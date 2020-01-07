Braves rock Raiders by 34 points

OWYHEE — In its first home contest of the 2020 calendar year, the Owyhee boys basketball team gave Braves fans quite the showing.
Hosting Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho), on Saturday, the Braves were dominant through the contest — scoring in double figures in every period and limiting the Raiders to single digits in each quarter.
Owyhee opened a 38-15 halftime lead on the heels of a 15-7 advantage in the first quarter and a 23-8 explosion in the second — a frame best for points.
In the second half, the lopsidedness continued.
The Braves scored their frame low of 12 points in the third but still managed to only allow eight points, Owyhee’s defense even stingier in the fourth — giving up a quarter-low six points — the offense posting 13 points down the stretch.
At the final buzzer, the Braves improved to an even record on the season with a 34-point, 63-29 victory over Rimrock.
Owyhee sophomore Decarian Sam had the range, splashing three triples and dropping a team-high 17 points.
Fellow sophomore Micah Johnson poured in two 3s and finished with 12 points, senior Clayton Cota serving as the third Brave in double figures with 11 points and a triple of his own.
Sophomore Lane Rose connected on a shot from distance and scored five points.
Junior Sequoia Roubideaux scored four points with a pair of deuces, as did sophomore Dayln Thomas.
Senior Rigo Cordova tallied three points, matched by three points on a triple by junior Desmond Hanchor — the Braves nailing eight 3s as a unit.
Senior Gage Johnson finished with two points, and the offense was capped by a free throw from junior Kaleb Smith.
RIMROCK — 7 — 8 — 8 — 6 — 29 Total
OWYHEE — 15 — 23 — 12 — 13 — 63 Total
Up Next
The Braves (6-6 overall) will open league play of the Division 1A East on the road, tipping off with the Railroaders (0-6 overall) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin.