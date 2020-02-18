Braves throttle Leopards by 26 points

Wells is 3-0 in league play following a pair of road wins over the weekend, beating McDermitt on Friday for the second time in a 61-46 ballgame and breezing past Lund by a final score of 77-29. The Leopards will take their toughest exam yet, facing a different type of animal, hosting the No. 2 team in the state — the Jackpot Jaguars — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.