans to major in broadcast journalism — emphasizing in sports — and could see herself staying in Minneapolis or the Midwest area.

“I want to be on TV. If I could stay there, that would be cool,” she said. “It’s a big market and there are a lot of teams there.”

As for goals, Bowers has set an obtainable list of things she can control.

“I want to stay motivated, not slack off, work hard and be a team player,” she said. “If I don’t get a lot of playing time right away, that’s OK. I want to make sure I keep up good academics.”

Bowers will report to Augsburg — which utilizes a semester schedule — the same time as the other students, live in on-campus housing and play softball in both the fall and the spring.

Congratulations to Avery Bowers for her softball signing, setting lofty sights for her future career plans and broadening her horizons in an area that is sure to be much different than she has grown up around.

