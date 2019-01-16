OWYHEE – The Owyhee boys basketball team made quick work of Carlin on Tuesday night.
The Braves enforced the 35-point mercy rule in the first half – turning the game into a running clock in the second quarter – winning by 55 points in a 73-18 blasting of the Railroaders.
Owyhee led 23-6 after the first quarter and built a 44-9 lead, the clock rolling for the remainder of the contest at the 2:20 mark of the second period.
The Braves outscored Carlin 24-5 in the frame and led by 38 points at 47-9 entering halftime.
Despite the 55-point win, Owyhee actually backed off the gas in the second half – still posting advantages of 16-5 in the third quarter and 10-2 in the fourth.
At the final buzzer, the Braves took down the Railroaders 73-18.
“We built the big lead by pressing and running or rebounding and hitting the outlet passes. They didn’t get back very well, so we scored a lot in transition,” said Owyhee head coach Robby Tate. “We could have scored 100 points if we wanted to – even with the running clock. In the second half, we backed off our press and ran our offensive stuff in the half court.”
Freshman Micah Johnson scored a game-high 19 points and knocked down two 3s for the Braves.
He was joined in double digits by 10 points from junior Clayton Cota.
Freshman Decarian Sam scored nine points and buried a three, sophomores Julian Dick and Desmond Hanchor finished with eight points apiece and senior Ramon Cordova tallied seven – giving Owyhee six players with seven points or more.
Carlin was led by eight points from senior Eddie Gomez.
Owyhee freshman Dayln Thomas and junior Rigo Cordova each scored four points, and senior Chance McKinney and sophomore Sequoia Roubideaux closed the offense for the Braves with two each.
In total, 10 players found the score book for Owyhee.
For the Railroaders, seniors Ethan Davis and John Henderson finished with three points apiece – Davis hitting Carlin’s only three-pointer.
Senior John Gamble and junior Austin Sexton capped the scoring for the Railroaders with two each.
Owyhee improved to 2-0 in the Division 1A Northern-East, dropping Carlin to 0-2 in league play.
Up Next
The Railroaders (0-7 overall) will play the Bulldogs (1-16 overall, 0-2 in league) on Friday, in McDermitt.
The Braves (7-6 overall) – winners of their last-three games – will play at 4 p.m. Saturday against the Bulldogs, in McDermitt.
“We have been playing really-good defense. Our starting-five is solid and we have been getting contributions from our rotations,” Tate said. “Having Julian back has made a huge difference, defensively and as an overall leader.”
