C of I’s Larissa Mauer: An All-American power

Whenever school and athletics resume, Mauer has set some goals for herself.

“I want to shave 30 seconds from my steeplechase time and, hopefully, that will be enough for a winning time at nationals. It’s hard to say, because you expect everyone else to improve,” she said. “I want to qualify for nationals in the 5000 meters and post a better time and a better finish. For cross, I’d like to get into the 17s. We will have a big crew of freshman coming in, so I want to be a good leader and keep them motivated.”

When asked to compare some of the differences between training for cross country and track field, Mauer detailed some notable changes.

“In cross, we run a lot on campus across grass and usually do a lot of 800 (meter) repeats,” she said. “For track, we run on the track surface and vary more between 200s and 300s. The biggest difference is that cross is more about endurance and track is more about speed straining.”

Future

A lot of Mauer’s near future relies on the digression of COVID-19, the lessening of coronavirus restrictions and College of Idaho’s OK to return to school.