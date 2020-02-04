Braves maintain position in 1A East

OWYHEE — On Saturday, the Owyhee boys basketball team maintained its No. 3 position in the Division 1A East standings.
The second game versus the Vandals was much different that the first, the Braves surviving a 49-45 road win on Jan. 11, in Eureka.
At 11-8 overall, the Braves’ league record improved to 5-2 with a comfortable victory Saturday against the Vandals by a final score of 48-28.
The contest served as a swing game, dropping Eureka to 5-3 in the 1A East.
Despite only edging the Vandals 6-5 in the first quarter, Owyhee began to build steam in the second period with a 15-10 run.
At the break, the Braves led by six at 21-15.
In the third, Owyhee carried its momentum from the locker room and seized control of the contest with a 14-6 advantage.
Entering the fourth, the Braves extended to a 35-21 lead.
Down the stretch, the Vandals were unable to make an offensive challenge — scoring just seven points in the fourth — and gave up another 13 points to Owyhee.
The Braves’ 14-point advantage increased to 20, Owyhee sweeping the season series with a 48-28 victory.
Senior Clayton Cota booked a team-high 19 points for the Braves, joined in double figures with 12 points from senior Rigo Cordova — who drilled a pair of 3s.
Junior Julian Dick approached double digits with eight points, junior Desmond Hanchor added five points and the offense was closed by two points from sophomore Dayln Thomas.
EUREKA — 5 — 10 — 6 — 7 — 28 Total
OWYHEE — 6 — 15 — 14 — 13 — 48 Total
Up Next
The Braves will look for a 6-2 start in the 1A East against the Mustangs (1-8 overall, 1-6 in league) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, in Lund.