MCDERMITT – There are two boys basketball teams with unbeaten records in the Division 1A Northern-East.
One happens to the Owyhee Braves, the other is the Jackpot Jaguars.
Owyhee improved to 3-0 in league play Saturday with a 61-45 road victory in McDermitt.
The game was tightly contested in the early going, the Braves edging the Bulldogs 17-16 in the first quarter.
Senior Chance McKinney scored six points in the first for the Braves, freshman Decarian Sam and junior Clayton Cota each adding a three.
As has been the case all season, McDermitt’s entire offensive output in the first quarter came solely from juniors Jagger Hinkey and Ben Draunidalo, who each scored eight points in the frame.
Owyhee’s defense tightened up in the second, limiting McDermitt to six points.
The Braves scored 13 points in the period and opened a 30-22 lead at the break.
McKinney continued to do work in the post for Owyhee, adding five points in the second quarter.
In the second half, Owyhee’s defense came out stingy once again – holding to the Bulldogs to single digits in the third quarter.
All eight of McDermitt’s points in the third were provided by Draunidalo.
Owyhee posted 14 points in the third – senior Ramon Cordova scoring eight in the period – extending to a 44-30 lead going into the final frame.
While McDermitt came to life and dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter – including eight by Draunidalo – Owyhee matched its frame high with 17 points down the stretch, the Bulldogs unable to erase the 14-point deficit.
Cordova drained all seven of his points in the fourth quarter at the stripe, sealing the game at the line.
The Braves picked up their third win in three tries during league play, dropping the Bulldogs to 1-3 in the Division 1A Northern-East by a final score of 61-45.
Cordova scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, McKinney dropping 11 of his 12 points before the break for the Braves.
“Ramon and Chance played really well in the post. McDermitt is a very tough place to play,” said Owyhee coach Robby Tate. “We were very fortunate to come out with a win.”
In defeat, Draunidalo scored a game-high 25 points.
He was joined in double digits by 13 points from Hinkey – finishing with two 3s – scoring 10 points in the first half.
Owyhee beat the Bulldogs with balance, eight players scoring – each finishing with three points or more.
Sam and Cota each hit a three and tallied six-points apiece.
Sophomores Julian Dick and Desmond Hanchor posted six points each and junior Rigo Cordova rounded out the offense with three points.
McDermitt’s roster was capped by four points from freshman Enrique Villalobos and a three from sophomore Colby Brown.
Up Next
The Braves will look for a 4-0 start in the Division 1A Northern-East against the Leopards (2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
