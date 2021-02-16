Broncos to Host Fans at ExtraMile Arena

BOISE, Idaho – With declining COVID-19 case numbers in the Treasure Valley and a rigorous, multi-layered, health and safety plan, Boise State Athletics will host a limited number of physically-distanced fans at ExtraMile Arena, beginning with Wednesday’s men’s basketball game against Utah State, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Tuesday.
In a plan that has been reviewed by Central District Health, Boise State will welcome approximately 900 fans to Wednesday and Friday’s games (Feb. 17 and 19) against Utah State.
Boise State officials will test staff and student-athletes ahead of the games, as has been the case all season, and fans will have to clear a temperature and health screening prior to entry. Masks will be required for all attendees at all times, and portable hand sanitization stands will be located at each entry point and throughout ExtraMile Arena. Concessions will not be permitted at this time.
Additionally, seating will be preestablished, and patrons are solely permitted to sit in the seats in which they have been assigned to assure attendees are adhering to proper physical distancing measures. There will be no seating at the floor level of ExtraMile Arena, as Boise State adheres to bubble requirements that distance fans from competitors set forth by both the Mountain West and NCAA.
Tickets for each game range from $30-40, and will be sold to members of the Bronco Athletic Association and basketball season ticket holders based on priority point ranking before going on sale to the general public, should any tickets remain.
Tickets will go on sale for this week’s men’s basketball games - both Wednesday and Friday - later today, and BAA members will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase tickets when it is their turn to do so. Purchasers will be limited to four tickets per account.
Additionally, Boise State will set aside 200 tickets for students.
Boise State is also evaluating attendance capacity for additional athletics events moving forward.
“This is a decision that has been vetted by health experts, and one we are comfortable making,” Dickey said. “As we have evaluated every possible opportunity, the health and safety of our student-athletes has been our top priority, and it always will be. Our health and wellness team has tackled the challenges of COVID phenomenally well over the course of this past year, and there isn’t a plan we have worked on where the health and safety of all competitors wasn’t at the forefront of our decision-making process.
“Knowing we can provide both a safe environment while playing in front of Bronco Nation makes this an opportunity I know our student-athletes will be excited for.”
“This is a team that our fans deserve to see play in person, and our student-athletes deserve the opportunity to play in front of Bronco Nation,” head coach Leon Rice said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I’m appreciative that our health and wellness team has put together a plan that allows us to play in a safe environment.”