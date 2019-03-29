ELKO – The Dayton baseball team came extremely close to notching its first win Friday against Elko.
For the second-consecutive Friday, the Indians walked off – Elko overcoming a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory.
While the winning run was provided by a different player, the man in the batter’s box was the same – the speed of senior Cooper Jones once again causing problems.
With two away in the bottom of the seventh inning and the game tied 2-2, Jones beat out an infield single – sophomore Lincoln Ratliff running down the line and ruled safe on a bang-bang play at the plate.
In the top of the first, Dayton sophomore Caleb Sumsion hit a one-out single up the middle but was picked off by senior pitcher Carter Alvarado with a throw to first – senior Austyn Marin catching Sumsion in a pickle with toss from second base.
The inning ended with a groundout to senior Kaleb Martinez at third.
Jones led off the bottom half with a single to third, and junior Colby Tiner nailed a one-out base knock with a line drive to left field.
The Indians ran into an out at third base on a groundball and flew out to right field to close the frame.
Following a leadoff single by sophomore Sean Kinney in the top of the second – the Dust Devils were retired in order on a fly ball to Jones in center, a groundout to Tiner at second base and a ball back to Alvarado on the mound.
Junior Rolando Acosta led off the bottom of the second with a base knock up the gut, but the next-three batters fell in succession.
Dayton created the game’s first offense in the top of the third.
A throwing error at shortstop place the leadoff batter on base, and freshman Robbie Harrison placed runners on first and second with a groundball to short.
The lead runner was gunned down at third base with a throw from sophomore catcher Luke Blair, Martinez applying the tag.
Harrison scored on a single to center by senior Jake Madson, but a fly ball to senior Kohl McIntosh in right field notched the second out.
Senior Justin Schmidt drilled a clutch RBI double down the line in left field, Madson giving the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead.
Martinez reached on a one-out error at shortstop in the bottom half, but Dayton turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
Elko put together a clean inning in the top of the fourth, the one-two-three effort coming on two groundouts to Marin – one on a remarkable throw from the edge of the outfield grass – and a strikeout by Alvarado.
The Indians fought back into the contest in the bottom of the fourth, Alvarado sending a single up the middle and Acosta following with a base knock to opposite-right field.
Marin laid down a perfect bunt and reached first, driving in sophomore courtesy runner Jake Zeller for Elko’s first run.
Acosta stole third base, the Indians tying the game on a double steal – Marin thrown out at second but Acosta dashing home from third.
The Indians avoided a leadoff single to senior Joey Martinez in the top of the fifth with three straight outs.
Jones hit a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth, but the Indians ran into an out at second base following a single – Jones stranded at third with a groundout to short.
The Indians kept the Dust Devils in check with a three-up, three-three-down frame in the top of the sixth on a trio of groundballs.
In the bottom of the sixth, Dayton escaped a one-out walk to Alvarado with an 8-1 double play – Schmidt catching a line drive and doubling off the runner at first.
Ratliff went to the mound for Elko in the top of the seventh, striking out the first-two batters he faced.
Dayton made things interesting.
Martinez reached on an error, Harrison drew a walk and Madson loaded the bases with a single to shortstop.
Ratliff’s third strikeout of the frame ended the threat.
In the bottom half, Ratliff won a nine-pitch battle at the plate with one away – fouling off four two-strike pitches – smacking a line drive up the middle.
Senior Christian Quintana did a job, advancing Ratliff to second base with a sacrifice bunt for the second out.
Jones stepped in the box and hit a groundball to third base, beat out the throw at first and set the stage for a game-winning run.
Ratliff rolled home and was ruled safe on a close play at the plate, the Indians walking off for a 3-2 victory.
Jones finished 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, Elko’s other RBI coming on Marin’s bunt (1-for-3).
Acosta hit 2-for-3 and scored a run, Ratliff went 1-for-1 and scored the game-winning run – Zeller crossing home once as a courtesy runner.
Alvarado hit 1-for-2 and threw well for the Indians, going six innings in his start and allowing two runs on six hits with a strikeout and no free passes.
Martinez and Tiner each batted 1-for-3 for the Indians, Elko held without an extra-base hit.
Madson gave the Dust Devils a chance, going 6-2/3 innings in the loss – allowing three runs on 10 hits with two Ks and a walk.
At the plate, he finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Schmidt (1-for-3) accounted for Dayton’s other RBI with his double, and Harrison hit 1-for-1 and scored the Dust Devils’ other run.
Joey Martinez and Kinney each went 1-for-3 and Sumsion’s lone hit (1-for-4) came in his first AB.
DAYTON – 002 000 0 – 271
ELKO – 000 200 1 – 3(10)2
Up Next
The Indians (9-1 in league) will close the three-game series against the Dust Devils (0-10 in league) with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.
