Braves throttle Leopards by 26 points

East No. 3 Owyhee (15-9 overall, 9-3 in league) will play South No. 2 Green Valley Christian (17-8 overall, 7-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas. East No. 1 Jackpot (20-2 overall, 11-1 in league) will face South No. 4 Sandy Valley (9-9 overall, 5-3 in league) at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.
Following Monday’s non-conference road game, the Jackpot boys basketball team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 56-33 victory over Twin Falls Christian Academy. The Jaguars (5-1 in league) will resume Division 1A East play against McDermitt (4-14 overall, 2-5 in league) on Saturday, in Jackpot.
Both Wells and Owyhee made strong runs during the ballgame, the Leopards making plays and knocking down shots during crunch time in a 61-54 victory over the Braves — handing Owyhee its first loss in league play.
On Saturday, Owyhee improved to 3-0 in league play with a comfortable victory of 20 points versus McDermitt, beating the Bulldogs by a final score of 62-42 — the Braves slated for a tipoff versus the Leopards (4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.
Wells is 3-0 in league play following a pair of road wins over the weekend, beating McDermitt on Friday for the second time in a 61-46 ballgame and breezing past Lund by a final score of 77-29. The Leopards will take their toughest exam yet, facing a different type of animal, hosting the No. 2 team in the state — the Jackpot Jaguars — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.
Tipping off Division 1A East action Friday night, the Wells basketball team posted a successful performance — rolling past McDermitt with relative ease. The Leopards rode an 18-7 advantage in the second period and cruised to a 69-50 victory.
The Leopards went through their home tourney — the annual Wells Rural Electric Company Classic — with a winning record of 3-2. Wells then posted a 1-3 mark at the Comstock Classic, in Virginia City, dropping each of its last two ballgames.
The season will continue for the Leopards, East No. 2 Wells (13-10 overall, 9-3 in league) playing South No. 3 Pahranagat Valley (16-9 overall, 6-2 in league) during the 1A East-South regional quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.