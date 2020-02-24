Braves upset No. 1 Jaguars, 37-34

LAS VEGAS — Never mind that the Owyhee boys basketball team lost its Division 1A East-South regional championship, the Braves are going to state.
Regional Semifinal
In the semifinal round, Owyhee pulled off a massive upset Friday — beating East No. 1 Jackpot by a final score of 37-34 in a low-scoring dogfight.
During the regional semifinal, Jackpot built a 23-19 lead at the break but was shut down in the second half — scoring just 11 points in the third and fourth quarters combined.
The Braves — on the other hand — were consistent, following up their 19-point first half with 18 more in the second.
Owyhee turned a four-point halftime deficit into a three-point victory, booking its trip to state and bouncing the Jaguars from the postseason.
Regional Championship
In the 1A East-South title game, fittingly, the Braves did not face the South No. 1 Spring Mountain — the Eagles upset in the other semifinal — falling to South No. 2 Pahranagat Valley in a 52-46 contest, the Panthers avenging a 51-40 road loss on Jan. 21.
Owyhee was unable to produce enough offense to capture the regional championship — limited to single digits in every quarter.
Pahranagat Valley outscored the Braves 10-8 in the first quarter and 6-5 in the second, the Panthers leading 16-13 after a defensive-minded first half.
After the break, the Panthers seized control — scoring 30 points in the second half — putting up 17 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.
However, Pahranagat Valley’s defense remained stingy — allowing just nine points in each the third and the fourth — pulling away for a 46-31 victory.
OWYHEE — 8 — 5 — 9 — 9 — 31 Total
PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 10 — 6 — 17 — 13 — 46 Total
Division 1A State Tournament
Pahranagat Valley (19-9 overall, 6-2 in league) — the East-South No. 1 seed — will face Central-West No. 2 seed Sierra Lutheran (20-8 overall, 10-0 in league) at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.
East-South No. 2 Owyhee (17-10 overall, 9-3 in league) will square off versus Central-West No. 1 and regional champion Mineral County (25-4 overall, 10-0 in league) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High.