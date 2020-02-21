Burns lifts Fernley past Spring Creek

With a 46-41 lead, Sullivan drew a charge with 4:47 on the clock.

As Fernley attempted to run clock, Dimick poked a ball loose and drove the floor — dishing to Campbell for a lefty layup with 4:05 remaining and the score at 46-43.

Dimick made another huge play — pumping and freezing the defense — putting the ball on the deck and scoring against a foul, her free throw tying the game 46-46 with three minutes remaining.

Fernley took a 48-46 lead on a deuce by Jacobson.

With 1:36 on the clock, Dimick was fouled away from the ball and hit both shots of the single-bonus situation — locking the score at 48-all.

The Lady Vaqueros — after nearly turning the ball over several times — just sat outside the timeline, running more than a minute off the clock.

With 6.8 seconds, Spring Creek took a timeout — well-timed — as Fernley was set to unleash a corner three.

However, the Lady Vaqueros inbounded the ball and got off a good look — the ball bouncing off the rim — Burns at the right place at the right time, sticking the follow on the weak-side board with 2.6 ticks on the clock.