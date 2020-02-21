Burns lifts Fernley past Spring Creek

FALLON — The Spring Creek girls basketball team played valiantly Friday in its 3A North regional semifinal ballgame and nearly handed No. 1 Fernley its only loss against a league opponent.
Almost.
After leading 22-21 at halftime and with the game tied 48-48 with 6.8 seconds on the clock, the Lady Spartans gave up an offensive rebound — curtains.
Fernley junior Karli Burns grabbed the board and cashed her follow-up finish, lifting the Lady Vaqueros to a berth in the 3A state tournament and the regional title game with a 50-48 victory.
Fernley senior Celeste Condie opened the scoring with a layup on the right side around a screen, but Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick worked free on the block and tied the ballgame.
The Lady Spartans took a 6-2 lead on back-to-back buckets from sophomore Payge Walz, who scored on the break with a dime from Dimick and drained a long two from straightaway.
Condie hit a free throw, and Fernley snagged several offensive boards — leading to a deuce on the right side for Burns.
Spring Creek went up 8-5 with a shot on the right side of the post by senior Cheyenne Cleveland, and Dimick made a strong finish through contact with her left hand for a 10-5 lead.
Fernley also went on a 4-0 run with a bucket in transition by Burns, who was set up in stride with a pass from senior Jaiden Sullivan.
Condie then made a steal and pulled up from the middle of the key — making the score 10-9 — but Spring Creek went up three with a pair of free throws by sophomore Shyann Lamb.
Freshman Alizah Lara drove the center of the floor and scored for the Lady Vaqueros, but Dimick made a customary offensive rebound after a missed shot on the break and scored on the put-back.
After the first quarter, the Lady Spartans were on top 14-11.
Sophomore Willow Jacobson hit a free for Fernley, but Spring Creek junior Chelsea Ackerman finished with a pretty underhanded flip.
Jacobson made another 1-for-2 march to the line, but Ackerman pulled down a weak-side board and scored from the right block.
The teams traded scores once again, Condie booking a bucket on a sweet pass from Sullivan and Ackerman making a nasty move through a pair of defenders on other end for a 20-15 lead.
Fernley missed several shots from close range that the Lady Vaqueros usually drop, and the pace of the game was fast and hectic.
Both teams turned the ball over and misfired from the field for minutes, the drought broken by a put-back on the right side by Fernley senior Katelyn Bunyard.
Burns was fouled with 36 seconds on the clock and went 1-for-2, making the score 20-18.
Spring Creek junior Emma Campbell waited for a defender to leave her feet and scored from the heart of the paint, but the Lady Vaqueros knifed the deficit to one with a three by Sullivan in the left corner — stemming from an offensive board and assist by sophomore Braelyn Birkel.
At the half, the stage was set for a nip-tuck battle with Spring Creek on top 22-21.
Fernley took the lead on its first possession of the second half, Burns scoring on a rebound from the left side.
The Lady Vaqueros went up 25-22 with a pair of free throws by Sullivan, Ackerman hitting 1-for-2 on the other side.
From a steal, Sullivan pushed Fernley’s advantage to four at 27-23.
Jacobson made a steal and set up Burns on the right side for a layup, forcing a Spring Creek timeout with the score at 29-23.
For much of the first half, Spring Creek had gotten away with playing the game at Fernley’s pace — the lid finally starting to lift.
From the reset, Dimick was fouled and hit two free throws and Cleveland dropped a pretty hook from a spin move in the key — Condie scoring on a loose ball on the left baseline.
Lamb cut the margin to two with a runner, but Condie — with Dimick defending the point — hit a pull-up jumper unopposed on the right baseline.
Dimick fought back with a sweet jumper on a pivot and step-back, but Lara made a rank runner through a pair of defenders with a kiss off the glass.
A free throw by Jacobson opened a five-point lead, but Spring Creek clawed its way back with physicality on both ends of the floor.
Dimick grabbed her own miss for a follow-up deuce, and senior Elizabeth Canning canned a three from the left wing — knotting the score at 36-all with 1:15 on the clock.
Spring Creek took a 38-36 lead with an And-1 on the right block, but Fernley capped the frame with a 5-0 run.
Burns hit 1-of-2 at the line, and Jacobson booked back-to-back buckets — scoring on a textbook jump hook off the window and tipping in a put-back at the buzzer.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Vaqueros led by three at 41-38.
Dimick couldn’t believe how open she was after a screen-roll and scored uncontested — making the score 41-40 — but Bunyard buried a corner three from a drive and dish by Sullivan.
With 5:40 remaining, Walz trimmed the margin to three with a free throw.
Spring Creek turned the ball over and Condie received an outlet pass and took the bump as she went to the ground and dropped an And-1.
With a 46-41 lead, Sullivan drew a charge with 4:47 on the clock.
As Fernley attempted to run clock, Dimick poked a ball loose and drove the floor — dishing to Campbell for a lefty layup with 4:05 remaining and the score at 46-43.
Dimick made another huge play — pumping and freezing the defense — putting the ball on the deck and scoring against a foul, her free throw tying the game 46-46 with three minutes remaining.
Fernley took a 48-46 lead on a deuce by Jacobson.
With 1:36 on the clock, Dimick was fouled away from the ball and hit both shots of the single-bonus situation — locking the score at 48-all.
The Lady Vaqueros — after nearly turning the ball over several times — just sat outside the timeline, running more than a minute off the clock.
With 6.8 seconds, Spring Creek took a timeout — well-timed — as Fernley was set to unleash a corner three.
However, the Lady Vaqueros inbounded the ball and got off a good look — the ball bouncing off the rim — Burns at the right place at the right time, sticking the follow on the weak-side board with 2.6 ticks on the clock.
The Lady Spartans were defended well as they tried to go the length of the floor and never got off a shot before the buzzer sounded, and Fernley survived a mighty challenge — earning a trip to state with a 50-48 victory.
Dimick was brilliant in defeat, scoring a game-high 21 points — the only Spring Creek player in double digits.
Condie paced the Lady Vaqueros with 13 points, Burns followed with 12 — none more crucial than her two that put Fernley in the big dance — and Jacobson marked the third player in double digits with 11 points.
Bunyard and Sullivan each hit a three and scored five points apiece, and Fernley’s offense was capped by four points from Lara.
Behind Dimick, Ackerman scored seven points — six coming in the second quarter — Walz finished with five points and Spring Creek gained four points each from Campbell, Lamb and Cleveland.
The Lady Spartans’ scoring was rounded off with Canning’s triple that tied the game at 36-all in the third.
SPRING CREEK — 14 — 8 — 16 — 10 — 48 Total
FERNLEY — 11 — 10 — 20 — 9 — 50 Total
Division 3A North Regional Championship
The state field is set, No. 1 Fernley joining No. 2 Truckee — which beat No. 3 Lowry 54-41 on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Vaqueros and the Lady Wolverines will play for the 3A North title at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Churchill County High School.