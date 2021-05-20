Browne set to fly with Blue Hawks

As for goals, he has set what seems like some small ones — actually setting the bar at both obtainable and loft levels.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want to start my freshman year. It’s common for freshman to redshirt, but I want to start my first year,” he said. “It would be a big achievement to become an All-American.”

As for his academics, Browne plans to major in exercise science with an emphasis placed on sports management.

“I could possibly see myself owning a gym someday,” he said.

High School Career

With the Spartans, Browne put together a career record of 87-37 and pinned 56 opponents.

He qualified for the 3A state tournament as a freshman at 113 pounds and took third at state as a sophomore, jumping up three divisions to 132 pounds.

As a junior, he climbed two more weight classes to 145 pounds — experiencing one of the most successful season of his high school career.

He was the 3A North regional champion and took fourth at the 3A state tournament.