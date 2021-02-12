Campbell the Coyote

SPRING CREEK — Though they may walk in the same path, they have different shoes — same high school — and now they have the same college, too.
Spring Creek High School senior Emma Campbell will not only attend college in a familiar spot — landing at the same campus as her oldest brother, Cole — she will also compete at the next level in the same sports, and she will not even need a new wardrobe to fit it, sticking with a purple color pattern.
She has elected to sign her national letter of intent to run cross country and track and field for the Coyotes at the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
The NAIA program — competing in the Cascade Collegiate Conference — has become a hotbed of Elko County talent: Cole Campbell, Spring Creek Class of 2018 graduate Larissa Mauer, Class of 2019 graduate Mikkala Perchetti and Elko High School Class of 2019 graduate Alex Klekas, just to name a few.
As for Campbell’s decision, her choice came down to some simple factors — academics, the area, the people and the coaching staff.
“I really liked the coaching staff, the academics and the campus,” she said. “I visited the campus in November, and everyone involved with the tour were incredibly nice. I loved the spread-out campus and all the old buildings.”
Campbell also visited Carroll College, in Helena, Montana, and was in contact with the coaches of Montana Tech, in Butte.
She expects to study biology and hopes to continue to PA school.
“My dream job is to become a pediatric physician’s assistant,” she said. “It would probably be somewhere other than here, but I’m not picky.”
Campbell will live on-campus — having to do so for at least three years — but she is excited that College of Idaho is “close enough to home for a weekend visit.”
“I’m looking forward to new beginnings and, hopefully, actually having a season my freshman year,” she said. “My goals are to compete at the next level and make a smooth transition into that.”
Her mother, Jenna Campbell, having already sent her oldest son to College of Idaho, is comfortable with Emma’s decision — knowing the athletic programs and the emphases of the school itself.
“They have very strong academics, and they are really good to their athletes — both physically with their sports and their mental health,” she said. “With them, it’s academics first, community second and sports third.”
Her dad, Jay, is just happy his daughter gets to compete more in the future — despite the fact high school athletics in Nevada have yet to start.
“I’m just glad that some of these kids still have the chance to advance and play,” he said. “A lot of seniors have lost that chance, especially if this was supposed to be their year to show out.”
As Campbell is scheduled to acquire a new set of coaches at College of Idaho, she still has unfinished business with the only running coach she has trained with and ran for at the high-school level — just hoping for a chance to compete in cross country and track in her senior season for Todd Mahlke.
“I have coached Emma all four years and have known here a lot longer than that — probably for about eight years — three at the middle school,” Mahlke said. “It’s a family deal. I have coached her brothers, all of that. I’ve probably known Cole for about 10 years now.”
As the Lady Spartans are itching for the opportunity to run at their fourth-consecutive state title — if granted a state meet by the NIAA and Gov. Sisolak — Mahlke had high praise for Campbell’s strengths.
“Hark work runs in her family, that’s probably one of her biggest strengths. She puts in the time necessary to achieve success,” he said. “She’s a great leader and College of Idaho has a great program. A lot of our kids have done really well up there. They fit in very well.”
High School Career
As a freshman, Campbell showed early signs of promise — winning two races.
She captured first at the 2017 Lowry Invitational in the junior varsity division with a time of 22:19, and she then won the Northeastern Nevada JV Championship in 22:34 at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Campbell was an alternate for the Lady Spartans during the 2017 3A state championship.
In track and field, she competed at the 3A North regional meet in both the 1600 meters and the 4x400 relay team.
During her sophomore season, Campbell made the leap from an alternate and become a varsity contributor in both cross country and track.
She finished 17th in the 3A North regional cross country run and ranked 19th in the state meet as the Lady Spartans captured back-to-back 3A state championships — posting the fastest-overall time of any girls team in the state, regardless of division — and earned the right to represent Nevada the Nike Cross Southwest Regional, in Casa Grande, Arizona, where they ran under the moniker of “Ruby Mountain Running Club” and placed third out of 13-qualified teams in the Open-Small School division (1-999 students).
On the track, she once again competed in two events at the regional meet — notching top-10 finishes in both long jump (ninth) and the 3200 meters (10th).
As a junior, Campbell was consistent — following a 17th and 19th-place finishes at regionals and state in cross country with an 18th-place run at regionals and another 19th-place race at state.
Spring Creek nailed down its third-straight state title.
Unfortunately, Campbell competed in just two track and field meets in 2020 — her junior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic — and her senior season of basketball was canceled in 2021.
Hopefully, she will get to run in the two sports she will compete in at college — cross country meets expected to start on March 5 and track and field meets slated to kick off April 16.
Congratulations to Emma Campbell on her high school achievements, her ability to sing her collegiate commitment in spite of the coronavirus and best wishes at the College of Idaho in both athletics and academics.
GALLERY: Emma Campbell