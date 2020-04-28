Canning 3s: Spring Creek senior hoops to Midwest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING CREEK — The next time Spring Creek senior Elizabeth Canning steps on the basketball court in a competitive fashion, she will be a long way from home.

Affectionately known as “Lu,” Canning will compete in the late fall and throughout the winter — pending COVID-19 complications or delays — for Missouri Valley College, committing to play ball for the Lady Vikings.

Despite not making an official visit to the campus due to the coronavirus, the fit felt like home.

“The area really reminded me of Spring Creek. The school is about 1,800 students, so it’s similar to the enrollment of Elko and Spring Creek,” Canning said. “If the restrictions are lifted, we are going to take a visit during the summer.”

The location is eerily similar to Spring Creek, as the NAIA program is located in Marshall, Missouri, which had a population of 12,934 according to the 2018 census — Spring Creek’s population recorded as 12,361 in 2010.

The city is located about 90 miles east of Kansas City, Missouri, and approximately 180 miles west of St. Louis.