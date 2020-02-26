You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Braves face defending state champions
0 comments
top story

Braves face defending state champions

{{featured_button_text}}
Owyhee Logo

RENO — The Owyhee boys basketball team has its hands full, but the Braves have already shown they’re fully capable of taking down a favored, higher-ranked opponent.

On Thursday, Owyhee (17-10 overall, 9-3 in league) is set to face off with the defending state champion Mineral County (25-4 overall, 10-0 in league) in the 1A state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School.

The Serpents are the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state and are ranked 38th overall, regardless of divisions.

However, the Braves came up with some big wins just to reach state.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Owyhee avenged a 54-43 loss to Green Valley Christian on Dec. 5, 2019, the Braves taking out the Guardians 49-46 in the East-South regional quarterfinal.

In the regional semifinal, Owyhee overhauled No. 1 Jackpot — losing to the Jaguars twice in the regular season — the Braves earning a position in the state tournament with a 37-34 victory.

Against Pahranagat Valley, the Braves lost the regional title game by a final score of 46-31 on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Mineral County marched through the West-Central regional tourney without a hiccup, blowing opponents off the floor.

In the quarterfinal round, the Serpents trounced Whittell by 37 points in an 80-43 ballgame and clinched a spot in the state tourney with a 64-40 victory over Virginia City in the semifinal.

Against Sierra Lutheran, Mineral County claimed the regional championship with a 61-51 win.

Stats

Mineral County scores 61 points per contest, grabs 35.4 boards and shares the basketball extremely well with 16.1 assists.

Defensively, the Serpents make 8.6 steals per ballgame and rack up 4.7 blocks.

Team Leaders

Scoring — Senior Treven Wachsmuth at 18.1 points, senior Seth Bozzi (12.8), senior Ethan Nelms (8.8), senior Alex Palacious (7.5), senior Tony Torres (5.6), junior Julio Alverez (4.2) and sophomore Issac Torres (2.0)

Rebounding — Bozzi with a league-high 12.9 boards, Wachsmuth (7.3), Tony Torres (3.7), Nelms (3.0), junior Landon Scarlata (2.8) and Palacious (2.6)

Assists — Palacious with 3.5 dimes, Nelms (2.8), Wachsmuth (2.5), Bozzi and Alverez (2.1) and Tony Torres (2.0)

Steals — Palacious at 2.2 swipes, Wachsmuth (1.8), Tony Torres (1.2) and Nelms (1.0)

Blocks — Wachsmuth with 2.1 stuffs and Bozzi (1.7)

Division 1A State Semifinal

The East-South No. 2 Braves (17-10 overall, 9-3 in league) will look for another upset against defending state champion and West-Central No. 1 Mineral County (25-4 overall, 10-0 in league) in the 1A state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals
Local Sports

Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals

East No. 3 Owyhee (15-9 overall, 9-3 in league) will play South No. 2 Green Valley Christian (17-8 overall, 7-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas. East No. 1 Jackpot (20-2 overall, 11-1 in league) will face South No. 4 Sandy Valley (9-9 overall, 5-3 in league) at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.

Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league
Local Sports

Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league

Following Monday’s non-conference road game, the Jackpot boys basketball team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 56-33 victory over Twin Falls Christian Academy. The Jaguars (5-1 in league) will resume Division 1A East play against McDermitt (4-14 overall, 2-5 in league) on Saturday, in Jackpot.

+2
Leopards knock off Braves, 61-54
Local Sports

Leopards knock off Braves, 61-54

Both Wells and Owyhee made strong runs during the ballgame, the Leopards making plays and knocking down shots during crunch time in a 61-54 victory over the Braves — handing Owyhee its first loss in league play.

Braves beat down Bulldogs, 62-42
Local Sports

Braves beat down Bulldogs, 62-42

On Saturday, Owyhee improved to 3-0 in league play with a comfortable victory of 20 points versus McDermitt, beating the Bulldogs by a final score of 62-42 — the Braves slated for a tipoff versus the Leopards (4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News