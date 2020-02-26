Braves face defending state champions

RENO — The Owyhee boys basketball team has its hands full, but the Braves have already shown they’re fully capable of taking down a favored, higher-ranked opponent.

On Thursday, Owyhee (17-10 overall, 9-3 in league) is set to face off with the defending state champion Mineral County (25-4 overall, 10-0 in league) in the 1A state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School.

The Serpents are the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state and are ranked 38th overall, regardless of divisions.

However, the Braves came up with some big wins just to reach state.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Owyhee avenged a 54-43 loss to Green Valley Christian on Dec. 5, 2019, the Braves taking out the Guardians 49-46 in the East-South regional quarterfinal.

In the regional semifinal, Owyhee overhauled No. 1 Jackpot — losing to the Jaguars twice in the regular season — the Braves earning a position in the state tournament with a 37-34 victory.