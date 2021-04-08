Carlin Corner: Railroaders wrap up winning season

CARLIN — With a 3-2 overall record — posting a 2-2 mark in the 1A East —the Carlin football capped a winning season with consecutive victories.

Following a 58-12 loss on March 19, in Eureka, the Railroaders righted the ship with consecutive wins.

On March 26, Carlin hosted and thumped visiting Tonopah by a final score of 50-32.

The contest versus Wells was moved from Saturday, April 3, to Thursday, April 1.

The date change had little effect on the Railroaders’ efficiency, as they lit up the Leopards to the tune of 64-28.

Stats were not provided by either team for both contests.

Lady Railroaders finish 3-7

Carlin’s volleyball team wrapped up its season with a 3-7 record, also its mark in conference play.

Following a three-set loss to Owyhee (25-14, 25-18 and 25-5) on March 5, the Lady Railroaders booked their first win of year in a five-set home win versus Jackpot by scores of 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 21-25 and 15-12.

Senior Akilah Leach led the way with six aces and five kills, senior Jayden Ginter added two putaways and junior Addie Comstock closed with one kill.