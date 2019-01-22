MCDERMITT – The clock rolled in Carlin’s basketball games Friday, in McDermitt.
The Lady Railroaders – playing the top-ranked 1A team in the state – were walloped by a final score of 64-18 by the Lady Bulldogs.
Carlin’s boys did not fare much better in a 76-40 loss to McDermitt for the Bulldogs’ only win in conference play.
Girls
The rout was on early Friday night, McDermitt hanging a quarter-century on the scoreboard in the first quarter, outscoring Carlin 25-7 in the frame.
In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 16 points but Carlin mustered just three.
At the break, McDermitt led by 31 at 41-10.
The Lady Railroaders posted only a deuce in the third period, the Lady Bulldogs racking up 13 points – enforcing the running clock – the advantage reaching 42 points.
Entering the fourth quarter, Carlin trailed 54-12.
The final-eight minutes were more even, McDermitt still posting double digits with 10 points and Carlin scoring six.
At the final whistle, McDermitt reeled off a 46-point victory of 64-18.
Senior Precious Masters had a field day for the Lady Bulldogs, posting a ridiculous stat line with a game-high 24 points – netting two 3s – six rebounds, game-best six assists, two steals and a block.
Junior Jasmine Northrup knocked down nine of her 15 points with three 3s, finishing with a double-double on an absurd-10 steals, adding four assists and a team-high two blocks.
Sophomore Takayla Antonio gave McDermitt its third double-digit scorer with 11 points, tying for the game high with nine rebounds and making three steals.
In defeat, Carlin senior Shania Lenoir – who transferred from McDermitt – scored a team-high 10 points and hit the only three for the Lady Railroaders against her former squad, tying for the team with two steals.
McDermitt junior Victoria Navarro scored six points, tied Antonio for the game high with nine rebounds and added four steals and two assists.
The Lady Bulldog’s offense was capped by four-points apiece from sophomores Kalli Sam (three rebounds and a block) and Katie Crutcher (four steals and two assists).
Of McDermitt’s 29 field goals, 16 were assisted.
Sophomore Akilah Leach scored four points on two field goals for Carlin, dishing a team-best three steals and tying for the team high with two steals.
Seniors Jaira Bencomo and junior Lachelle Doxey rounded out the scoring for the Lady Railroaders, each scoring two points, Doxey leading Carlin with three rebounds.
The Lady Railroaders were dominated on the glass, losing the battle of the boards 29-9.
McDermitt improved to 3-0 in the Division 1A Northern-East, dropping Carlin to 0-3.
Boys
Although the Carlin boys scored 22 points more than the girls, the final deficit was similar – losing by 36 points – the Railroader’s defense allowing 12 points more in a 76-40 loss.
Carlin fell behind quickly – outscored 19-10 in the first quarter – but the Railroaders bounced back and took the high side of an offensive explosion in the second period.
The Railroaders edged the Bulldogs 20-17 in the frame and trailed by only six points at the break, McDermitt on top 36-30 at halftime.
Offense abandoned Carlin in the second half – posting just five points both the third and four quarters – the defense allowing 19 points to the Bulldogs in the third, McDermitt slamming the door with 21 points in the fourth.
The Bulldogs jetted to a 76-40 victory.
McDermitt juniors Jagger Hinkey and Ben Draunidalo outscored the Railroaders by themselves – combining for 48 of the Bulldogs’ 76 points – Hinkey finishing with a game-high 26 points and draining four 3s, Draunidalo notching 22 points.
Hinkey tallied a double-double with 13 rebounds, adding a game-high six steals and tying for the game high with two blocks.
Draunidalo pulled down eight boards and made three takeaways.
Freshman Enrique Villalobos had a great all-around game for the Bulldogs – nearing double digits with eight points – posting 11 rebounds, four steals, and tying Hinkey for the game high with two rejections.
Sophomore Colby Brown knocked down a triple, and senior Andrew Villalobos added three points – tying Hinkey for the game high with 13 rebounds – dishing two assists.
Freshman Alex Navarro and sophomore Steele Crossley closed the scoring for McDermitt with two-points apiece – Navarro finishing with five steals, four rebounds and two assists – Crossley adding three boards, an assist and a takeaway.
McDermitt improved to 1-3 in league play, sending Carlin’s Division record to 0-3 in the Division 1A Northern-East.
*The Railroaders did not post stats for the contest.
Up Next
The Railroaders will take on the Jackpot Jaguars (3-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.
The Lady Railroaders will play the Lady Leopards (0-2 in league) the 3 p.m. Saturday, in Wells, the Carlin boys following versus the Wells boys (2-1 in league).
