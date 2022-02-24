Braves fall in overtime heartbreaker

LAS VEGAS — In the Division 1A state quarterfinal, North No. 2 Owyhee gave Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley all it wanted and a little more.

The Braves overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth and forced overtime, but the Panthers made plays and hit a number of free throws down the stretch — Owyhee leaving points at the stripe — and eliminated the Braves from the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships by a final score of 52-48.

Pahranagat Valley — after each team traded turnovers and empty trips — notched the first bucket of the contest with a runner from the left side by senior Wyatt Madsen.

Owyhee tied the game with a floater through contact by senior DeCarian Sam.

The Panthers took a 4-2 lead on a bucket inside by senior Paul Lewis, but the Braves gridlocked the score with a deuce in transition by sophomore Bisaapi Melendez on a steal and dish from junior Lenso Hanchor.

Lewis jerked down an offensive and finished the follow for Pahranagat Valley, but Owyhee drew even on a bucket from the right block by Sam — set up with a punch-out and pass by senior Dayln Thomas.

With an incredible rebound over the back of a Panther defender, Sam got a friendly bounce and pushed the Braves to the front at 8-6.

But, senior Roger Wilson tied the contest with a pair of free throws for Pahranagat Valley.

After the first quarter, the score was a dead draw at 8-8.

Lewis pump faked and drove for a kiss off the glass to start the second, but senior Micah Johnson dropped a jump hook for the Braves on an inbound dish from Melendez.

Thomas opened a 12-10lead for Owyhee with a bank from the right side on a dime by Melendez, who pushed the Braves’ lead to four with a remarkable left-handed finish on the break.

But, the Panthers scored eight straight in short order — senior Kobi Fiatoa dropping a layup on the right side, Madsen streaking to the hoop after a steal, Lewis notching a deuce and Wilson posting a put-back on the offensive glass.

Pahranagat Valley turned a four-point deficit into a four-point lead at the break, Owyhee trailing 18-14 at halftime.

Lewis scored an easy layup on the left side to open the third, but Melendez fought through a body and clutched a finish on the right block for the Braves.

Going 1-for-2 at the line, Lewis opened a five-point lead at 21-16.

But, Sam set up Thomas for a close finish on the left side — pulling the Braves the Braves to within three — and Hanchor assisted Melendez on a reverse layup on the break, knifing the deficit to one at 21-20.

With 3:15 remaining in the third, Owyhee went up 22-21 on a face-up shot in the lane by Thomas.

However, the Panthers took a 25-22 lead on consecutive buckets by Wilson and Fiatoa.

With 45 seconds on the clock, Sam hit a three from the right wing on a pass from the post by Thomas — tying the game at 25-all.

But, the Panthers answered with a trey of their own on the next possession — senior Gage Davis opening a three-point cushion.

Going to the fourth, the Braves trailed 28-25.

Wilson increased Pahranagat Valley’s lead to five with a pair of free throws, and Lewis opened a seven-point lead with a steal and a layup.

The Braves responded with a 4-0 run on a shot off the lass from a tough angle by Hanchor and a kiss off the window through what should have been a foul for an And-1 by Melendez — giving him double digits — making the score 32-29.

Senior Jaren Leavitt went 1-for-2 at the line for the Panthers, but Johnson grabbed a loose ball after an Owyhee miss and flipped up a pretty finger roll — pulling Owyhee within two at 33-31.

The Braves never got back on defense, and Lewis took a rebound the length of the floor for a layup on the left side.

Melendez finished on the break with a dish from Hanchor — making the score 35-33 around the midway points of the fourth — but Wilson grabbed a board and went 1-for-2 at the line for the Panthers.

But, Hanchor penetrated Pahranagat Valley’s defense with an aggressive take and scored on the right side – knifing the deficit to one at 36-35.

At the 1:56 mark, Fiatoa was fouled and calmly drained both shots — opening a 38-35 lead for the Panthers — and blocked an Owyhee three.

Melendez went 1-for-2 at the stripe for the Braves with 1:26 on the clock, and Thomas made a big swat and scored after an offensive board — tying the game at 38-all.

With 19 seconds remaining, Johnson received an inbound pass from Hanchor, put the ball on the deck and dropped a runner on the right side — opening a 40-38 lead for the Braves — but Owyhee was called for a foul with 10 seconds on the clock.

Lewis went to the line and trickled in both attempts, finding every part of the rim before settling the ball into the net.

Owyhee got off a last-second three but the shot was short, the game going to overtime.

Melendez got the step from the tip and scored on the left side quickly, but Leavitt was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws — the Panthers creating another opportunity — Fiatoa also hitting 1-for-2 at the stripe and tying the game.

Thomas made 1-of-2 at the stripe for the Braves, but Lewis scored on a give-and-go with Leavitt.

Owyhee fouled Lewis on a three and he made both attempts, and the Braves committed and over-the-back foul on a missed shot — putting Madsen on the line.

He made both freebies and opened a five-point lead at 48-43, but junior Royce Rivas’ first field goal was a big one — nailing a three from the right wing with one minute remaining.

With 26 ticks on the clock, Lewis drained a pair of free throws and pushed the margin back to four at 50-46.

But, Sam jerked down an offensive board and dropped his follow for the Braves — pulling Owyhee back to within two at 50-48 with 10 seconds remaining.

The Braves were forced to foul, and Madsen drilled a clutch pair of shots at the line.

Owyhee fell in a heartbreaker in overtime by a final score of 52-48.

Lewis scored a game-high 23 points for the Panthers.

Owyhee was paced by 15 points from Melendez, Sam also scoring in double digits with 11 points — Thomas nearing double figures with nine points.

For Pahranagat Valley, Wilson approached double figures with nine points, Madsen finished with eight and Fiatoa closed with seven — the offense capped by a three from Davis and two free throws for Leavitt.

The Braves’ scoring was rounded out by six points by Johnson, four for Hanchor and a triple by Rivas.

OWYHEE — 8 — 6 — 11 — 15 — 8 — 48 Total

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 8 — 10 — 10 — 12 — 12 — 52 Total

Up Next

The Panthers (24-4 overall) will face West No. 1 Pyramid Lake (13-7 overall) in the 1A state semifinal round at 8 p.m. Friday, at Chaparral High School, in Las Vegas.

