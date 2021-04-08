Carlin Corner: Railroaders wrap up winning season

CARLIN — With a 3-2 overall record — posting a 2-2 mark in the 1A East —the Carlin football capped a winning season with consecutive victories.
Following a 58-12 loss on March 19, in Eureka, the Railroaders righted the ship with consecutive wins.
On March 26, Carlin hosted and thumped visiting Tonopah by a final score of 50-32.
The contest versus Wells was moved from Saturday, April 3, to Thursday, April 1.
The date change had little effect on the Railroaders’ efficiency, as they lit up the Leopards to the tune of 64-28.
Stats were not provided by either team for both contests.
Lady Railroaders finish 3-7
Carlin’s volleyball team wrapped up its season with a 3-7 record, also its mark in conference play.
Following a three-set loss to Owyhee (25-14, 25-18 and 25-5) on March 5, the Lady Railroaders booked their first win of year in a five-set home win versus Jackpot by scores of 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 21-25 and 15-12.
Senior Akilah Leach led the way with six aces and five kills, senior Jayden Ginter added two putaways and junior Addie Comstock closed with one kill.
After a 3-0 road loss to Wells on March 12 by scores of 8-25, 19-25 and 23-25, Carlin answered with a road sweep of McDermitt on March 13.
The trend continued as Carlin was swept on March 19, in Eureka, by scores of 14-25, 13-25 and 6-25.
However, the Lady Railroaders rebounded with their second three-set sweep over McDermitt, on March 20, in Carlin.
On March 23, Carlin lost in three frames for the second time to Eureka (13-25, 19-25 and 12-25).
The Lady Jaguars avenged their five-set loss to the Lady Railroaders with a straight-set win on March 26, in Jackpot, scores reading 25-22, 25-18 and 25-23 in favor of the hosts.
The Lady Braves beat Carlin in three sets for the second time on March 27, in Owyhee, by scores of 25-23, 25-10 and 25-20.
The Railroaders closed their season with a four-set loss to Wells, on April 3, in Carlin.
The Lady Leopards narrowly won the first set 25-23, the Lady Railroaders earning a nip-tuck 26-24 victory in extra points in the second frame.
Wells closed the show with consecutive victories in the third and fourth frames by scores of 25-16 and 25-15.
Here’s to looking forward to a more-normal fall slate of Carlin football and volleyball.