Braves rock Raiders by 34 points

OWYHEE — In its first home contest of the 2020 calendar year, the Owyhee boys basketball team gave Braves fans quite the showing.

Hosting Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho), on Saturday, the Braves were dominant through the contest — scoring in double figures in every period and limiting the Raiders to single digits in each quarter.

Owyhee opened a 38-15 halftime lead on the heels of a 15-7 advantage in the first quarter and a 23-8 explosion in the second — a frame best for points.

In the second half, the lopsidedness continued.

The Braves scored their frame low of 12 points in the third but still managed to only allow eight points, Owyhee’s defense even stingier in the fourth — giving up a quarter-low six points — the offense posting 13 points down the stretch.

At the final buzzer, the Braves improved to an even record on the season with a 34-point, 63-29 victory over Rimrock.

Owyhee sophomore Decarian Sam had the range, splashing three triples and dropping a team-high 17 points.

