Broken barrier costs Felton national title

CASPER, Wyoming — Entering the short-go of the College National Finals Rodeo, Fernley’s Grace Felton — the breakaway-champion of the West Coast Region — was in the catbird seat.

Competing for Lassen Community College (Susanville, California), Felton went to the top-12 short round in the No. 1 spot of the breakaway roping — catching her first three calves in a total of 7.6 seconds.

However — in the short round — Boise State University’s and eventual national champion Zoie Bedke applied the pressure.

Going to the short-go with a time of 7.9 seconds on three runs, Bedke won the final round with a time of 2.4 seconds — giving her a tally of 10.3 seconds on four head.

As the high call, Felton — who split second in the first round with Bedke on matching runs of 2.1 seconds, placed 16th in the second round with a 3.2-second run and tied for third in the third go with a time of 2.3 seconds — backed in the box and 2.7 seconds to tie for the national championship and 2.6 seconds to catch for the outright win.