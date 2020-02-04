Braves maintain position in 1A East

The second game versus the Vandals was much different that the first, the Braves surviving a 49-45 road win on Jan. 11, in Eureka.

At 11-8 overall, the Braves’ league record improved to 5-2 with a comfortable victory Saturday against the Vandals by a final score of 48-28.

The contest served as a swing game, dropping Eureka to 5-3 in the 1A East.

Despite only edging the Vandals 6-5 in the first quarter, Owyhee began to build steam in the second period with a 15-10 run.

At the break, the Braves led by six at 21-15.

In the third, Owyhee carried its momentum from the locker room and seized control of the contest with a 14-6 advantage.

Entering the fourth, the Braves extended to a 35-21 lead.