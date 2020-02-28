You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Braves start well but fade quickly
0 comments
top story

Braves start well but fade quickly

{{featured_button_text}}
Owyhee Logo

RENO — Entering the state tournament with an underdog label, the Owyhee boys basketball team started its Division 1A semifinal well but its lead was erased as quickly as it was built and No. 1 Mineral County ran off into the night.

Owyhee opened an eight-point lead after the first quarter, but the Serpents got mad and asserted themselves in the second period.

Mineral County outscored the Braves 26-6 in the second quarter and turned an eight-point hole into a 12-point lead at the break.

Going to the locker room, Owyhee trailed 32-20.

The chances of a comeback became even slimmer in the third quarter — the Serpents making a 14-9 run — the deficit extending to 17 at 46-29.

In the fourth, the Braves were outscored 14-11 and lost the 1A state semifinal to the defending state champions by a final score of 60-40.

OWYHEE 14 6 9 11 40 Total MINERAL COUNTY 6 26 14 14 60 Total

Division 1A State Championship

The Serpents claimed the Division 1A state championship Friday evening with a 50-38 victory over Pahranagat Valley for Mineral County’s second-consecutive state title.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Braves face defending state champions
Local Sports

Braves face defending state champions

The Owyhee boys basketball team, in order to reach the 1A state final, will need to knock off defending state champion Mineral County at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals
Local Sports

Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals

East No. 3 Owyhee (15-9 overall, 9-3 in league) will play South No. 2 Green Valley Christian (17-8 overall, 7-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas. East No. 1 Jackpot (20-2 overall, 11-1 in league) will face South No. 4 Sandy Valley (9-9 overall, 5-3 in league) at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.

Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league
Local Sports

Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league

Following Monday’s non-conference road game, the Jackpot boys basketball team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 56-33 victory over Twin Falls Christian Academy. The Jaguars (5-1 in league) will resume Division 1A East play against McDermitt (4-14 overall, 2-5 in league) on Saturday, in Jackpot.

+2
Leopards knock off Braves, 61-54
Local Sports

Leopards knock off Braves, 61-54

Both Wells and Owyhee made strong runs during the ballgame, the Leopards making plays and knocking down shots during crunch time in a 61-54 victory over the Braves — handing Owyhee its first loss in league play.

Braves beat down Bulldogs, 62-42
Local Sports

Braves beat down Bulldogs, 62-42

On Saturday, Owyhee improved to 3-0 in league play with a comfortable victory of 20 points versus McDermitt, beating the Bulldogs by a final score of 62-42 — the Braves slated for a tipoff versus the Leopards (4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News