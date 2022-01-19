Buckaroos bounce Spartans, 59-26

SPRING CREEK — Lowry rode into Spring Creek and cruised to a 33-point victory Wednesday night, beating the Spartans by a final score of 59-26.

The Buckaroos opened the game on an 8-3 run, Spring Creek’s points coming on a bucket in the post by senior Kayden Boyle — who added a free throw — Lowry led by four points from senior Cal Peters.

Lowry went up 10-3 on a deuce from senior Kaiden Boyles, but Spring Creek gained a runner down the lane by junior Klayten Piippo on a dish from junior Maddox Moye.

Junior Marcos Rodriguez scored on the left block for the Bucks, and senior Ismael Magana’s second field goal opened a 14-5 advantage.

Rodriguez tipped home a miss for a double-digit lead, which nearly grew on a deep shot.

Senior Fernandez — who already had a field goal — almost dropped his second, firing a three from near midcourt and sticking his attempt.

The shot was wiped off, because it occurred just after the buzzer.

But, Lowry led by 11 at 16-5 entering the second period.

Rodriguez beat his defender with a spin and jump hook, and Fernandez hit his first triple that mattered for a 21-5 advantage.

Piippo was fouled in transition after making a steal and hit 1-of-2 at the line, and junior Landon Albisu took a steal the distance for a deuce on the right side.

Junior Justin Scott scored inside for the Bucks, and Fernandez rattled home a short jumper in the key for a 25-8 lead.

Peters scored inside after a nice dish across the lane from Magana, but Albisu was hacked and sank two freebies.

Spring Creek began the third on a 5-2 run, senior Christian Schmidt splashing a two and senior Jacob Marizza tagging a three from the left wing — Lowry gaining a breakaway finish by senior Giovani Sapien between scores — bringing the Spartans back to within double at 30-15.

Peters drained a pair of free throws, but Albisu made an aggressive take along the baseline for an And-1.

Magana found a bunny after a sweet up-and-under move, and junior Jordan Bills hammered a trey from a long outlet by Fernandez for a 20-point lead at 37-17.

In transition after another outlet from Fernandez, Magana used some nifty footwork for a Euro-step finish in the key.

With an offensive board, Magana followed his own miss and cashed an And-1 off the glass — Rodriguez grabbing the missed free throw for another put-back.

Entering the fourth, Spring Creek trailed by 26 with the score at 43-17.

Rodriguez opened the fourth with a layup from a great find by junior Isaac Danner, the combination nearly working again — Rodriguez following his own miss for a bank and a 30-point lead.

Marizza made a drive down the middle, took a bump and finished through contact — also hitting the free throw for an old-fashioned three.

Jacob Jimenez hit a free throw and Rodriguez tallied consecutive buckets.

Junior David Hutchison railed a three from the right wing for the Spartans, but the Bucks gained consecutive triples from Matthew Cusalez.

Jimenez nailed a pair of shots at the stripe, and the game closed with a three — his second — by Hutchison at the buzzer sounded.

Rodriguez scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, and he joined in double digits with 10 points by Magana — Peters nearing double digits with eight and Fernandez adding following with seven.

The Spartans were led by six points apiece from Albisu, Marizza and Hutchison — who hit two 3s in the fourth.

Spring Creek’s offense was closed out with three points each for Boyle and Piippo and a deuce from Schmidt.

Lowry’s scoring was capped by five points from Cusalez, three apiece by Bills, Scott and Jimenez and two points each for Sapien and Boyles.

LOWRY — 16 — 12 — 15 — 16 — 59 Total

SPRING CREEK — 5 — 5 — 7 — 9 — 26 Total

Up Next

The Spartans (2-12 overall, 0-4 in league) will play on the road against the Greenwave (13-6 overall, 2-1 in league as of Wednesday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

