Boyd commits to North Idaho College

SPRING CREEK — A venue change and a new mascot are in the future of Spring Creek High School senior Q Boyd.
Following an amazing career with the Spartans, Boyd has made a verbal commitment to continue his wrestling at the next level at North Idaho College, in Coeur d’Alene.
While the school may not have big-name recognition across all athletics, it sure does for wrestling.
A member school of the National Junior College Athletic Association — the Cardinals competing in the Northwest Athletic Conference — North Idaho College has won 14 NJCAA team national titles, tallied 34 top-three team finishes, crowned 55 national champions and amassed 249 All-Americans.
All of the aforementioned numbers are NJCAA records.
Boyd was also interested in and in contact with Western Wyoming Community College (Rock Springs), Colorado Mesa University (Grand Junction) and Eastern Oregon University (La Grande).
However, he went to NIC in the fall — making his official visit in September — and liked what he saw.
“Obviously, it’s beautiful up there and they have the most successful JUCO program,” he said. “I got to meet the coach and practice with the team.”
While at NIC, Boyd plans to obtain an Associate of Science degree — majoring in business.
“I want to run the family ranch,” he said.
Looking forward, Boyd wants to become a national champion or place at nationals.
“I think they had five All-Americans this year,” he said. “They had the national champion at my weight, but he’s transferring.”
With the transfer, more scholarship money should become available for Boyd.
So, while he has verbally committed to NIC — he hasn’t officially signed just yet.
“Before we sign on the dotted line, we want what becomes available,” said Q’s dad, Russell Boyd.
High School Career
With the Spartans — over a three-year career due to COVID-19 — Boyd tallied an overall record of 131-39 with 82 pins.
As a freshman, he took third place at the 3A state tournament at 132 pounds.
In his sophomore season, Boyd tallied his first 3A North regional championship — following up with his lone 3A state title in the 138-pound division.
During his junior campaign, he locked down his second straight regional championship and was the state runner-up at 152 pounds.
During his tenure with Spring Creek, Boyd extended the Spartans’ string to four straight state team titles and five-consecutive regional championships — a member of three straight team championships at state and three regional team titles.