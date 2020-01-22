Braves beat down Bulldogs, 62-42

OWYHEE — The only remaining unbeaten boys basketball team in the Division 1A East is scheduled for a key contest.
On Saturday, Owyhee improved to 3-0 in league play with a comfortable victory of 20 points versus McDermitt, beating the Bulldogs by a final score of 62-42 — the Braves slated for a tipoff versus the Leopards (4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.
The action was one-sided from the jump, Owyhee doubling up McDermitt in the first quarter by a tally of 22-11.
The margin was doubled once again in the second period, the Braves tearing off an 18-9 run for a 40-20 lead by halftime.
For the third-consecutive frame, the discrepancy was exactly doubled in the third period — Owyhee outscoring McDermitt 14-7 — the Braves opening a 54-27 advantage as the game went to the fourth.
The Bulldogs outscored the Braves for the only time in the fourth quarter by a tally of 15-8, but Owyhee’s torrid start led to a 62-42 victory.
Owyhee sophomore Micah Johnson scored a game-high 14 points and knocked down two 3s, junior Julian Dick also scoring in double figures with 10 points.
McDermitt was led by 12 points from sophomore Enrique Villalobos.
Several Braves nearly joined Johnson and Dick in double digits, junior Desmond Hanchor finishing with nine points, sophomore Dayln Thomas adding eight and sophomore Decarian Sam closing with seven.
McDermitt sophomore Tristan Bitt nailed a pair of threes and finished with eight points, sophomore Alex Navarro notching seven points.
With the game at-hand early on, the Braves emptied the bench — 10 players scoring in total.
Sophomore Lane Rose scored five points, senior Clayton Cota tallied three points and the offense was capped by two points apiece for junior Sequoia Roubideaux and seniors Chase Lozano and Rigo Cordova.
For the Bulldogs, freshman Kaden Crutcher finished with four points, sophomore Braeden Ramsey added three points, freshman Aiden Gomez and junior Steele Crossley scored two points each and the offense was rounded out with a free throw by senior Waylon Nino.
MCDERMITT — 11 — 9 — 7 — 15 — 42 Total
OWYHEE — 22 — 18 — 14 — 8 — 62 Total
Game Time
The Braves (9-6 overall, 3-0 in league) will put their unbeaten 1A East mark on the line versus the Leopards (8-7 overall, 4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.