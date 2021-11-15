Brown to Roman dusts Elko

ELKO — While the Elko football team did a decent job of defending Virgin Valley’s top-notch air attack Saturday in the Division 3A state semifinal, it was a huge fourth-down pass play that sent the Bulldogs to the championship and ended the Indians’ season.

On 4th-and-7 from the Elko 35, senior quarterback Gavin Brown launched a perfect strike under pressure down the right sideline to senior Ashten Roman — who worked behind the defense for the go-ahead and game-winning score — lifting the Bulldogs to a 23-16 victory and a berth in the 3A state championship.

Despite a defensive struggle, it appeared offenses would dominate the day.

On the first drive of the game, Elko junior Ayden Whiting returned the kick to the Indians’ 42.

Sophomore Eli Finlayson carried for two yards, and Whiting made a five-yard reception on the left side.

Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen moved the chains with a nice run to the Virgin Valley 42 on a keeper around the right edge.

Following an incomplete pass, Finlayson broke a series of tackles and ran for 11 yards and then used a solid push from his offensive line for a 10-yard tote.

Finlayson ran for five yards and was dropped for a loss of six on a toss, but the Indians set up shop at the Bulldogs’ 1 with a 20-yard connection by Nielsen to senior tight end Andoni Fesenmaier down the middle

Back to the ground, Finlayson punched across the goal line and also converted the two-point try — opening an 8-0 lead with 7:39 on the clock.

The Indians were poised to get off the field early on Virgin Valley’s opening drive — sophomore Quentin Williams making a big stick in the flat, the Bulldogs called for offensive pass interference and throwing incomplete — but Elko was ruled for pass interference on what looked like great coverage.

Virgin Valley marched backward with a hold, but the Bulldogs benefitted from poor tackling by the Indians and great running by senior Benson Leavitt on a tunnel screen to the Elko 48.

A handoff around the left edge to senior Peanut Workman included more broken tackles, going all the way to the Indians’ 25.

Elko forced an incomplete pass, but junior Kellen Dugan broke a tackle and rushed for nine yards as he beat outside contain.

The Bulldogs tried a shot to Leavitt on a fade down the sideline, but the pass was broken up by senior Cai Alvarado.

Workman stiff-armed a defender and carried to the Elko 9 for a first down, and Dugan ran the next snap to the 5 — dropped short for a minimal gain on the following play with a nice stop by sophomore Cael Sellers.

Big pressure by Finlayson forced an incomplete pass and set up 4th-and-goal from 3, and the Indians took over on downs as senior Jimmy Kelly made a catch but was short of the goal line.

But, Elko wasted the momentum.

Finlayson was dropped for short runs from the ½-yard line and a pass fell incomplete — the Indians adding insult to injury with a personal foul — punting from the 1-yard line.

On the rugby-style look, Elko was forced out of the back of the end zone — safety — Virgin Valley putting two points on the board.

The Indians led 8-2 with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Starting their next drive from their own 25, the Bulldogs went 75 yards in nine plays.

Dugan carried for four yards and was stopped with a good tackle by junior Mason Chacon, but Brown hooked up with Leavitt down the left sideline for a big gain to the Elko 34.

Roman made a five-yard grab, and the next carry by Workman was stuffed — marching back with a false start — but Virgin Valley took advantage of Elko’s soft coverage with a quick slant to Roman to the 11-yard line.

Brown used his legs for a six-yard gain, and Workman ran for two more before getting denied at the line of scrimmage.

The Bulldogs capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Kelly on another slant route, and the extra point by senior Edgar Perez gave Virgin Valley its first lead at 9-8 with 9:58 on the second-quarter clock.

Elko’s next drive looked like a three-and-out — Roman making a sack on 3rd-and-long — and the kick was shanked, but Virgin Valley extended the possession by roughing the punter.

The chains were moved once again with a nice catch-and-run down the right sideline by senior Kason Lesbo — breaking a series of tackles — but Virgin Valley’s pressure led to another sack by junior Cutler Crandall and one more on third down from Workman, Elko’s line not able to pick up extra rushers and the Indians hanging onto the ball for too long.

Elko’s punt went nowhere, and Virgin Valley took over at the Indians’ 34 — Leavitt moving the ball to the 21 after a number of broken tackles.

However, sophomore Preston Chamberlin made a huge stick and forced a fumble — Fesenmaier recovering at the 14.

Finlayson punched up the middle for 15 yards, and Nielsen ran for a draw for five more.

Whiting caught a screen pass for eight yards and a first down, but Finlayson took a huge shot on an incomplete pass — junior Martin Jordan dropping hammer — and Chamberlin was shut down for no gain on a bubble screen.

A third-down pass was nearly intercepted, and Elko lined up to punt — the Bulldogs running into the kicker once again.

From the Virgin Valley 44, Finlayson caught a slip screen for six yards and the chains were moved with an encroachment penalty.

Finlayson hurdled a man for two yards and caught a pass in the flat for seven more.

A keeper by Nielsen gave the Indians another first down, but time became a factor — the Indians not managing the clock well.

Chamberlin picked up five yards on a screen to the left side, and Elko did not take a timeout — snapping the next play at 14 seconds — Nielsen dropped for a sack by Workman.

With five ticks remaining, Elko’s only chance was a Hail Mary to the end zone — which was picked off and returned to near midfield by junior Isiah Frieling.

At the half, the Indians trailed 9-8.

Dugan set up the Bulldogs in great field position on the opening kick of the third quarter with a return to the Elko 48.

Workman moved the chains with consecutive six-yard totes, and Dugan ran for 11 yards and another fresh set of downs.

Brown threw a fade to Leavitt — who made a fingertip snag at his shoes — for 25 yards to the Elko 1, but Brown was stuffed on a sneak up the middle and Finlayson dropped a ball carrier for a three-yard loss.

But, Brown beat contain and rolled to his right — strolling in from four yards.

The PAT by Perez made the score 16-8 with 9:08 on the clock.

Elko answered, making some gritty plays.

From their own 41, Finlayson and senior Andres Cervantes each ran for three yards — a terrible false start forcing a 3rd-and-long.

Finlayson picked up a first down with a 12-yard pitch off the left side, and Nielsen used nifty footwork and shook multiple defenders, bounced off his own blocker and earned another first down with a run to the Virgin Valley 29.

Finlayson carried for two yards but was slammed on the next play by Workman — scrambling his senses — and Nielsen ran for six yards up the middle and set up a 4th-and-3.

On the conversion, the ball popped free — Lesbo making a big grab in the air and setting up a first down inside the Bulldogs’ 15.

Finlayson carried for five yards, and a pass flew incomplete —Nielsen capping the gutty drive with a nine-yard touchdown run up the middle and adding the two-point conversion with a run off the left edge.

With 4:01 remaining in the third, the game was tied 16-16.

The Indians attempted to launch a long onside kick, but Kelly made the catch and ran to the 46.

Brown rolled out and found senior Cameron Perkins at the Elko 39, moving closer with a pass interference penalty.

Dugan was stopped after a five-yard gain with nice tackles by Williams and fellow sophomore Jacob Aguirre, and the Indians dodged major bullets on back-to-back plays — both coming on drops as Brown beat cover-zero blitzes — taking over on downs at their own 20.

Finlayson ran for five yards, but Roman came up with a tackle for a seven-yard loss.

Elko played it conservative on 3rd-and-12, Finlayson dropped for a two-yard gain.

The Indians punted on 4th-and-10 to midfield.

Dugan made a great cutback for a first down, but Brown was stopped for a two-yard gain — consecutive passes falling incomplete after a breakup by Alvarado.

On 4th-and-7, the Bulldogs kept the offense on the field — Brown waiting until the last possible second with pressure in his face by senior Elijah Green and throwing an absolute dart.

Behind the defense, Roman pinned the catch with his fingertips against his facemask and dashed into the end zone.

The extra point by Perez was true and lifted the Bulldogs to a 23-16 lead with 11:41 remaining.

From their own 19, the Indians marched down the field.

On 3rd-and-medium, Nielsen broke through the line and worked toward the right sideline —picking up great blocks by Cervantes, senior Braedon Swaffield and Lesbo — breaking off a 51-yard run to the Virgin Valley 25.

Cervantes was stopped short on consecutive carries, and Finlayson was stuffed after a lineman missed a block.

On fourth down, Nielsen bought time in the backfield and avoided several near sacks — throwing a seed deep down the right side.

The ball was tipped but went straight through the hands of its intended receiver, turning the ball over on downs on what should have been the potential game-tying TD.

But, the Indians got the ball back — thanks to a great defensive play.

After great pressure from Green and Chacon on a bad snap, Brown managed to avoid being sacked and launched a desperation pass rolling to his right.

Alvarado jumped in front of the intended receiver and intercepted the pass at the Bulldogs’ 37.

Finlayson ran for six yards on two carries, and Nielsen tore off a 10-yard run for a first down at the Virgin Valley 21.

But, the Bulldogs strung out the next keeper and dragged down Nielsen for a nine-yard loss.

Workman made consecutive sacks, setting up 4th-and-forever — and the Indians tried a short pass on a fake punt, the ball falling harmlessly incomplete.

From their own 46, the Bulldogs went backward on first down with a one-yard loss.

But, Dugan broke a tackle — as Virgin Valley did so many times — and ran to the Elko 37/

Virgin Valley was called for a hold, but Dugan took a sweep — the Bulldogs giving the Indians a dose of their own medicine — and broke off a 45-yard run around the right edge all the way to the Elko 1.

With 1:50 on the clock, the Bulldogs were stopped on a keeper — the Indians saving their last timeout.

Virgin Valley took a knee, Elko called its final timeout and Brown rolled out and went to the ground on the third down — icing the contest.

The Bulldogs overcame a challenge and pulled out a 23-16 road victory for a position in the 3A state title game.

Stats

Virgin Valley outgained Elko in total offense 358 to 180.

Brown finished 11-for-20 for 182 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, rushing four times for 15 yards and another TD — accounting for three total scores.

Dugan rushed for 110 yards on 12 carries, and Workman finished with 51 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Leavitt led the receivers four catches for 90 yards, roman snagged three balls for 60 yards — including the game-winning 35-yard TD — Perkins finished with two catches for 26 yards and Kelly was held to six yards on three receptions but had a TD grab.

Nielsen was 8-for-15 for 47 yards with a pick and carried 18 times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Finlayson — who has run wild in recent weeks and all season — was held in check with 77 yards on 24 carries with a TD and a six-yard reception.

Whiting caught two passes for 14 yards, Fesenmaier closed with an 18-yard reception and Lesbo made a 13-yard catch.

Defensively, Jordan led all players with 11 tackles, Kelly neared double digits with nine stops, Workman made eight stuffs and Frieling and Roman added six apiece.

Workman finished with an insane five sacks, Roman added another and Crandall finished with the other — Virgin Valley finishing with seven sacks as a team.

Frieling made the Bulldogs’ lone takeaway on his interception to close out the first half.

Williams, Aguirre and Fesenmaier paced Elko with seven stops apiece, the Indians gaining six tackles each from Finlayson and Sellers.

Despite winning the turnover battle 2-1, Elko was unable to capitalize on Fesenmaier’s fumble recovery or Alvarado’s pick.

Special teams — although called for two roughing penalties — were in favor of the Bulldogs as Perez was 3-for-3 on extra points and Leavitt’s two points on the safety, Nielsen and Finlayson each converting a two-point conversion for the Indians.

Up Next

The Bulldogs (10-2 overall) will face undefeated Moapa Valley (11-0 overall) in the Division 3A state championship at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Allegiant Stadium — the home of the Raiders — in Las Vegas.

The Pirates advanced to the championship with a 42-21 home victory Saturday over Fallon.

In the previous meeting, Moapa Valley defeated Virgin Valley 46-28 on Oct. 22.

