Braves tip off year with 5-3 record
Braves tip off year with 5-3 record

OWYHEE — After a pair of preseason tourneys, the Owyhee boys basketball team is 5-3 — coming from a 2-2 record during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic and a winning 3-1 road trip during the Whittell Invitational.

WREC Classic

The Braves lost their season opener 54-43 on Dec. 5 by Green Valley Christian, Owyhee starting off red-hot but fading quickly.

Owyhee outscored the Guardians 20-14 in the first quarter, but the Braves never reached double digits in any of the other three frames — posting eight in the second, six in the third and nine in the fourth — while GV Christian put up 19 in the second and built a 33-28 lead at the break.

The third quarter played out evenly, but the Guardians finished the contest with a 15-9 run in the fourth.

GC CHRISTIAN — 14 — 19 — 6 — 15 — 54 Total

OWYHEE — 20 — 8 — 6 — 9 — 43 Total

Owyhee’s first victory of the season came on Dec. 6 by a final score of 48-40 over Whittell, quarter points and team stats not posted by either program.

The Braves made it two in a row on Dec. 6 with a 71-30 blowout of Round Mountain.

In their tourney finale, Owyhee’s record fell to even at 2-2 with a 40-29 loss versus Pahranagat Valley.

Whittell Invitational

Playing the Warriors for the second time in a week, the Braves improved to 3-2 with a similar result — following up an eight-point win with a nine-point victory over Whittell by a final score of 52-43 on Dec. 11.

WHITTELL — 21 — 8 — 3 — 11 — 43 Total

OWYHEE — 11 — 14 — 12 — 15 — 52 Total

Facing Division 2A North Tahoe on Dec. 12, the Braves’ season mark dropped to even at 3-3 with a 52-38 loss to the Lakers.

Owyhee began its current two-game winning streak on Dec. 13 with a 61-14 smashing of Coral Academy of Science.

The Braves wrapped up the Whittell Invitational with a lopsided victory over a 2A team, nearly doubling up Pershing County in a 60-33 performance.

Up Next

Owyhee will look to extend its winning streak with a three-game road trip to the south, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Friday versus Sandy Valley.

The Braves will face GV Christian for the second time at 7 p.m. Friday and take on Pahranagat Valley in another rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday.

