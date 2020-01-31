You are the owner of this article.
Braves beat down Railroaders, 61-19, Carlin notches lone win of season on Tuesday
Braves beat down Railroaders, 61-19, Carlin notches lone win of season on Tuesday

OWYHEE — The second meeting between the Owyhee and Carlin boys basketball teams was similar to the first.

After a 74-23 victory over the Railroaders on Jan. 9, in Carlin, the Braves took out Carlin for the second time Thursday by a final score of 61-19, in Owyhee.

Like the first matchup, Owyhee broke from the gates with gusto — outscoring Carlin 18-5 in the first quarter and 21-1 in the second period.

By the break, the lead reached 33 points with the score at 39-6.

The clock rolled in the third quarter and throughout — the Braves notching advantages of 8-4 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth — Owyhee improving to 10-8 overall and 4-2 in the Division 1A East, Carlin falling to 1-13 on the season and 1-7 in league play.

Owyhee senior Rigo Cordova hit two 3s and finished with a game-high 12 points, joined in double digits by 10 points from senior Clayton Cota.

Senior Gage Johnson neared double figures with eight points, and freshman Lenso Hanchor and sophomore Decarian Sam added six points apiece.

For Carlin, senior John Henderson scored a team-high six points — adding six rebounds and a steal — junior Chris George following with four points, two boards and a pair of takeaways.

Freshman Quincy Henderson notched four rebounds and three points, junior Logan Christensen also scoring three points and making a steal.

The offense for the Railroaders was finished with a free throw by senior Austin Sexton, who led the team with seven rebounds.

Owyhee’s balance was incredible, 12 players scoring in the contest.

Junior Desmond Hanchor and sophomore Lane Rose each scored four points, junior Sequoia Roubideaux added three and the scoring was rounded out by two points apiece for freshman Anthony Atkins, freshman Dishaun George-Smith, senior Chase Lozano and sophomore Dayln Thomas.

CARLIN — 5 — 1 — 4 — 9 — 19 Total

OWYHEE — 18 — 21 — 8 — 14 — 61 Total

Carlin at Lund

On Tuesday, the Railroaders picked up their only win of the season — avenging an earlier loss.

Carlin defeated Lund at home by a final score of 53-44, the Warriors winning on their home floor in the first matchup on Jan. 7, in Lund.

In the second meeting, the Railroaders did their best work after the break.

Carlin trailed 27-25 at halftime, but the Railroaders took control of the outcome in the third quarter with an 18-6 streak.

Entering the fourth, Carlin led 43-33.

Lund outscored the Railroaders 11-10 in the final frame, but Carlin picked up its first W by a final score of 53-44.

John Henderson dropped a team-high 22 points and did work on the glass with 14 rebounds for a double-double, adding two steals.

Quinton Henderson also went for a double-double on 11 points, 11 boards and a swipe.

Junior Toby Pinnell and Sexton finished with seven points apiece, Sexton tallying a team-best 17 boards — Pinnell adding two rebounds and a takeaway.

The offense for the Roaders was capped by four points from George (two rebounds, two steals) and two points by sophomore Quincy Doxey, who posted four rebounds and led the defense with three thefts.

Without scoring, junior Joseph Rojas added two rebounds and a steal.

LUND — 16 — 11 — 6 — 11 — 44 Total

CARLIN — 14 — 11 — 18 — 10 — 53 Total

Up Next

The Railroaders (1-13 overall, 1-7 in league) were scheduled to host the Vandals (7-8 overall, 4-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

The Braves will host Eureka at 4 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.

