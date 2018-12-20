ROUND MOUNTAIN – During the Kody Beach Memorial Tournament, the Carlin girls basketball team struggled to find a rhythm.
On Dec. 14, the Lady Railroaders opened the tournament with a poor offensive performance in a 39-15 loss to host Round Mountain. Carlin was beaten for the second time on Dec. 15 by Tonopah, the Lady Muckers cruising to a 49-26 win.
Versus Round Mountain
Carlin was limited to just six points in the first half – scoring two in the first quarter and four in the second – notching nine in the second half with seven points in the third and two in the fourth.
The Lady Railroaders never scored in double digits in any frame of the contest, but Round Mountain was held in single figures three times before busting open a 14-point output in the fourth quarter.
Despite the offensive woes of both squads, the Lady Knights breezed to a 24-point victory.
Senior transfer Shania Lenoir led Carlin with eight points, sophomore Jayden Ginter following with three.
Freshman Garren Graves and junior Lachelle Doxey finished with two-points apiece for the Lady Railroaders.
Versus Tonopah
The Lady Muckers defeated the Lady Railroaders 46-20 on Nov. 30 during the Wells Rural Electric Classic, and the second matchup between the teams provided the same result – both in the victor and the similarities of the scores.
Tonopah improved to 2-0 in the season series with a 49-26 win.
Once again, Carlin struggled to put the ball in the hole – posting a deuce in the first quarter and nine points in the second.
At the break, Tonopah more than doubled up the Lady Railroaders with a 12-point lead of 23-11. Carlin notched its most-successful frame in the third period – outscoring Tonopah 11-8.
With the deficit trimmed to nine at 31-22, the Lady Muckers turned up the heat in the fourth and final frame – ripping off an 18-4 run to close the show.
Tonopah extended to a 23-point, 49-26 victory.
Senior Lauren Klapper led the Lady Muckers with 14 points, joined in double figures with 12 points by junior Chanlei Philips.
Senior Leah Blankenship scored eight points for Tonopah.
Up Next
The Lady Railroaders will open league play of the Division 1A Northern-East against Eureka at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, in Carlin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.