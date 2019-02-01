CARLIN – The first half played out more evenly than expected Thursday night, but the Owyhee Braves exploded after the break and pulled away from the Carlin Railroaders.
Owyhee appeared to turn the game into an early rout – outscoring the Railroaders 14-2 in the first quarter – but Carlin came back and edged the Braves in the second quarter by a tally of 11-10.
Freshmen Lane Rose and Micah Johnson each dropped four points in the first period for Owyhee, Carlin’s lone points of the frame coming on a deuce by senior John Henderson.
However, Henderson packed the Railroaders in the second quarter – nearly outscoring Owyhee by himself – scoring nine points in the frame, including an old-fashioned three-point play.
Carlin’s other bucket in the second came from senior Eddie Gomez.
In the second, Johnson continued his solid play, scoring four-more points – giving him eight for the game – but his teammates mounted just six-more points in the period.
At halftime, Owyhee led 24-13.
The Braves not only closed the door in the third quarter, they slammed it.
Coming out of the locker room, Owyhee dropped a frame-high 28 points in the third.
Carlin also posted its frame high with 12 points, but the defense did the Railroaders no favors – watching their 11-point halftime deficit balloon to 27 by the end of the third.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Braves led 52-25.
In the final frame, Owyhee continued to assert its dominance – outscoring the Railroaders 14-3 down the stretch.
As the final buzzer, the Braves rolled to a mercy-rule win of 66-38 – the margin of victory at 38 points.
Owyhee senior Ramon Cordova – doing his damage inside – scored 11 of his team-high 15 points after the break.
In defeat, Henderson dropped a game-high 18 points for the Railroaders – 11 coming in the first half.
Johnson finished in double digits for the Braves with 13 points – eight coming before the break – freshman Decarian Sam and junior Clayton Cota tallied seven apiece and Rose closed with six.
Senior John Gamble scored six points for the Railroaders – all coming in the second half – and Carlin’s roster was capped by two-points apiece from senior Dustin Harris and Gomez.
For the Braves, senior Chance McKinney and freshman Dayln Thomas each finished with four points, senior Gage Johnson added five and junior Rigo Cordova and sophomore Desmond Hanchor chipped in two apiece.
Owyhee ended a two-game skid and improved to 4-2 in the Division 1A Northern-East, and Carlin fell to 0-6 in league play and 0-11 overall.
Up Next
The Railroaders were scheduled to play the Vandals (2-3 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
The Braves will face the Vandals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, in Eureka.
