Braves start well but fade quickly

RENO — Entering the state tournament with an underdog label, the Owyhee boys basketball team started its Division 1A semifinal well but its lead was erased as quickly as it was built and No. 1 Mineral County ran off into the night.
Owyhee opened an eight-point lead after the first quarter, but the Serpents got mad and asserted themselves in the second period.
Mineral County outscored the Braves 26-6 in the second quarter and turned an eight-point hole into a 12-point lead at the break.
Going to the locker room, Owyhee trailed 32-20.
The chances of a comeback became even slimmer in the third quarter — the Serpents making a 14-9 run — the deficit extending to 17 at 46-29.
In the fourth, the Braves were outscored 14-11 and lost the 1A state semifinal to the defending state champions by a final score of 60-40.
OWYHEE 14 6 9 11 40 Total MINERAL COUNTY 6 26 14 14 60 Total
Division 1A State Championship
The Serpents claimed the Division 1A state championship Friday evening with a 50-38 victory over Pahranagat Valley for Mineral County’s second-consecutive state title.