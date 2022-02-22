Braves face tall order against Panthers

LAS VEGAS — Despite losing Saturday in the 1A regional final, the Owyhee boys basketball team — which beat Eureka twice in the regular season — would still have had a difficult matchup should the Braves have won.

On Saturday, the Braves fell to the Vandals in the 1A East championship by a lopsided score of 74-52 — this after sweeping the regular-season series with victories with Eureka by slim margins of 33-31 and 62-53.

If Owyhee had won, they would have been the No. 1 seed from the East and played Central No. 2 Mineral County (15-7 overall, 8-3 against 1A Central teams) — the Serpents losing the regional championship by a final score of 43-42 against Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley.

The East No. 2 Braves will play Pahranagat Valley (23-4 overall, 11-1 against 1A Central programs) in the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Owyhee played the Panthers during the Wells Rural Electric Classic on Dec. 4, 2021, falling in a nip-tuck contest by a final score of 44-41.

The Panthers have not posted stats for the season to MaxPreps, but Pahranagat Valley has some size — the roster consisting of six players who stand at 6-foot or taller — and, despite the absence of a 2020-21 season, possess experienced players with nine seniors.

In comparison, Owyhee has four seniors on its roster — the Braves also comprised of length and athleticism with seven players who stand at least 6-feet tall.

As for stats, the Braves do their damage in numbers — no players scoring in double figures — receiving a wide number of contributions across the court.

Senior Dayln Thomas nears double digits at 9.9 points per game, followed by nine points from senior Micah Johnson.

Sophomore Bisaapi Melendez averages 7.9 points, and senior DeCarian Sam turns in 7.2 points per contest.

Junior Royce Rivas drops 6.1 points per ballgame, while sophomore Donovan Dodson adds 5.5 points per outing.

Junior Lenso Hanchor pours in 4.9 points, freshman Rolando Espitia books three points, and senior Lane Rose tallies 2.9 points.

In six games, junior Kaden Henry scored 2.5 points per outing — the offense rounded out by 1.5 points per game through two contests by freshman Ben Blossom.

Game Time

The East No. 2 Braves (14-6 overall, 10-1 against 1A East competition) will close out the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships against Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley (23-4 overall, 11-1 against 1A Central foes) at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas — Owyhee looking to take down the top-ranked 1A team in the state.

