Braves throttle Leopards by 26 points
Braves throttle Leopards by 26 points

OWYHEE — Following a 59-29 loss to Jackpot, the Owyhee boys basketball team finished the regular season on a positive note — handing Wells a beating in the second meeting.

While the Leopards still won the tiebreaker for the No. 2 seed of the Division 1A East — thanks to a 46-38 victory over No. 1 Jackpot on Jan. 15, in Wells — the Braves turned the tables after a 61-54 road loss on Jan. 23, in Wells.

On Saturday, Owyhee — on its home floor — punished Wells by a wide margin with the score at 61-35.

The Braves will be the 1A East 3-seed for the Division 1A East-South Regional Tournament.

Wells junior Riley Stewart scored a team-high 13 points — the Leopards’ lone player in double digits — and finished with a team-high three blocks, three steals, two boards and an assist.

Senior Brent Battenfeld closed with seven points, four boards, a steal and a stuff.

Senior Jared Martinez added five points, a team-high three assists and two rebounds.

Freshman Blake Figueroa (two rebounds, assist) and senior Matthew James scored points apiece.

James tied for the team high with six rebounds and led Wells’ defense with four steals.

The Leopards’ scoring was capped by a deuce from senior Hyrum Johnson.

Without scoring, junior Jadon Anderson posted six boards, two steals and an assist — senior Angel Salazar adding five rebounds and a dime.

As a team, the Leopards were cold — shooting a combined 12-of-42 from the floor for a 29-percent clip.

*Owyhee did not post stats.

