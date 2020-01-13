You are the owner of this article.
Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl
Colton Browne

Spring Creek's Colton Browne, top, drives an opponent to his back during the 47th annual Buhl (Idaho) Invitational. Browne won the 106-pound division with a 3-0 record and two wins by pinfall. Spring Creek ranked second of 29 teams with a score of 250 points, trailing only the 253 points set by South Fremont. The Spartans will host the 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

BUHL, IDAHO — The Spring Creek wrestling team was only three points from winning the 46th annual Buhl Invitational, but the Spartans did crown an individual champion.

In the 106-pound division, freshman Colton Browne was the No. 1 gun.

He finished with a 3-0 record with two pins, leading a team that scored 250 points — the Spartans serving as the runners-up to champion South Fremont’s tally of 253 points.

Browne pinned Twin Falls, Idaho’s Tyson Tatton at the 2:38 mark and earned an 8-4 decision versus American Falls, Idaho’s Cooper Evans.

In the championship, Browne needed 5:20 to pin South Fremont’s Dillon Gneiting for the title.

Behind Browne’s first-place finish, Spring Creek tallied a trio of second-place grapplers.

At 126 pounds, senior Kodis Campbell’s lone loss came in the final — finishing with a 3-1 record — notching all three of his victories by pinfall.

Senior Jeff Guthrie also posted a 3-1 mark in the 195-pound weight class, tallying a pair of wins with pins.

Junior Chase Milligan — competing in the 113-pound division — closed with a 2-1 mark and notched both victories by fall.

Behind a champion and three second-place wrestlers, the team success continued for the Spartans with a quartet of consolation champs.

Sophomore Terror Mogensen was busy, wrestling seven times.

He finished with a 6-1 record — his lone loss coming in the quarterfinal round to Gooding, Idaho’s Wes Shaw in a 6-3 decision — posting four wins by pinfall.

Mogensen bounced back with four-consecutive victories — two by fall and another by major decision — and claimed the third-fourth match with a hard-fought, low-scoring 3-0 decision versus Kohl Nielsen (North Fremont).

At 145 pounds, junior Bear Browne also went 6-1 and posted three wins by fall.

While Mogensen’s comeback was impressive, Browne’s was classic — losing his opening match by a score of 5-3 versus Buhl’s David Tennant.

Browne tore off six straight victories — three by fall and another by major decision — and avenged his only defeat.

In the third-fourth match, he squared off with Tennant for the second time and dominated the action — winning the consolation championship with a 6-0 shutout.

Wrestling at 98 pounds, freshman Jake Bradford also took third place with a 5-1 record with four wins on pins.

Bradford lost his quarterfinal contest by fall at the 3:11 mark to South Fremont’s Ryker Simmons but advanced to the consolation final with three-consecutive wins — all coming by fall.

In the third-fourth match — like Bear Browne — Bradford took out the only wrestler who beat him, racking up a 12-5 decision over Simmons.

Junior Q Boyd only lost one match but also won his last, closing with a 4-1 record and two pins at 152 pounds.

Following consecutive wins by fall, Boyd was pinned in 1:42 by Snake River’s Tate Benson in the semifinal.

However, he dug out a 5-2 win over Weiser, Idaho’s Matthew Morris in the consolation semi and rolled past North Fremont’s Hayden Maupin by a tally of 10-4 in the third-fourth match for the consolation title.

Senior Hunter Hood — unlike four of his teammates — did not claim a consolation title, his second loss coming in the third-fourth match of the 220-pound division.

Hood closed with a 3-2 mark, notching all of his wins with pins.

After consecutive wins by fall, Hood fell for the first time in a tight, 3-2 decision versus Fruitland, Idaho’s Greg Grissel in the seminal.

Hood then pinned Snake River’s Nicholas Parris in 1:42 and advanced to the third-fourth match, but he came up short in a 6-4 loss against Declo, Idaho’s Dawson Osterhout in the consolation final.

A pair of Spartans ranked fifth in the respective weight classes.

Freshman Wesley Ricaporte notched a 4-2 record at 98 pounds — posting a pair of major-decision victories and another by technical all — senior Riley Fuchs finishing 3-2 with two pins in the 132-pound division.

Ricaporte lost for the first time in the semifinal when he was pinned at the 1:37 mark by Fruitland’s Ezra Clemens and was then downed by his teammate, Bradford, in 1:55 during the consolation semifinal.

However, in the fifth-sixth match, Ricaporte tallied an 8-2 decision over American Falls’ Grayson Williams.

Fuchs pinned each of his first-two opponents but lost a narrow, 3-2 decision versus South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs in the semifinal and was pinned by American Falls’ Tanner Hansen at the 2:11 mark of the consolation semi.

In the fifth-sixth match, he put his name back in the win column with a forfeit by Battle Mountain’s Jose Guizar.

Kimberly (Idaho) Duals

On Thursday, the Spartans kicked off their 2020 campaign with dominant performances during the Kimberly Duals.

Spring Creek went 3-0 with lopsided wins of 62-12 against Marsh Valley, 81-3 versus Declo and 71-9 over host Kimberly.

The Spartans had 11 wrestlers finish with undefeated records during the duals: Ricaporte, Colton Browne, Milligan, Campbell, Fuchs, Mogensen, Bear Browne, Boyd, 160-pound junior Beau Chacon, Guthrie and Hood.

Canyon Ridge JV Tournament

During the Canyon Ridge JV Tournament, Spring Creek ranked sixth of 38-scoring teams with 144 points.

While the team finished sixth, two Spartans placed their names at the top of the heap.

Senior Joey MacDiarmid won the 145-pound division with a 5-0 record, notching four wins by tech fall and another by major decision, claiming the championship with an 18-2 victory against Salmon, Idaho’s Cole LaMoure.

Fellow senior Gabe Ekanger claimed the next weight class with a 4-0 mark and four pins at 152 pounds, falling South Fremont’s Trevor Kay at the 3:21 mark in the championship.

Sophomore Bryan Montoya took second place at 120 pounds, finishing with a 3-1 record and two wins by fall.

Senior AJ Ekanger took second place in the 138-pound division, posting a 2-1 mark with a pin.

In the 120-pound class, senior Jacob Taylor won the consolation championship — finishing with a 5-1 mark and three pins — blanking Jerome, Idaho’s Jordan Fisher 7-0 in the third-fourth match.

Junior Dylan Dunn ranked fifth at 170 pounds, closing with a 3-2 record.

In the fifth-sixth match, Dunn dusted Weiser’s Calvin Clapperton by a score of 8-1.

Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational

The Spartans will host the 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, the wrestlers hitting the mats at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

2018-2019 Spring Creek Wrestling Highlights

