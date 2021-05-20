Boyd commits to North Idaho College

“I want to run the family ranch,” he said.

Looking forward, Boyd wants to become a national champion or place at nationals.

“I think they had five All-Americans this year,” he said. “They had the national champion at my weight, but he’s transferring.”

With the transfer, more scholarship money should become available for Boyd.

So, while he has verbally committed to NIC — he hasn’t officially signed just yet.

“Before we sign on the dotted line, we want what becomes available,” said Q’s dad, Russell Boyd.

High School Career

With the Spartans — over a three-year career due to COVID-19 — Boyd tallied an overall record of 131-39 with 82 pins.

As a freshman, he took third place at the 3A state tournament at 132 pounds.

In his sophomore season, Boyd tallied his first 3A North regional championship — following up with his lone 3A state title in the 138-pound division.

During his junior campaign, he locked down his second straight regional championship and was the state runner-up at 152 pounds.