Braves beat down Bulldogs, 62-42

On Saturday, Owyhee improved to 3-0 in league play with a comfortable victory of 20 points versus McDermitt, beating the Bulldogs by a final score of 62-42 — the Braves slated for a tipoff versus the Leopards (4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.

The action was one-sided from the jump, Owyhee doubling up McDermitt in the first quarter by a tally of 22-11.

The margin was doubled once again in the second period, the Braves tearing off an 18-9 run for a 40-20 lead by halftime.

For the third-consecutive frame, the discrepancy was exactly doubled in the third period — Owyhee outscoring McDermitt 14-7 — the Braves opening a 54-27 advantage as the game went to the fourth.

The Bulldogs outscored the Braves for the only time in the fourth quarter by a tally of 15-8, but Owyhee’s torrid start led to a 62-42 victory.