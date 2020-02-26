Braves face defending state champions

RENO — The Owyhee boys basketball team has its hands full, but the Braves have already shown they’re fully capable of taking down a favored, higher-ranked opponent.
On Thursday, Owyhee (17-10 overall, 9-3 in league) is set to face off with the defending state champion Mineral County (25-4 overall, 10-0 in league) in the 1A state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School.
The Serpents are the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state and are ranked 38th overall, regardless of divisions.
However, the Braves came up with some big wins just to reach state.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, Owyhee avenged a 54-43 loss to Green Valley Christian on Dec. 5, 2019, the Braves taking out the Guardians 49-46 in the East-South regional quarterfinal.
In the regional semifinal, Owyhee overhauled No. 1 Jackpot — losing to the Jaguars twice in the regular season — the Braves earning a position in the state tournament with a 37-34 victory.
Against Pahranagat Valley, the Braves lost the regional title game by a final score of 46-31 on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Mineral County marched through the West-Central regional tourney without a hiccup, blowing opponents off the floor.
In the quarterfinal round, the Serpents trounced Whittell by 37 points in an 80-43 ballgame and clinched a spot in the state tourney with a 64-40 victory over Virginia City in the semifinal.
Against Sierra Lutheran, Mineral County claimed the regional championship with a 61-51 win.
Stats
Mineral County scores 61 points per contest, grabs 35.4 boards and shares the basketball extremely well with 16.1 assists.
Defensively, the Serpents make 8.6 steals per ballgame and rack up 4.7 blocks.
Team Leaders
Scoring — Senior Treven Wachsmuth at 18.1 points, senior Seth Bozzi (12.8), senior Ethan Nelms (8.8), senior Alex Palacious (7.5), senior Tony Torres (5.6), junior Julio Alverez (4.2) and sophomore Issac Torres (2.0)
Rebounding — Bozzi with a league-high 12.9 boards, Wachsmuth (7.3), Tony Torres (3.7), Nelms (3.0), junior Landon Scarlata (2.8) and Palacious (2.6)
Assists — Palacious with 3.5 dimes, Nelms (2.8), Wachsmuth (2.5), Bozzi and Alverez (2.1) and Tony Torres (2.0)
Steals — Palacious at 2.2 swipes, Wachsmuth (1.8), Tony Torres (1.2) and Nelms (1.0)
Blocks — Wachsmuth with 2.1 stuffs and Bozzi (1.7)
