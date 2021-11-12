Bulls bash Indians 4-1 in state semi

PAHRUMP — In the Division 3A state semifinal round, the Elko boys soccer team ran into a better opponent.

Sports Leadership and Management Academy dominated the bulk of the action throughout, fired shots at will and took down the Indians by a final score of 4-1 on Friday, at Pahrump Valley High School.

The Bulls won the majority of the possession in the early stages, creating a long shot from the left side by senior Dylan Redihan — who pushed the ball wide of the frame.

SLAM continued to attack, earning a corner kick from the left side that flew over the crowd and out of bounds.

Senior Jeronimo Guerra came extremely close to cashing a kick from the left edge pf the box, Elko senior goalie Eric Azcue diving for a tip beyond the end line.

But, in the eighth minute — the Bulls charged and converted.

Sophomore Marco Navarro made a long pass from the right wing on a diagonal to senior Kellin Aguiar — who ran down the middle of the pitch — pouring a shot into the right edge of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Indians briefly challenged SLAM’s goal with constant headers, good work shown by junior Langston Bonafide and senior Freddy Cervantes on the left side and sophomore Marcos Carlos and senior Spenser Jones on the right.

However, the Bulls routinely won possession of the ball and passed effectively — attacking with thru balls, give-and-goes and diagonals — making the Indians chase.

Aguiar came close to adding to his first score with numerous chances, Azcue making a grab on two shots.

The Indians survived a flurry of corner kicks — taking place from both sides — the ball living in front of Elko’s net.

But, despite being under constant fire — Elko’s defenders scrambled and made plays to keep the score at a one-goal margin.

Senior Jeremy Ankomah, junior sweeper Miguel Abarca and sophomore Jonathan Jaimes did good jobs of deflecting kicks and booting the ball out of bounds.

From the middle, sophomore Gabriel Lugo had a golden look from the middle as he settled a ball — booming his attempt over the frame.

Navarro was fouled on a near breakaway along the right edge just outside the box, but his direct kick deflected off the head of Jaimes and wound up going for a corner kick — which the Indians survived.

Redihan launched another try from the left side but missed wide to the left, and Elko finally created a shot.

In the middle from distance, Cervantes hammered a kick with an on-target ball but the SLAM goalie went low and stopped the attempt momentarily — the ball squirting free for a moment but not crossing the end line.

In return, Lugo pushed the pace down the right for the Bulls — his kick denied by a great toe save from Azcue.

SLAM appeared to take a 2-0 lead just before the break, but Aguiar was ruled offside — nullifying what would have been his second score.

At the half, Elko trailed 1-0 — the final 32 minutes of the half playing out scoreless.

To start the second half, the Bulls managed to possess early but the Indians created chances.

Sophomore Leo Pulgar made a long pass toward the right corner to Bonafide, who sent a beautiful cross into the middle of the box — where SLAM headed the beyond its own end line.

On the corner kick, Carlos hit his pass into a crowd — where the Bulls hit the ball long of their end line once again.

From the other flag, sophomore Nico Avila’s kick bounced around and came back to Pulgar — who took a try but had his ball deflected.

Avila was shoved in the back on another push toward the frame, and Azcue deflected a shot by freshman Alberto Perez out for a corner kick.

The Indians survived a furious rally right in front of their net, the ball bouncing off a numbers of players and Jaimes clearing it away from danger.

After an Elko foul on the right wing from distance, the direct kick was thumped back by Azcue.

But, if you continue to play with fire — plan on getting burned.

Aguiar made a run down the left side and worked behind defenders, approaching what looked like a one-on-one with the keeper.

An Elko defender, Aguiar and Azcue wound up in a heap — the ball making its way through the crash and into the frame for a 2-0 lead around the 54th minute.

In the 56th minute, more of the same.

SLAM created a corner kick, which was deflected down but settled on the left edge by Guerra — who drove his shot into the left side of the net.

Elko survived a series of corner kicks, and senior Manny Cortes was taken down outside of the SLAM box — resulting in a direct kick from distance.

Abarca’s ball was placed in a good spot on the left edge, but the running finish attempt by sophomore Orlando Ruiz skipped high and long.

After an injury to Azcue, senior Fabian Lara took over between the posts — making a diving tip on what looked like a sure-fire score for Guerra.

Needing to rack up a trio of goals to force overtime, Elko rushed and pushed and became too dependent on long balls — most of which were not tracked down.

Lara made another great save on a cross from the left to the right by Aguiar, and Perez tagged a distance try that sailed high.

Things got fully out of hand in the 71st minute.

Guerra made a pass on a diagonal from the middle to the left side to Redihan, who worked behind his defender and managed to squeeze off a shot against contact — crossing his kick to the opposite-right side of the net for a 4-0 lead.

With five minutes remaining, the Indians created a scoring opportunity.

Cervantes dribbled down the field and dropped to Carlos, who then kicked to Cortes — crossing the ball to Ruiz for what looked like a goal from the left side.

But, Elko was ruled offside on the play but drew a foul on the right wing.

After the kick by Carlos, Cortes gained possession in the middle and was taken out by the keeper — earning a penalty kick.

On the PK Cervantes ripped his shot into the right side of the net and trimmed the margin to three at 4-1 in the 57th minute.

The Bulls threatened to add to their lead a few times down the stretch, but Lara made some nice stops and Abarca and company hustled in the back end — despite some dangerous moments of being unable to clear the ball.

At the final whistle, the Indians fell by a final score of 4-1.

Up Next

SLAM Academy will face the winner of North No. 1 McQueen and South No. 2 Equipo for the 3A state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Pahrump Valley High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.