Braves tip off year with 5-3 record

OWYHEE — After a pair of preseason tourneys, the Owyhee boys basketball team is 5-3 — coming from a 2-2 record during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic and a winning 3-1 road trip during the Whittell Invitational.

WREC Classic

The Braves lost their season opener 54-43 on Dec. 5 by Green Valley Christian, Owyhee starting off red-hot but fading quickly.

Owyhee outscored the Guardians 20-14 in the first quarter, but the Braves never reached double digits in any of the other three frames — posting eight in the second, six in the third and nine in the fourth — while GV Christian put up 19 in the second and built a 33-28 lead at the break.

The third quarter played out evenly, but the Guardians finished the contest with a 15-9 run in the fourth.

GC CHRISTIAN — 14 — 19 — 6 — 15 — 54 Total

OWYHEE — 20 — 8 — 6 — 9 — 43 Total

Owyhee’s first victory of the season came on Dec. 6 by a final score of 48-40 over Whittell, quarter points and team stats not posted by either program.

The Braves made it two in a row on Dec. 6 with a 71-30 blowout of Round Mountain.

