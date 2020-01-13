Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl

Wrestling at 98 pounds, freshman Jake Bradford also took third place with a 5-1 record with four wins on pins.

Bradford lost his quarterfinal contest by fall at the 3:11 mark to South Fremont’s Ryker Simmons but advanced to the consolation final with three-consecutive wins — all coming by fall.

In the third-fourth match — like Bear Browne — Bradford took out the only wrestler who beat him, racking up a 12-5 decision over Simmons.

Junior Q Boyd only lost one match but also won his last, closing with a 4-1 record and two pins at 152 pounds.

Following consecutive wins by fall, Boyd was pinned in 1:42 by Snake River’s Tate Benson in the semifinal.

However, he dug out a 5-2 win over Weiser, Idaho’s Matthew Morris in the consolation semi and rolled past North Fremont’s Hayden Maupin by a tally of 10-4 in the third-fourth match for the consolation title.

Senior Hunter Hood — unlike four of his teammates — did not claim a consolation title, his second loss coming in the third-fourth match of the 220-pound division.

Hood closed with a 3-2 mark, notching all of his wins with pins.