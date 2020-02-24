Braves upset No. 1 Jaguars, 37-34

Regional Championship

In the 1A East-South title game, fittingly, the Braves did not face the South No. 1 Spring Mountain — the Eagles upset in the other semifinal — falling to South No. 2 Pahranagat Valley in a 52-46 contest, the Panthers avenging a 51-40 road loss on Jan. 21.

Owyhee was unable to produce enough offense to capture the regional championship — limited to single digits in every quarter.

Pahranagat Valley outscored the Braves 10-8 in the first quarter and 6-5 in the second, the Panthers leading 16-13 after a defensive-minded first half.

After the break, the Panthers seized control — scoring 30 points in the second half — putting up 17 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.

However, Pahranagat Valley’s defense remained stingy — allowing just nine points in each the third and the fourth — pulling away for a 46-31 victory.

OWYHEE — 8 — 5 — 9 — 9 — 31 Total

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 10 — 6 — 17 — 13 — 46 Total

Division 1A State Tournament