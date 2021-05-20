Browne set to fly with Blue Hawks

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek senior Bear Browne has his sights set high, but he’s also grounded.
On April 29, Browne made an official visit to Dickinson, North Dakota, ultimately shooing to continue his wrestling career at Dickinson State University.
The Blue Hawks are an NAIA program — National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics — and compete in the North Star Athletic Association.
Dickinson is located in the western side North Dakota, only about 70 miles from the eastern Montana border.
“I liked the atmosphere and how tight the campus was, it’s easy to get around,” Browne said. “The buildings are older, have a lot of brick and I liked the look.”
Browne will stay in the dorms — which he said were nice — and noted the cafeteria looked “more like a restaurant than a lunch room.”
He was also thrilled with the facilities.
“They have a nice weight room, with six racks. The wrestling room is about the same size as this one (the Spartans’ wrestling gym), so it’s nothing that I’m not already used to,” he said. “The football field has turf and a nice track, it’s awesome.”
Browne was spoke with North Idaho College (Coeur d’Alene), Ottawa (Kansas) University and Avila University, in Kansas City, Missouri.
As for goals, he has set what seems like some small ones — actually setting the bar at both obtainable and loft levels.
“I want to start my freshman year. It’s common for freshman to redshirt, but I want to start my first year,” he said. “It would be a big achievement to become an All-American.”
As for his academics, Browne plans to major in exercise science with an emphasis placed on sports management.
“I could possibly see myself owning a gym someday,” he said.
High School Career
With the Spartans, Browne put together a career record of 87-37 and pinned 56 opponents.
He qualified for the 3A state tournament as a freshman at 113 pounds and took third at state as a sophomore, jumping up three divisions to 132 pounds.
As a junior, he climbed two more weight classes to 145 pounds — experiencing one of the most successful season of his high school career.
He was the 3A North regional champion and took fourth at the 3A state tournament.
Browne aided Spring Creek to its fourth-consecutive 3A state team title — personally on the team for three of the championships — and extended the Spartans’ run of regional championships to five in a row.