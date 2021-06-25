 Skip to main content
Broken barrier costs Felton national title
Grace Felton

Grace Felton catches her third breakaway calf in 2.3 seconds during the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming.

 

CASPER, Wyoming — Entering the short-go of the College National Finals Rodeo, Fernley’s Grace Felton — the breakaway-champion of the West Coast Region — was in the catbird seat.

Grace Felton

Grace Felton chases her first breakaway calf during the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. She split second in the go-round with a time of 2.1 seconds. She ranked fifth in the nation with a four-calf total of 20-seconds flat after breaking the barrier in the short-go from the high-call position.

Competing for Lassen Community College (Susanville, California), Felton went to the top-12 short round in the No. 1 spot of the breakaway roping — catching her first three calves in a total of 7.6 seconds.

However — in the short round — Boise State University’s and eventual national champion Zoie Bedke applied the pressure.

Going to the short-go with a time of 7.9 seconds on three runs, Bedke won the final round with a time of 2.4 seconds — giving her a tally of 10.3 seconds on four head.

As the high call, Felton — who split second in the first round with Bedke on matching runs of 2.1 seconds, placed 16th in the second round with a 3.2-second run and tied for third in the third go with a time of 2.3 seconds — backed in the box and 2.7 seconds to tie for the national championship and 2.6 seconds to catch for the outright win.

Grace Felton

Grace Felton ropes her second breakaway calf in 3.2 seconds during the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming.

She went for the W and laced her loop around the calf’s neck in 2.4 seconds, but she left the corner early and broke the barrier — taking a 10-second penalty — resulting in a time of 12.4 seconds on her final run and a total time of 20-flat on four calves.

Grace Felton

Grace Felton breaks the barrier on her final calf of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. With the 10-second penalty, her time was 12.4 seconds and 20-seconds flat on four head. She finished fifth in the average. 

With the speeding ticket, Felton fell to fifth in the average.

Grace Felton

Grace Felton throws her loop during the short-go of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. Felton roped her calf in 2.4 seconds but broke the barrier and ended up with a total time of 12.4 seconds and a four-calf total of 20-seconds flat, finishing fifth in the nation in the breakaway roping. 

Jayce Blake

Reno’s Jayce Blake — who rodeos for Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon) and won Women’s All-Around title of the Northwest Region — also experienced problems at the score line on each of her first-two runs.

Blake caught her first calf in 2.4 seconds but broke the barrier and earned another 10-second penalty in round two for a total time of 12-flat.

She did her best work late, tying for 15th place in the third round on a 2.7-second run.

Jayce Blake

Jayce Blake stops her horse after catching her third breakaway calf at the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. She was 2.7 seconds on the run and finished seventh in the four-calf average with a total time of 30.1 seconds with a pair of broken barriers in rounds one and two.

In the final round, Blake was smooth with a 3.0-second run and finished fourth in the short-go — ranking seventh in the average with a total time of 30.1 seconds with 20-seconds in barrier penalties.

Jayce Blake

Jayce Blake catches her breakaway calf in a time of 3.0 seconds during the short-go of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming.

She also qualified for the CNFR in the goat tying.

Blake made her best run on her first goat, spinning on a tie in 7.1 seconds — splitting 19th place in the round.

Jayce Blake

Jayce Blake dismounts her horse during the first round of the goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. She made her fastest run of the week with a time of 7.1 seconds.

She fell to 45th in the second round with a time of 9.6 seconds — her longest of three runs — but she bounced back with a 7.4-seconds performance in round three for a share of 17th place.

With a total time of 24.1 seconds on three runs, Blake finished 27th in the average and was 15 spots behind a top-12 berth to the short-go.

Shaun Mentaberry

Winnemucca bronc rider Shaun Mentaberry — who attends the College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls) — came the closest to earning a trip to the short round.

On his first horse, Mentaberry had both a good draw and put in work with his spurs — tying for sixth place with a score of 76 points.

Shaun Mentaberry

Shaun Mentaberry scores 76 points on his first bronc ride during the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. 

In round two, his score fell to 68 points — rounding out the top-20 — but he bucked off his third horse and wound up 14th in the average and was two spots away from a fourth bucker with a two-head tally of 144 points.

Shaun Mentaberry

Shaun Mentaberry marks 68 points on his second saddle bronc ride of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming.

Sam Goings

Fallon steer wrestler Sam Goings, who competes for Oklahoma Panhandle State University (Goodwell), gritted out a 9.1-second run on his first steer for 14th place.

On his second run, Goings improved his time by three seconds — stopping the clock in 6.1 seconds and rounding out the top-10 — but he took a no-time on his third steer and finished 19th in the average with a two-head total of 15.2 seconds.

Sam Goings

Sam Goings gets down on his second bull-dogging steer of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. He was 6.1 seconds on the run. 

Austin Iveson/Garrett Brown

Wells’ Austin Iveson and partner Garrett Brown — each representing Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon) — qualified for the CNFR in the team roping.

In the first round, Iveson (heading) and Brown (heeling) went for a time of 19.6 seconds for 22nd place and took a no-time in round two.

Austin Iveson

Austin Iveson heads a steer for partner Garrett Brown during the third round of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. 

On their third steer, they had another long run of 22.4 seconds for 21st place.

Garrett Brown

Garrett Brown heels a steer for partner Austin Iveson during the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming.

With a two-steer total of 42-flat, Iveson and Brown finished 24th in the average.

Whitney Slack

Elko’s Whitney Slack — a member of TVCC’s rodeo team — earned her spot at the CNFR in the goat tying.

She stopped the clock on three runs but was too long to earn a position in the short-go.

Slack made her fastest tie in the first round — splitting 37th place with a time of 8.2 seconds — but followed with her longest run of the week with a time of 9.9 for 46th place in round two.

Whitney Slack

Whitney Slack flanks her first goat of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. She was 8.2 seconds on the run for her fastest run of the rodeo.

On her third goat, she tied for 31st place with a 9.1-second run.

With a three-goat total of 27.2 seconds, Slack wound up 34th in the average.

Riata Goemmer

Battle Mountain’s Riata Goemmer — also competing for TVCC — made her trip to the CNFR in the breakaway roping.

She missed her first calf and broke the barrier on her second — adding 10 seconds to what would have been a time of 2.1 seconds — and grabbed another speeding ticket on her third run for a total time of 12.3 seconds.

Riata Goemmer

Riata Goemmer latches a loop around the neck of her first breakaway calf of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming. She was 12.1 seconds on the run with a 10-second penalty for a broken barrier.

In the average, she was 39th with a two-calf tally of 24.4 seconds — which included 20 seconds of penalties.

Jake Cerini

Competing the University of Montana Western (Dillon), Lovelock’s Jake Cerini qualified for the CNFR in the team roping — heeling for fellow Bulldog James Ramirez.

Ramirez and Cerini stopped the clock just once in three tries, posting a time of 18.2 seconds in the first round for 21st place — closing the rodeo with a pair of no-times on their second and third steers.

Jake Cerini

Jake Cerini heels a steer for partner James Ramirez during the first round of the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming.

In the average, they finished 41st on one head.

Alyssa Boyd

Elko’s Alyssa Boyd — attending Utah State University (Logan) — booked her qualification to the CNFR in the breakaway roping as well.

She missed her first calf but came back strong with a blazing run of 2.4 seconds on her second run — splitting fourth in the round — but she bookended her week with a no-time in round three.

Alyssa Boyd

Alyssa Boyd placed fourth in the second round of the breakaway roping with a 2.4-second run during the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming.

Boyd finished 42nd in the average on one calf.

Congratulations to all Nevada cowboys and cowgirls who earned trips to the College National Finals Rodeo, those who made the short-go in their respective events and the ones who tallied top finishes on the sport’s grandest stage.

