Bruins bash Spartans by nearly double

Xavier Ornelas

Spring Creek's Xavier Ornelas fires a three from the wing against Twin Falls on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium. Ornelas led all scorers with 16 points, but the Spartans were crushed in their season opener by a final score of 85-43.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — In the Spring Creek basketball team’s season opener, porous defense and patchy offense led to a wide-margin defeat.

The Spartans began their year with an 85-43 loss to Twin Falls, which began the game with a 31-8 streak in the first quarter.

Spring Creek played its best ball in the second — scoring one more point than the Bruins at 19-18 — the game going to the half with the Bruins on top by 22 at 49-27.

However, turnovers for the Spartans led to transition buckets for Twins Falls, which dominated in the paint — rolling to a 24-11 advantage in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was a low-scoring affair, but the Bruins still managed to more than double up Spring Creek down the stretch by a tally of 12-5.

In the end, the Spartans lost by 42 points — more than a running-clock margin — Twin Falls raining on Spring Creek’s opener by a final score of 85-43.

In defeat, Spring Creek senior Xavier Ornelas led all scorers with 16 points — hitting two 3s — and Twin Falls was led by 14 points from Jared Mix, who booked 12 of his points courtesy of four 3s.

The Bruins finished with three players in double figures, 13 by Kurtis Christensen and 11 from Logan Pittard — several more players nearing double digits.

Zach Ball added nine points, and Lance Moffitt tacked on eight of his own.

For the Spartans, senior Christian Schmidt was second on the team in scoring with eight points and knocked down two 3s.

Twins Falls gained a seven points apiece from Alex Coates and Will Preucil and earned five more by Wyatt Solosabal.

Senior Jacob Marizza and senior Connor Wilkie finished with five points each for the Spartans, and senior Kayden Boyle chipped in four.

Spring Creek’s scoring was capped by a three from senior Maddox Moye and a deuce for junior Ethan Bundrock.

In total, 12 players scored for the Bruins — the offense rounded out by four points from Hollis Dickerson, a deuce by Teagen Severe and a free throw from Ayden Coates.

TWIN FALLS — 31 — 18 — 24 — 12 — 85 Total

SPRING CREEK — 8 — 19 — 11 — 5 — 43 Total

Up Next

The Spartans (0-1) will play their second game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Reno at 4:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

