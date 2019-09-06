{{featured_button_text}}

HAZELTON, Idaho — For a number of years, the girls of the Wells cross country programs have led the way for their team.

The guard has changed.

On Thursday at the Valley Invitational, in Hazelton, Idaho, the best finishes were provided by the Wells and Owyhee boys.

Varsity Boys

Competing against a field of 103 runners, the best Elko County finish was turned by Wells senior Matthew James — who ranked 23rd with a time of 20:52.

Owyhee junior Antonio Ovando also posted a front-quarter finish, taking 25th with a time of 21:01.

Ovando was followed by senior teammate Lance Owyhee’s time of 21:17.9 for 29th place.

There was a large gap between the upperclassmen and the youngsters, Wells freshman Victor Jauregui placing 72nd with a time of 24:08.

Fellow freshman Ruben Cobian crossed the line in 25:07.2 for 80th place, and sophomore teammate Morgan Johnson finished in 25:52 for 84th.

Varsity Girls

Of the 80 girls in the varsity race, no local runners finished in the top half of the field.

Owyhee senior Thalia Thomas led the way for the Elko County athletes, placing 45th with a time of 28:18.6.

She was followed closely by Wells junior Liliana Cobian’s time of 28:31.8 for 48th place.

Junior teammate Ana Roque-Luna crossed 62nd with a time of 31:33.8, fellow junior Zion McKay ranked 67th with a time of 33:46.1 and sophomore Jimena Roque-Luna closed out Wells’ roster with a 34:51.1 for 70th place.

Owyhee senior Talliah Hanchor rounded out the Elko County runners in 35:46 for 73rd place.

Next Meet

Wells and Owyhee will compete Friday, Sept. 13 during the Wood River Invite, in Sun Valley, Idaho.

