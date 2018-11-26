BOISE, Idaho – For the second time in three weeks, the Boise State football team came up with a huge home win over a ranked opponent.
Welcoming No. 14 Utah State to Albertsons Stadium on Saturday night, the No. 21 Broncos weathered an early challenge on a crisp, chilly night and made big plays in key spots, downing the Aggies by a final score of 33-24.
The loss killed the Aggies’ (10-2, 7-1 in MW-Mountain) hopes of playing in the Mountain West championship game or a New Year’s Six bowl (Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Peach and Fiesta) – one spot given to the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five schools from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference – while the Broncos (10-2, 7-1 in conference) locked up the Mountain division title and earned a home game for the Mountain West championship, playing a rematch of the 2017 title game against Fresno State (10-2, 7-1 in MW-West).
Utah State fell out of the AP Top-25 rankings to 26th, while Boise State climbed two spots to 19th in the most recent poll – Fresno State entering the rankings at 25th for the first time since the then-No. 23 Bulldogs suffered a 24-17 loss on Nov. 9, in Boise.
The Aggies wasted little time in mounting points Saturday night.
From their own 25 following a touchback, Utah State went 75 yards in nine plays with the game’s opening possession – the Aggies using their hurry-up offense – placing Boise State on its heels early.
The key play came on a 37-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love to wide receiver Aaren Vaughns.
On 3rd-and-3 from the Boise State 9, Love received solid protection from his offensive line – finding a one-on-one matchup on the right side – dropping in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Greene at the right pylon.
The extra point by Dominik Eberle gave the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 11:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The squads went three-and-out on the next three drives, Boise State turning the tides on Utah State’s third possession.
On a pass to the left side of the field, safety Kikaula Kaniho intercepted the ball and returned to the Aggies’ 39.
The Broncos turned the takeaway into points.
Quarterback Brett Rypien moved the sticks on 3rd-and-6 with a 10-yard pass to Akilian Butler, and running back Alexander Mattison blew up the middle for a 15-yard gain to the Utah State 2.
Mattison scored his first of three-rushing touchdowns, the PAT by Haden Hoggarth tying the game 7-7 with 2:35 on the clock, capping a seven-play, 39-yard drive that took 3:07.
Boise State forced another three-and-out and took over on its 24 following the punt, and the Broncos began a long march.
The 71-yard drive was kick-started on the first play, Rypien launching a deep play-action pass down the post to wide receiver Sean Modster for a 51-yard gain to the Utah State 25.
Mattison moved the chains with a 12-yard run to the 13 after hurdling a defender, but the drive stalled with several incomplete passes – Boise State settling for a 23-yard field goal by Hoggarth.
The Broncos took a 10-7 lead with 14:45 remaining in the second quarter.
Facing 4th-and-1 from their own 34, the Aggies rolled the dice with a fake punt – the conversion denied by a heads-up, swarming BSU defense – the short snap and run dropped at the line of scrimmage for no gain.
The Broncos used the fortune to their advantage.
Despite committing multiple personal fouls on the offensive line, Boise State made key plays down the field with a 19-yard catch by receiver A.J. Richardson and a 30-yard completion to tight end John Bates to the Utah State 3.
Mattison gave the Broncos a two-score lead with a one-yard plunge, the extra point extending Boise State’s lead to 17-7 with 10:09 remaining in the half.
Utah State’s offense regained its rhythm, going 75 yards in nine plays – the drive almost a repeat of their opening possession.
Vaughn’s 18-yard reception set up the Aggies on BSU’s side of midfield at the 43, and running back Darwin Thompson’s 17-yard scamper moved the ball and the sticks to the Broncos’ 19.
On 3rd-and-3 from the 12, Love threw a fade to the right side to 6-foot-3 Ron’quavion Tarver – who used his 215-pound frame to gain position – rising high for a 12-yard touchdown grab from Love.
The extra point cut the deficit to three, Boise State leading 17-14 with 7:34 remaining in the second quarter.
Following a punt by each team, the Broncos wasted an opportunity to extend their lead.
Boise State moved the ball 61 yards in 11 plays – wide receiver CT Thomas making receptions of 34 and 13 yards – Mattison running 13 yards and hurdling another defender for a first down at the Utah State 19.
On 3rd-and-2 from the 16, a pass fell incomplete.
The Broncos lined up to kick a 33-yard field goal, but the snap was mishandled and Hoggarth’s attempt sailed wide-left.
The game went to halftime with the Broncos on top, 17-14.
Boise State began another long drive to start the third period – chewing up 49 yards in nine plays – Thomas making a 21-yard snag to the BSU 45.
Mattison carried for eight yards on two runs, moving the chains with a 12-yard catch.
However, Rypien’s seven-yard tote came up a yard shy of the line to gain on third down.
The Broncos left the offense on the field, the Aggies stuffing a run in the A-gap for no-gain and taking over on downs at their own 26.
Boise State’s defense forced a punt in three plays, gaining excellent field position at its own 41.
Despite a 44-yard strike down the right side to Richardson – who made an excellent catch against the boundary – the drive stalled and ended with what appeared to be a touchdown.
Rypien received excellent protection and extended the play with his legs on 3rd-and-2 from the Aggies’ 10, but Modster’s reception at the left pylon was taken away by an illegal-touching penalty as he went out of bounds and was the first player to touch the football after coming back to the field of play.
Hoggarth’s 27-yard field goal gave the Broncos a 20-14 lead with 7:09 on the clock.
The Aggies moved the ball 46 yards in nine plays, only to see their 3:46 drive end with a missed field goal.
Vaughns moved Utah State to the plus-side of the field with a 24-yard reception, catching another ball from Love for a 13-yard gain to the BSU 28.
On 3rd-and-8, linebacker Sam Whitney came up with a huge sack for the Broncos – turning a potential 43-yard field into a 50-yard try off the foot of Eberle.
The kick was online but fell short in the cold air, nullifying Utah State’s chances of cutting the deficit to three.
Utah State forced a three-and-out, dropping Mattison for no-gain on 3rd-and-1.
The Broncos punted the ball to the Aggies at their own 14, and Utah State went quickly – moving the ball 58 yards in seven plays – taking just 1:25 off the clock.
Greene picked up a first down on a seven-yard catch and Love fired deep to Tarver for a 42-yard gain to the BSU 32.
The Aggies picked up just four-more yards, but Eberle’s 45-yard field goal sliced the lead to three at 20-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Challenge accepted.
Needing a solid response, the Broncos made one.
Boise State moved the chains through the air – Modster making an 11-yard catch, Thomas earning a fresh set of downs on a five-yard reception, Richardson setting up the Broncos at the Utah State 27 with an 11-yard grab – the drive aided by a 15-yard targeting penalty.
Workman-like.
Mattison carried the football the next-eight plays, picking up two-first downs – including a 4th-and-1 conversion to the Aggies’ 4.
On 3rd-and-goal from the 1, Rypien rolled out of the pocket to the right and fired a dart to tight end Garrett Collingham for a much-needed TD.
However, the snap on the extra point was dropped and the Broncos’ conversion failed.
With 7:23 remaining, BSU led 26-14.
Utah State shot itself in the foot with multiple false starts on the offense line, and the Aggies’ punt was shanked and only traveled 14 yard before winding up in the Broncos’ bench.
The Aggie’s defense stepped up and forced the three-and-out Utah State needed, but the ensuing drive began deep in Utah State’s territory at the 15.
A 37-yard pass from Love to Tarver came back due to offensive pass interference, and the ruckus crowd in Albertsons Stadium caused a false start – which was declined on 1st-and-25 from the 17.
With Boise State bringing the house, the Aggies dialed up the perfect play call against pressure – a middle screen.
Love lofted a ball over the defense at the original line of scrimmage to running back Gerold Bright, who had room.
He found blockers along the left sideline and raced 83 yards for a touchdown, the kick by Eberle making the game a two-point affair at 26-24 with 3:12 remaining.
Who you gonna call?
Not Ghostbusters; Alexander Mattison – gangbuster.
Mattison took the first carry of the drive for six yards, breaking free up a hole in the middle and down the left sideline for a huge gain on the second tote.
His 59-yard gallup moved the rock to the Utah State 10, and nobody else touched the football for the remainder of the possession – Mattison eating clock with four carries – sticking in a 4th-and-1 from the 1 with a jump-cut and leap to paydirt with four seconds remaining.
Following the PAT, the Broncos took a nine-point lead.
Ballgame.
The Broncos survived some tense moments and made plays when they had to, earning a 33-24 victory over the Aggies.
Utah State will await the Dec. 2 selection show to find out when and in which bowl game the Aggies will partake in, also finding out which opponent they will face at the same time.
The Broncos extended their season and will host the Mountain West championship, facing Fresno State, at Albertsons Stadium, for the second time this season.
Going back to 2017, the game for the MW marbles will mark the fourth meeting between the Broncos and the Bulldogs in one day less than a calendar year.
Boise State lost the first meeting of the 2017 season 28-17 on the road on Nov. 25, avenging the defeat the next week in a low-scoring, 17-14 ballgame on Dec. 2, at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos beat the then-No. 23 Bulldogs 24-17 in the first meeting of the 2018 season on Nov. 9, at Abertsons Stadium, – the year fittingly closing and pitting the conference’s best teams against one another on The Blue at 5:45 p.m. MST on Saturday.
With a win, the Broncos are likely guaranteed a spot in the Las Vegas Bowl against a Pac-12 opponent, but Boise State could also earn a New Year’s Six bowl appearance should No. 7 and unbeaten UCF (11-0) lose its American Athletic Conference championship game against Memphis (8-4).
UCF will be without star quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a devastating knee injury Friday in a 38-10 victory over South Florida.
The Knights escaped with a one-point, 31-30 win over the Tigers on Oct. 13, in Memphis.
Kickoff for Saturday’s AAC championship is set for 1:30 p.m. MST, so the Broncos will know if their New Year’s Six hopes are still alive before kickoff against Fresno State.
Game Notes and Stats
The Broncos are just one of three teams with two victories against ranked opponents in the month of November; No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Ohio State serving as the other two.
Love threw for a game-high 363 yards on 29-for-47 passing with three touchdowns and an interception in the loss, while Rypien completed 23-of-32 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown without an INT.
Rypien moved into 15th place on the Division-I career-passing yards list with 13,453 – passing Georgia’s Aaron Murray (13,166) and Texas’ Colt McCoy (13,253).
With Boise State guaranteed to play two more games, Rypien could potentially jump to ninth place, currently held by Hawaii’s Colt Brennan (14,193).
Mattison rushed for a game-best and season-high 200 yards on 37 carries, scoring three touchdowns.
Thompson led the Aggies with 61 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
Vaughns caught seven passes for a game-high 107 yards for Utah State, while Bright’s 83-yard TD served as his only catch.
Greene led all players with eight receptions, totaling 47 yards and a touchdown.
Tarver snagged six balls for 76 yards with a TD.
Thomas led Boise State with six catches and 89 yards, Modster collected five passes for 81 yards and Richardson tallied four receptions for 77 yards.
Collingham’s one-yard touchdown catch served as the Broncos’ lone score in the passing game.
Utah State linebacker Chase Christiansen made a game-high 15 tackles (seven solo), while linebacker David Woodward finished in double digits with 11 tackles and a sack.
Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa tied defensive end Curtis Weaver for the team high in tackles, booking seven stops apiece.
Whitney tallied Boise State’s line sack, the huge play forcing Utah State into a long, unsuccessful field goal.
Middle linebacker Tyson Maeva recovered a fumble for the Broncos, Kaniho coming away with the game’s only interception.
