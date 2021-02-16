Broncos to Host Fans at ExtraMile Arena

Tickets will go on sale for this week’s men’s basketball games - both Wednesday and Friday - later today, and BAA members will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase tickets when it is their turn to do so. Purchasers will be limited to four tickets per account.

Additionally, Boise State will set aside 200 tickets for students.

Boise State is also evaluating attendance capacity for additional athletics events moving forward.

“This is a decision that has been vetted by health experts, and one we are comfortable making,” Dickey said. “As we have evaluated every possible opportunity, the health and safety of our student-athletes has been our top priority, and it always will be. Our health and wellness team has tackled the challenges of COVID phenomenally well over the course of this past year, and there isn’t a plan we have worked on where the health and safety of all competitors wasn’t at the forefront of our decision-making process.

“Knowing we can provide both a safe environment while playing in front of Bronco Nation makes this an opportunity I know our student-athletes will be excited for.”