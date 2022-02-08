Braves jump on Leopards, win by 29

WELLS — Playing for the second time in a matter of four days, the Owyhee boys basketball team beat up on Wells once again on Tuesday — the latter providing a more lopsided result.

Following a 55-35 home victory on Saturday, the Braves jumped on the Leopards early and cruised to a 29-point, 54-25 victory Tuesday, in Wells.

The game began with back-to-back buckets in the lane for Owyhee senior Dayln Thomas, working a nice post move for a bank and notching an offensive follow.

Wells found the board with a free throw by junior Ryder Hitt, but senior Decarian Sam worked the offensive glass for the Braves and stuck a put-back.

Sam then made a steal and hooked up with junior Lenso Hanchor for a layup on the left side, and Thomas scored easily from another long outlet by Sam for a 10-1 lead.

The Leopards brought the deficit to three with consecutive triples by junior Victor Jauregui — banking home the first attempt and netting the second — but Sam muscled up a shot through defenders and got it to drop.

Hitt made both attempts at the line for Wells’ final points of the period, but the Braves answered with a deuce for freshman Rolando Espitia on another Sam dime.

After the first quarter, Owyhee led 14-9.

The Braves essentially ran off with the game in the second period, posting a 19-2 streak.

Espitia made a strong finish on the right block, followed by Wells’ only points of the quarter on a deuce from senior Darrien Lafferty.

Owyhee slammed the door on the half with a 17-0 run, starting with a layup on the right block from a nasty dish by Thomas — who tallied the next deuce on his own.

For the remainder of the period, it was the Espitia and sophomore Bisaapi Melendez show — the duo combining for 13 straight points.

Espitia scored on a Melendez steal, the roles reversing on the following bucket.

Melendez was fouled after another takeaway — Owyhee’s zone creating turnovers with regularity — and hit 1-of-2 free throws.

Espitia booked the next two scores on an assist from Sam and another by Melendez, who closed the second quarter with a put-back from an offensive rebound and another swipe.

At the break, Owyhee was in full control with the score at 33-13.

Opening the third quarter, Wells sophomore Ian Livingston cashed a pair of free throws — Melendez answering with a filthy left-handed finish in transition.

Sam also scored on the break, and Thomas railed a corner three — Hanchor converting a three-point play the line after a strong take through a foul.

Owyhee went up 30 with a 10-0 run.

Hitt made 1-of-2 freebies for the Leopards, but junior Kaden Harney dropped five points in a row for the Braves — splashing a three from the left corner and scoring on the opposite block.

Hanchor was fouled and poured in both attempts, but Livingston made a nice backdoor cut and scored for Wells along the baseline from the left side.

Harney made 1-for-2 at the stripe, Hitt adding a freebie on the other side.

Going to the fourth, Owyhee was on top 51-17.

With the benches seeing the bulk of the action in the fourth, the Leopards closed the game with an 8-3 run down the stretch.

Lafferty knocked down a long two, and Livingston scored after making a steal — junior Josh Speir also booking a bucket from a takeaway.

Owyhee’s lone points of the final frame came on a three by freshman Ben Blossom, and the game closed with a another deuce from Speir on a long outlet pass.

In the end, the Braves rolled to a 29-point victory over the Leopards.

Espitia led all scorers with 12 points — dropping 10 in the second quarter — followed by 11 points from Thomas.

Melendez neared double digits with nine points, followed by seven points from Hanchor and six each by Sam and Harney.

For Wells, Jauregui scored all six of his points on two 3s in the first quarter — Livingston scoring six in the second half.

The Leopards’ offense was capped by five points from Hitt — all at the free-throw line — and four points apiece for Lafferty and Speir.

The Braves’ scoring was rounded out with a three by Blossom.

OWYHEE — 14 — 19 — 18 — 3 — 54 Total

WELLS — 9 — 2 — 6 — 8 — 25 Total

Up Next

The Braves (12-5 overall, 8-0 in league) will finish the regular season with a game against the Railroaders at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

The Leopards (2-16 overall, 1-6 in league) have three games remaining, first playing Jackpot at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.

Wells will then host Eureka at 7:30 p.m. Friday and McDermitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

