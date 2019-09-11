MURRAY, Utah — Against both large numbers and elite runners at the Murray Invite, the Spring Creek cross country programs gained some show-out performances by a proven product and a newcomer with immense potential.
Spring Creek freshman Jake Bradford became the Spartans’ No. 1 runner, winning the ninth-grade boys race with a time of 16:42 on the 2.93-mile course — besting all 144 athletes.
For the girls, Division 3A 1st-Team All-State selection Kendra Lusk continued to pace the Lady Spartans — nearly besting the entire crop of 480 competitors in the open girls division — blistering a time of 18:36, which won the first of two heats.
Girls
Sparked by Lusk’s virtuoso run, the Lady Spartans ranked 12th of 36 teams in the open girls standings with 410 points.
Behind her, fellow junior Grace Florence also ran well — finishing 35th with a time of 20:17.
Freshman Macey Reed ran the third-fastest time for the Lady Spartans, competing in the ninth-grade race — placing eighth of 91 girls with a time of 20:25.
Spring Creek’s No. 4 runner was junior Emma Campbell, who placed 49th in the open run with a time of 20:53.
Campbell was followed by Kiely Munson as the team’s No. 5 runner, Munson’s time of 21:43 ranking 18th in the ninth-grade race.
Mariah Cooper notched a time of 22:56 for 179th place in the open division, serving as Spring Creek’s No. 6 runner.
The Lady Spartans’ top-seven was capped by a 23:25 from freshman Brandi Manhire, who finished 35th in the ninth-grade class.
Sophomore Ceara Tanner crossed 61st of 123 athletes in the sophomore race with a time of 23:55.
With a time of 24:54, junior Stephanie Fish was 300th in the open girls division.
Spring Creek’s top-10 was rounded out by a 25:09 from junior Jaden Pool, who was 326th in the open race.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys
Spring Creek was 14th of 43 teams in the open boys division with 708 points, but the Spartans’ top-individual time changed hands.
There’s a new sheriff in town.
Not only did Bradford best 144 runners in the ninth-grade race, he also overtook the No. 1 spot for his team with his time of 16:42.
Following closely, junior Secody Charley clocked in at 16:46 — placing 42nd in the open boys race that saw a massive turnout of 709 entries.
Junior Harrison Walund was Spring Creek’s No. 3 runner with a time of 17:15, finishing 77th in the open class.
Freshman Liam Hamilton also gave the Spartans a burst in the ninth-grade race, ranking 13th with a time of 17:22.
With a time of 17:28, junior Jess Marin finished just outside the top-100 in the open division for 101st place.
Junior Conner Gage wrapped up in 17:58 for 147th place in the open division, and the Spartans’ top-seven was capped by senior Dallin Fisher’s time of 18:22 for 194th place in the open class.
Against 229 runners in the sophomore race, Dillyn Sanchez ranked 61st with a time of 18:24.
Senior Nathan Copen was 240th in the open division with a time of 18:41, and freshman Ben Claridge closed out the Spartans’ top-10 with a 40th-place finish in the ninth-grade race.
Up Next
The Spartans will compete Saturday during the BYU Autumn Classic, at East Bay Golf Course, in Provo, Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.