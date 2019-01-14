OWYHEE – The Owyhee boys basketball team started 2019 on the right foot.
The Braves went on the road Friday and took down Rimrock (Idaho), in Bruneau, by a final score of 58-24 and came back to Owyhee for a Saturday matchup against Eureka in the Braves’ 1A Northern-East opener – Owyhee making adjustments in the second half and turning the tide for a 63-42 victory over the Vandals.
Versus Rimrock
Against the Raiders, the Braves owned the night from the opening tip.
Owyhee came out strong and outscored Rimrock 15-8 in the first quarter and exploded for a game-high 21 points in the second period – limiting the Raiders to another eight – the Braves taking a commanding 36-16 lead to the locker room.
In the second half, the Braves slowed the onslaught – posting an 8-4 advantage in the third quarter.
With a 44-20 lead going into the fourth, the Braves went back on the attack – closing the contest with a 14-4 run.
In the end, Owyhee rolled to a 58-24 victory.
Sophomore Desmond Hanchor led the way with 18 points for the Braves, joined in double digits by 11 points from freshman Micah Johnson – who buried three 3s.
Senior Ramon Cordova scored seven points, junior Rigo Cordova and freshman Decarian Sam notched six apiece and senior Chance McKinney added five for Owyhee.
Still recovering from a horrific car crash in the fall, sophomore Julian Dick posted four points.
Sophomore Sequoia Roubideaux rounded out the scoring for Owyhee with a free throw.
“Desmond played really well and Micah shot the ball well,” said Owyhee coach Robby Tate. “It was a good team effort.”
Versus Eureka
The Braves opened league play Saturday on their home floor, but the sailing was not always smooth for Owyhee in a 63-42 win over Eureka.
The first quarter played out evenly, each team scoring eight points.
In the second period, Eureka woke up and ran off an 18-9 advantage – doubling up the Braves in the period – the Vandals holding a 26-17 lead at the break.
“We made some adjustments on our press and to some of our offensive sets at halftime,” Tate said.
The changes paid off in the second half.
Owyhee’s offense exploded and the defense became stingy.
The Braves eclipsed their first-half total with 23 points in the third quarter – limiting the Vandals to 11 – Owyhee posting another 23 in the fourth quarter and shutting down Eureka to five points in the final frame.
A nine-point deficit at the midway point tuned into a 21-point victory for the Braves, opening league play of the 1A Northern-East with a 63-42 win over the Vandals (1-1 in league play).
Owyhee finished with three players in double figures, led by 15 points from Rigo Cordova.
Hanchor followed with 14 points and Johnson finished with 12 – sticking two triples.
The Braves nearly notched four players in double digits, Ramon Cordova finishing a point short with nine.
Sam posted five points, junior Clayton Cota and McKinney added three each and Dick finished with a deuce.
“We have everyone back and completely healthy. We had eight players score against Rimrock and eight players scored against Eureka,” Tate said. “I liked their hustle but we need to work on rebounding.”
Up Next
The Braves (1-0) will play their second league contest of the season against the Railroaders (0-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Carlin.
